Thieves break into vehicle of FLOW executiveDominica News Online - Wednesday, January 25th, 2017 at 9:36 AM
A top official of FLOW Dominica, Kareem Guiste is appealing to the public for assistance in identifying two men who broke into his vehicle on Tuesday evening.
He said the vehicle was parked in front of CIS Computer Store on Old Street, Roseau when it was broken into at around 6:15 pm.
In a Facebook post, Guiste revealed that the items stolen were two bags, a black backpack branded ( C&W Buisness) and a brown leather laptop bag.
“The contents of the both bags are as follows: Mac Book Air (silver laptop), Mac Book Air charger, Samsung Note handset charger, one Microsoft Surface Pro ( purple case), three ipads, passport, chords, laptop connectors, and documents,” he stated.
Guiste describes the incident as an invasion of his privacy.
“This is an invasion of privacy and I would like to bring the perpetrators to answer to this crime and to hopefully get back my belongings,” he added.
Anyone with information concerning the incident can contact Guiste at 235-1246 or contact the police directly.
5 Comments
this is a sign of our social condition. let us wake up from our slumber and denial.
I’m lost for words really. The Head of Marketing at Flow drives around a treasure trove on wheels in Roseau and gets his car broken into. I condemn the actions of those men and they should be brought to justice.
However on a different note, this executive may have exposed Flow to a security beach because of his own lack of judgment. Equipment worth over $7000 ec is just left in your vehicle secure but unattended and in plain sight. I think you need a proper security brief sir which would put you up to speed to the dos and don’t when it comes to taking necessary security measures to protect personal and company equipment and data.
Im afraid you ought to be ashamed of yourself sir. You should have known better. Let that be a good security lesson learnt for you.
You have expensive computer papa, that should feed those young bulls for awhile
Really now? We supposed to help ID the men through this picture?
Why would this man want people to contact him? This is better left to the police to investigate.