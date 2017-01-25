A top official of FLOW Dominica, Kareem Guiste is appealing to the public for assistance in identifying two men who broke into his vehicle on Tuesday evening.

He said the vehicle was parked in front of CIS Computer Store on Old Street, Roseau when it was broken into at around 6:15 pm.

In a Facebook post, Guiste revealed that the items stolen were two bags, a black backpack branded ( C&W Buisness) and a brown leather laptop bag.

“The contents of the both bags are as follows: Mac Book Air (silver laptop), Mac Book Air charger, Samsung Note handset charger, one Microsoft Surface Pro ( purple case), three ipads, passport, chords, laptop connectors, and documents,” he stated.

Guiste describes the incident as an invasion of his privacy.

“This is an invasion of privacy and I would like to bring the perpetrators to answer to this crime and to hopefully get back my belongings,” he added.

Anyone with information concerning the incident can contact Guiste at 235-1246 or contact the police directly.