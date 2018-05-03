The Police in St. Kitts have issued a wanted bulletin for 24-year-old Dijon Warner in connection with the shooting death of Brian Pacquette who was a police officer from Dominica.

Warner is described as being 5ft. 8 ” tall, slimly built, with dark brown eyes and black well-kept hair.

According to the police, he is wanted for the manslaughter of Pacquette in 2016.

Pacquette was shot in the leg during a scuffle when he and another officer went to investigate a larceny report on June 23, 2016, in St. Kitts.

He was flown to Trinidad for medical treatment and the leg was subsequently amputated.

He died on July 18, 2016.

Pacquette served in the St. Kitts Police Force for ten years before his passing.

He was given a full military funeral here in Dominica and was buried at the Roseau Public Cemetery.

Anyone with information about Dijon Warner is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department in St. Kitts at 869-466-2241 ext 4200 or the nearest police station.