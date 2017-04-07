It appears that the saga relating to controversial Jamaican Dancehall artiste, Tommy Lee Sparta, is not going to end soon with Cabral Douglas filing a complaint to the Regional and Judicial Legal Services Commission based in Trinidad.

Douglas is seeking to overturn a Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) February 2017 decision which blocked him from suing the government of Dominica in the matter.

He had demanded US$3-million from the government in compensation after Tommy Lee and his entourage were preventing from entering Dominica and deported in February 2014. He was slated to perform at a concert organized by Douglas.

Douglas said several procedural irregularities have been identified in the case which constitute sufficient grounds for appealing it.

He cited seven irregularities (the full letter to the Commission is below) but he said the most serious one was the attendance of the President of the CCJ, Sir Dennis Byron at a Heads of Government meeting in Guyana in February 2017, the same month the CCJ announced it had made a decision in the matter.

“For a sitting presiding Judge to be meeting with a Defendant (the Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit) in a pending matter before his court is highly unethical, irregular and constitutes bias sufficient to overturn any decision coming from such a court or tribunal,” Douglas said. “I am therefore calling for an investigation into this matter from the Commission, into order to preserve and maintain the integrity of the court, particularly in light of the fact that, this is the very court asking the people of the Caribbean to adopt its jurisdiction in favour of the Privy Council as Dominica has done in 2015…”

In the complaint, Douglas questioned whether Byron met with Skerrit.

“If so in what capacity?” the complaint said. “Was the pending case against the Defendant discussed with the Defendant Prime Minister? Did Mr. Byron meet with CARICOM Secretary General and Dominican national, Irvin Larocque? If so, did these discussions have an undue influence on the decision? In any event, it is our submission, relying on R v Sussex Justices, ex Parte McCarthy (1924), which has been adopted throughout the free world and indeed the Commonwealth, that the mere presence of Sir Dennis Byron at the Heads of Government meeting, attended by the Defendant Prime Minister creates the appearance of bias sufficient to overturn the decision.”

Responsibilities of the Regional and Judicial Legal Services Commission include ensuring the independence and proper functioning of the CCJ.

Tommy Lee, whose real name is Leroy Russell, was to perform at a concert in February 2014 in Portsmouth, organized by Douglas, however, organizations, such as the Dominica Association of Evangelical Churches denounced the artiste’s appearance saying his music glorifies Satan and promotes lawlessness and violence.

On his arrival in Dominica, Tommy Lee, 26, along with his three-member team, Tiasha Oralie Russell, Junior Fraser and Mario Christopher Wallace were denied entry, detained and deported the following day.

The government of Dominica said its action was based in the interest of public safety.

Douglas then demanded US$3-million in compensation from the government of Dominica but the government refused. The matter was taken to the CCJ and its ruling prevented Douglas from suing the government.

Separately, Tommy Lee has responded with his own US$3-million lawsuit against the government of Dominica on the basis that his rights were infringed based on the Treaty of Chaguaramas, which governs CARICOM member states. The treaty says that member states should commit themselves to the goal of free movement of their nationals within the community.

Attorneys representing Dominica and those representing Tommy Lee are still in discussion in that separate lawsuit.

The full letter is below.

