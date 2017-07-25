Three men charged in marijuana bustDominica News Online - Tuesday, July 25th, 2017 at 11:31 AM
Three men are now facing drug charges after 157 kilograms (347 pounds) of marijuana were seized on board a boat off the coast of Portsmouth.
They are Lennox Bickette of Bense, Desmond Abraham of Woodfordhill and Lindel Daway of Vieille Case.
Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste has reported that one fishing vessel and two forty horsepower outboard motors were also seized in the operation.
Jno Baptiste said that the boat was intercepted off the coast at approximately 12:00 am on Saturday, July 22, 2017.
The men were charged with possession of cannabis and possession of cannabis with the intent to supply.
They are expected to appear before a Portsmouth Magistrate today, July 25, 2017.
3 Comments
Wasted time. Marijuana is not that big a deal anymore. Gwada wish that marijuana is all they had, like back in the 70s/80s, and not what they have now coke, crrack, meth, heroine and other hard drugs that is plaguing them. We need to move on, just give a warning and document the bust just to show Gwada you are doing something. Case closed.
If they had jobs, they could make a decent living instead of risking life, limb and freedom on the seas with drug mafia. Are there jobs available for the youth? Run the survey – Click “like” for yes and “dislike” for no…
All go up in smoke!