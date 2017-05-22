Tarish Pit man charged for attempted murderDominica News Online - Monday, May 22nd, 2017 at 1:43 PM
Raheim Laronde, of Tarish Pit has been charged with the attempted murder of 18-year-old, Jared Sebastien, from the village of Colihaut.
According to Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste, Sebastien sustained multiple injuries to his head and both hands on May 13th, 2017, in an incident at Gutter Village.
He was transported to the Princess Margaret Hospital where he received medical attention.
“Laronde was taken before the Magistrate’s Court in Roseau today, Monday 22nd May 2017,” Jno Baptist remarked.
1 Comment
A new week and we are back to attempted murder. What are we coming to on the island? Where is Carbon? He turn moo-moo again like the rest of them.