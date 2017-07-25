Three men are now facing drug charges after 157 kilograms (347 pounds) of marijuana were seized on board a boat off the coast of Portsmouth.

They are Lennox Bickette of Bense, Desmond Abraham of Woodfordhill and Lindel Daway of Vieille Case.

Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste has reported that one fishing vessel and two forty horsepower outboard motors were also seized in the operation.

Jno Baptiste said that the boat was intercepted off the coast at approximately 12:00 am on Saturday, July 22, 2017.

The men were charged with possession of cannabis and possession of cannabis with the intent to supply.

They are expected to appear before a Portsmouth Magistrate today, July 25, 2017.