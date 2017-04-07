Tommy Lee Sparta saga rages onDominica News Online - Friday, April 7th, 2017 at 3:18 PM
It appears that the saga relating to controversial Jamaican Dancehall artiste, Tommy Lee Sparta, is not going to end soon with Cabral Douglas filing a complaint to the Regional and Judicial Legal Services Commission based in Trinidad.
Douglas is seeking to overturn a Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) February 2017 decision which blocked him from suing the government of Dominica in the matter.
He had demanded US$3-million from the government in compensation after Tommy Lee and his entourage were preventing from entering Dominica and deported in February 2014. He was slated to perform at a concert organized by Douglas.
Douglas said several procedural irregularities have been identified in the case which constitute sufficient grounds for appealing it.
He cited seven irregularities (the full letter to the Commission is below) but he said the most serious one was the attendance of the President of the CCJ, Sir Dennis Byron at a Heads of Government meeting in Guyana in February 2017, the same month the CCJ announced it had made a decision in the matter.
“For a sitting presiding Judge to be meeting with a Defendant (the Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit) in a pending matter before his court is highly unethical, irregular and constitutes bias sufficient to overturn any decision coming from such a court or tribunal,” Douglas said. “I am therefore calling for an investigation into this matter from the Commission, into order to preserve and maintain the integrity of the court, particularly in light of the fact that, this is the very court asking the people of the Caribbean to adopt its jurisdiction in favour of the Privy Council as Dominica has done in 2015…”
In the complaint, Douglas questioned whether Byron met with Skerrit.
“If so in what capacity?” the complaint said. “Was the pending case against the Defendant discussed with the Defendant Prime Minister? Did Mr. Byron meet with CARICOM Secretary General and Dominican national, Irvin Larocque? If so, did these discussions have an undue influence on the decision? In any event, it is our submission, relying on R v Sussex Justices, ex Parte McCarthy (1924), which has been adopted throughout the free world and indeed the Commonwealth, that the mere presence of Sir Dennis Byron at the Heads of Government meeting, attended by the Defendant Prime Minister creates the appearance of bias sufficient to overturn the decision.”
Responsibilities of the Regional and Judicial Legal Services Commission include ensuring the independence and proper functioning of the CCJ.
Tommy Lee, whose real name is Leroy Russell, was to perform at a concert in February 2014 in Portsmouth, organized by Douglas, however, organizations, such as the Dominica Association of Evangelical Churches denounced the artiste’s appearance saying his music glorifies Satan and promotes lawlessness and violence.
On his arrival in Dominica, Tommy Lee, 26, along with his three-member team, Tiasha Oralie Russell, Junior Fraser and Mario Christopher Wallace were denied entry, detained and deported the following day.
The government of Dominica said its action was based in the interest of public safety.
Douglas then demanded US$3-million in compensation from the government of Dominica but the government refused. The matter was taken to the CCJ and its ruling prevented Douglas from suing the government.
Separately, Tommy Lee has responded with his own US$3-million lawsuit against the government of Dominica on the basis that his rights were infringed based on the Treaty of Chaguaramas, which governs CARICOM member states. The treaty says that member states should commit themselves to the goal of free movement of their nationals within the community.
Attorneys representing Dominica and those representing Tommy Lee are still in discussion in that separate lawsuit.
The full letter is below.
Roosevelt Skerrit has now corrupted every single institution both national (IPO), regional (CCJ) and international (Commonwealth Secretariat)!!!
Corruption exposed but too little too late, Dominica has already embraced the jurisdiction of the court, there is no turning back now, corruption is now legal!!!
This is Dominica’s first CCJ case since joining the court, and so many irregularities, what a disgrace!!!
“For a sitting presiding Judge to be meeting with a Defendant (the Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit) in a pending matter before his court is highly unethical, irregular and constitutes bias sufficient to overturn any decision coming from such a court or tribunal,” Douglas said. Totally Agree!!!
Pay the devil his dues and let’s move on.
Is this the Kangaroo court that Dominica dropped the CCJ for???
And those Labour rats had so much to say about Linton traveling to Guyana. Linton is a politician and did not even attend the meeting, and here you have the President of the CCJ attending a political meeting, with a Defendant PM Skerrit???, Mister Byron needs to declare a mistrial and resign!
He is asking the JLSC to investigate a judicial decision of the CCJ?! Is a little learning a dangerous thing?
No he is asking the JLSC to investigate the numerous irregularities listed in his letter…
People like you when don’t get what you want that are destroying the country. They protested that his songs was of bad mesages to the youth of the country. God knws best thats why he did not performed.
Corruption is Corruption judges meeting with the defendants constitutes bias, how can anyone takes this decision seriously!!!
You can’t arrest a man just because you don’t like his song, that is pure ignorance….like Dr. Ronald Peters has said recently ignorance is on the rise in that country…
Douglas you may have a point
Give it up Cabral! You have no case in law as you were not a party to the contract. That is the ruling of the CCJ which is based in law. I feel bad for you because you lost an opportunity to make a lot of money, but you should cut your losses and move on. You can not win this legal battle is my view.
Marcus Hill
If Douglas has no case, why block him, why not hear the evidence then make a decision as is normal in all court cases..
Cabral, that $3M you have not yet got is bothering you.
For a non-D/can, a stranger to D/ca’s shores Tommy Lee was extremely bold to defy the Police when he was told to return to his plane. He knew he was not welcomed by the majority of D/cans.
Cabral knew TS Lee was not welcomed. Furthermore, it is known that T.S. Lee was out on bail for murder. Why would you encourage a man as that to entertain the youths?
Cabral knew what he was up to why he did not inform Tommy Lee to stay put in Jamaica. I foresee what could have occurred. T.S. Lee would have turned around and sued Cabral and his associates for breaching their contract.
In turn since after this saga whereby T.S. Lee was not allowed to perform in D/ca and was deported, you must pay this so-called artist. You then turned around and sued your Dominican government. Both of you want $6M from the government of Dominica? Cabral. what a traitor you are! These cases should be thrown out of Court.
See their face two devils birds of a feather flock together
Tommy Lee is not a risk to security, Aliraza Monfared in a risk to national security, Tommy Lee Sparta is a dancehall artist from Jamaica!
Everytime i see the faces of Monfared,Corallo,Madueke,Lapseng,etc,and the one who made it possible for them to get our diplomatic passport,i say the same thing..Birds of a feather and DEVILS they all are.
I find they both 👀 good!!!
You that piece of **** Carbral you want to get rich on the government and that devil is your passport to get it
Go! Cabral Go! get them on efhical grounds
Go Cabral. Stand for your right partner because if this nonsense is allowed to continue our justice system will become rife with mischief, corruption and injustice beyond comprehension. You will not get \”public \”support from the legal fraternity but my attorney friend in St. Lucia feels the same way about the CCJ.
Assertive like the rod of Moses!
CBI In the air, everyone wants their share.
Tommy Lee never bought no passport, he a legitimate CARICOM resident invited to perform in Dominica, if you do not like his songs stay at your home, but to lock up a man in jail because you don’t like his song is taking ignorance to new heights….
Pm give douglas a job