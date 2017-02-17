Three in custody in massive drug findDominica News Online - Friday, February 17th, 2017 at 4:34 PM
Three men are in police custody assisting them in the investigation of the discovery of 28 kilograms of cocaine found in a 20-foot container at Woodbridge Bay Port, which was loaded with agricultural produce for the region.
According to reports, the drug squad acting on a tip-off went to the port on Wednesday and searched the container where the illegal substance was discovered.
The container, belonging to a business man, was seized.
He along with two members of his staff are in custody assisting with the investigations.
The cocaine is said to worth millions of dollars.
DNO will publish further information on this matter as it comes available.
