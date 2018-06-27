Tire of Dr. Sam Christian slashed in Pointe MichelDominica News Online - Wednesday, June 27th, 2018 at 10:40 AM
A tire of local medical practitioner, Dr. Sam Christian, was slashed in Pointe Michel between Monday afternoon and early evening.
According to Dr. Christian, he parked his vehicle at the seawall near Bolo’s Bar and went walking in neighborhoods in the community.
“Along with like-minded friends, we visited the sick and stopped to talk with citizens at shops, bars and along the roadside,” he explained. “We discussed hurricane reconstruction, how together we could improve our community, and better the lives of everyone.”
He said upon his return he noticed what took place.
“At first sight, my mechanic exclaimed ‘Someone slashed your tire!'” he stated.
Dr. Christian said a report has been made to Pointe Michel police and the matter is being investigated.
This is not the first time that Dr. Christian’s vehicle has been vandalized.
In March 2017, his vehicle’s windows were broken and tires flattened outside his office on Bath Road.
No valuables were taken from it.
Back then he said the incident was one of many in a “battle of attrition trying to wear me down.”
Dr. Christian recently opened a clinic in Pointe Michel.
13 Comments
Sam, are you for real? Looking at that cut on the tire, there is no justification that this tire was slashed by anyone. Stop your political ploy and blame people. Stop giving Dominicans bad name. Your bawl head tire exploded. The police should charge you for driving with such unsafe tires.
Go away sam Go back America we don’t want your kind in pointe mitchel
Sam, I been around motor vehicles since I was a boy in Wesley, my father and others owned many cars and trucks! I to own a few. I know when a Tire is deliberate cut!
That Tyre is not deliberately cut, your Tire is dry rot!
Hence, it is a natural rupture I have one right this minute on my 1956 Chevrolet Pick-up truck. The truck been sitting there for a long time not driven, hence the tires are decaying, and simply split open!
Lawless country,politics of hate in Dominica,small minded and ignorant people does these acts
This is precisely what happens when we fan the flames of tribal politics. Violence begets violence and this benefits no one. All peaceful and rational thinking citizens should vehemently condemn all acts of violence and vandalism especially when they have the potential to further deepen the political partisanship presently plaguing the country. Support your party as vehemently as you care for, just don’t encroach beyond your bounds by doing harm to those who you oppose. Violence and vandalism come from failure of human wisdom. Let commonsense prevail.
This could be viewed as an isolated incident. But when representatives of the current ruling party refers to the opposition as terrorists, this type of rhetoric can encourage acts of violence against those who do not support the Government.
How low can you go? it is a shame , this man is trying to help his people and that is what he get in return? that is why Dominicans abroad don’t want 2 come home after being over sea and dealing with level headed people and have to come home to this ignorance, and foolishness , some one must have seen something cus that area always have people around, I hope the doctor don’t get discourage and leave the Island cus that will be one more medical person we will loose , Dominicans please look within your self and find compassion or the lord will punish us all with another MARIA , and remember we are sitting on a volcanic foult next will fire and brim stone if don’t change.
Cowards and fassy’s that doing that. Little girls that have to do these things when noone is looking. Be a man and address The Dr. to his face if you have a problem with him. Politics that have you all doing that nonsense? Politics that have Dr. Christian owing you cowards a dirty pong for that nonsense childishness? Karma has a way of turning things around. you will lost the value of that tire twice fold.
Dr. Sam
Did you have racing tires on that vehicle? That tire is as bald as Kojak’s head.
OK, in all seriousness, that is a total violation of the good doctor’s right to security. No one should think they have the right to do that to anyone. My sense is this was a political act, but people need to respect other people’s opinions, whether it is political or religious.
Hold strong doc!!
Acts of endearment Dr. Christian.
Papa Doc had his Tonton-Makout, here we have Fourmis Rouges.
There are many ways the Fourmis Rouges could tell you to leave. Flattening your tires means you cannot drive away so it is a subconscious way of begging you to stay while making their leader think he has their support.
Please don’t disappoint them.
Put a camera on your transport it’s cheap u can afford it
that’s right cars these days should have dash cam cameras back and front with 360 view so incase of an accident or assault we have them on video
SMH…when will some Dominicans realize that the harm meted to any one Dominican is a blow towards all of Dominica.
This is just not cool. We gotta stop this bringing down of our fellow men..Together we must build up not destroy.
Dr. Sam gotta take courage, and keep up the good work that he has been doing