A tire of local medical practitioner, Dr. Sam Christian, was slashed in Pointe Michel between Monday afternoon and early evening.

According to Dr. Christian, he parked his vehicle at the seawall near Bolo’s Bar and went walking in neighborhoods in the community.

“Along with like-minded friends, we visited the sick and stopped to talk with citizens at shops, bars and along the roadside,” he explained. “We discussed hurricane reconstruction, how together we could improve our community, and better the lives of everyone.”

He said upon his return he noticed what took place.

“At first sight, my mechanic exclaimed ‘Someone slashed your tire!'” he stated.

Dr. Christian said a report has been made to Pointe Michel police and the matter is being investigated.

This is not the first time that Dr. Christian’s vehicle has been vandalized.

In March 2017, his vehicle’s windows were broken and tires flattened outside his office on Bath Road.

No valuables were taken from it.

Back then he said the incident was one of many in a “battle of attrition trying to wear me down.”

Dr. Christian recently opened a clinic in Pointe Michel.