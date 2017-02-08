Thieves have smashed into the vehicle of British national Helene Royer, while it was parked at the Botanic Gardens in Roseau.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning between 11:30 am and 12:30 pm.

The thieves made good their escape with a black back pack bag containing an Apple Mac laptop, wallet with ID cards and bank card belonging to Robert James.

Two young men were seen running from the area where the vehicle was parked and jumping over the wall into the nearby public cemetery following the incident.

Anyone with information on this matter should contact the nearest police station.