Tonge denounces robbery and injury of visitorDominica News Online - Monday, January 23rd, 2017 at 9:00 AM
Minister for Tourism and Urban Renewal, Robert Tonge, has condemned what he said is any form of crime and violence against visitors to Dominica.
His comments came in light of a robbery on a visitor on Saturday.
During the robbery, the visitor, who was in Dominica for a week, was injured and had to be treated at the Princess Margaret Hospital. He left Dominica the same day.
“Crime, Robbery and or assault against any person must not be tolerated,” Tonge said in a statement on Monday morning. “We all feel the pain when such incidents happen to one of our family members. As the Minister for Tourism and Urban Renewal I want us to denounce any form of crime and violence against our visitors. One incident erases years of hard work.”
He spoke of the visitor’s bloodied on social media and the impact it will have on Dominica’s tourism product.
“All Dominicans, and especially people of Roseau Central, have to continue to look out for each other and our visitors,” Tonge stated. “Let’s not make anyone tarnish the good name of Dominica and Roseau. Tourism contributes significantly to our economy and has many of our brothers and sisters gainfully employed. ”
He said he was told that the police have a lead in the incident and will bring it to a close soonest.
“I ask as all to protect our economy by stopping and reporting any form of crime,” the Tourism Minister said.
31 Comments
Hello and good afternoon my people. Well we are all sadden whenever anyone is victimized but the question is what plans our Police Commissioner going to develope to curtail this criminal behavior. Why can’t we invest in a network of security cameras which will help in preventing such crimes. We can used cameras with infra Red and facial recognition technology which will help us identify the criminals because it’s a very few criminals that’s perpetrating such crimes.
The culture in our government of blaming everyone else is the reason why we are in this situation. Appologists will say that crime happen everywhere. While that is true I have never heard any other government say that the rising level of crime is because of development. I have never seen any other government attack a social scientists who forewarned the government of the situation.Years ago we had the opportunity to forearm instead the government chose deception instead of precaution and humility.
Crime happenscene everywhere well our struggling Tourism sector is not like it is everywhere
Start with community policing. Erect 24 hour CCTV in Roseau that’s connected to the central station. Improve response time. Kick the gangs out of Roseau who own territory.
Dominicans are high on Skerritt money , giving it out like a fisher man sharing the profits from the catch of the day. This is very disgusting and unprofessional if at all DLP knows what it means to be accountable . Sad state of affairs. So while I condemn the attack on this tourist and call on the police to do more by increasing foot patrol , politicians should play their part by creating more jobs for our youth.
Dominica is not producing enough to sustain its population.
This is sad I am in tears for Dominica.
COME ON TONGE THIS IS FROM WHEN?
http://www.cruiselawnews.com/2016/01/articles/caribbean-islands/cruise-ship-passenger-robbed-in-roseau-dominica/
I too would like to denounce the attack against visitors to our shores; i have a solution for you Mr Tourism Minister all the number of young persons whom you have employed under the NEP send them to Morne Bruce where the Police can train them ; swear them in as Special Constables give them a special uniform to wear (not camouflage) which would clearly identify them; and during the tourist season have them patrol the different tourist sites around Roseau and environs. Problem solved!!!!!!!!!!!!
That is too much of a good idea to happen !!
Yes Old Daddy that is a perfect suggestion for some kind of resolution. Matter of fact, they need to make all retired and former officers in good standing special constables so they can look out more closely for the criminals. After all, this is getting out of control…….indications of a failed state? Hmmmmmmmm
Always Assertive!
And PAY THEM TOO…😉
Well said!!
Tonge,you and all the jokers running this country are like a cancer to Dominica. Please,free this country of the imeasurable pain and hardship you guys are causing.
Whats wrong with you IDIOT? ARE YOU A COMMITTED IDIOT? DOES EVERYTHING HAVE TO BE POLITICAL?
You fool…let someone beat up and rob your mom or sister and let me hear you sing that foolish song…..everything is not politics you fool…
If someone bit up a family member offcourse we all will want to get the head of the perpetrator but it has long been established crime cannot be curtailed by locking up and punishing criminals. If everytime you lockup a criminal two others comes of the mill what difference does it make.
Our problem in Dominica is that we try to solve problems by pretending that they don’t exist especially when our partisan glasses are on.
When crime and lawlessness comes from the top what do we expect at the bottom.
No apologies. Keep wearing the partisan glasses and wait for a solution!!!
Mr. Tongue STOP treating this as if it is something new. Man this sort of thing has been going on in Dominica for years now, especially since this corrupt labor part of Skerrit became the government. Who was in power and who was minister of tourism when the Australian rubbed during a test match in Dominica? Was anyone arrested and charged? Was the minister of National Security or the Police Commissioner fired or held responsible? Was anyone fired? Give this one today and everything will be forgotten and the corruption will continue as everything else in Dominica will continue to fall apart. Until we change this corrupt government , the bad news will continue
Yes, a few years ago, I visited Dominica with 2 of my wife women friends. They were shouted at in the streets of Roseau at least once for no good reason, other than to frighten them. Twice we were harassed on a beach near Portsmouth when a man came up and urinated in the sea where we were swimming. Another spat in it.
We were badgered for money wherever we went and driving was a nightmare of sheer rudeness from other drivers.
We will never be back and consider Dominica, unlike our good experience in nearby St. Lucia, to be inhabited by a bunch of savages and ill-mannered degenerates mostly.
Attacking a visitor is ECONOMIC TERRORISM!
That’s hogwash!
You are playing into Tongue trap, of hypocrisy!
There was a time when we could count the number of criminals in the country on one hand; those were the days when there was enough for all even in the colonial days people did not have to rob and steal for their survival. These days there are lots on hungry, depraved people in Dominica.
The youths wish for everything, which Tongue and his colleagues have, the million dollars house, expensive motor vehicles and a lavish life style they live.
That can only be accomplished by hard work and not by corrupted means. The government ministers in a matter of months after they get involved in government, overnight get rich, by all sorts of corrupted means; the hungry youths observes, and know by what means they come by their wealth, and simple turn to crime hoping to be as those who sets the example of criminal activities.
If Tongue is worried about visitors there is a way to prevent it: Find work, paying jobs for…
Finally:
Find work, paying jobs for all; robbery eliminated!
The real economic terrorism is not against the tourist, it’s against the Dominica born, who live and die never holding a job in the country, never ever got employed, never, ever got a pay cheque. That is the real economic terrorism, perpetrated on the people of Dominica by Tongue, Skerrit, and all the rest involved!
More like economic suicide Cyril.
lack of governance in dominica..the main source is selling passport like a fish market….
the rest of dominica could go to hell who cares…..dominicans will always feel the pinch
they actually love hard times and surely embrace lies, deception and mediocrity
that’s why they are known as the poorest and slowest economy around…very dunce minded society in that place called dominica…
Our image is down the drain, the city is dirty and stinks and is full of undesirable characters.
A small place like ours like that. Don’t tell us we have to do the police work. Why do we have a police force and pay them if the authorities can not control this better? When these things happen we are not supposed to criticize but keep quiet and pretend everything is o.k.?
Believe me I will not go to town if a I can help it. I feel so uneasy and people harassing us to much, even locals. Not all of us can make our money selling passports you know. Have the drug dealers taken over and are protected and the police are afraid to intervene? in the absence of any preventative action we should be forgiven for thinking so.
@Mother we all have a social repsonsibility to protect the country. You see, we are quick to cast blame on others when we need to look in the mirrow and take a stand. I will continue to say it, “we have to be our brothers keeper.” We can’t countinue to hate each other so much that we can’t see the good in coming together for a better community, society and by extension a better Dominica. We can’t continue being the ones saying, “he was a nice, nice boy,” when damn well we know different but we tollerate it becuase we reap the benifits. We have the attitude “that since it is not directly affecting me, I will stay in my corner and not say anyting.” I say, “it is time for change.” Yes, let’s change “Me” and start looking in terms of “US.” Indeed we are all Dominica, and when Dominica suffer, we all suffer! Let us be our brother’s keeper, and denounce crimes against anyone. Let us show more love and respect for each other and try to right our wrongs by turning those…
I have to say, I’ve spent a lot of time in Dominica. The Dominicans are very protective of visitors in general. I admire them for that. They will always check if I’m ok, remove people from my area if they are harassing me and they will remove anybody from leaning on my car. Don’t get the wrong impression if you’re reading this from outside. I have spent a lot of time here and of course, these things happen everywhere but it’s not everywhere that a local will give the same care, attention and protection. Thank you to Dominican people for this.
Poor Governance…..Dominica pretty much doesn’t know what they want…
Dominicans are not serious minded People, if they cared they would demand results..
what are foolish people, they will soon perish in their ignorance…
Come again. I don’t get the message. You live in New York?
Robberies will continue all over the world. However, as you have ministers like Mr. To get who would not call out the appropriated authorities to help combat the wave of crime. It will not be abated. Let our police officers leave the domino table and walk the streets and villages.
By the where else in the Caribbean that the Domino table is more irritant that the clients
STOP blaming the cops for these robberies. The few that care can only do so much. Too many politicians in the force and the Chief does not have control. Politicians who have no idea what policing is about are the ones running the force. Meantime, the other half of the force is providing security to the Poopoo Cabal because of the level of frustration in the land. Sadly, Robbie can say what he wants but really is its only going to get worse. We are living in a failed state….dangerous times.
I wish a speedy recovery to the affected visitors and sincerely hope they will remember the good we have to offer rather than this single unpleasant experience.
Always Assertive!
You have the P.M. surrounded by armed policemen, you have the special ,police unit out every time people ligitemately try to express themselves, yet we have virtual no-go areas in Roseau with street gangs virtually owning a territory. Don’t tell me that the police do not know, who these people are in a small country like ours. Time and time again we talk and talk and talk. We have a limited season for cruise visitors but if this continues we will see ship arrivals go down even further. our police is not pro-active in this area. Clean up the town and make it safe. Get rid of these dangerous parasites. Prevention is better than cure.
You all not ready yet.