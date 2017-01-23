Minister for Tourism and Urban Renewal, Robert Tonge, has condemned what he said is any form of crime and violence against visitors to Dominica.

His comments came in light of a robbery on a visitor on Saturday.

During the robbery, the visitor, who was in Dominica for a week, was injured and had to be treated at the Princess Margaret Hospital. He left Dominica the same day.

“Crime, Robbery and or assault against any person must not be tolerated,” Tonge said in a statement on Monday morning. “We all feel the pain when such incidents happen to one of our family members. As the Minister for Tourism and Urban Renewal I want us to denounce any form of crime and violence against our visitors. One incident erases years of hard work.”

He spoke of the visitor’s bloodied on social media and the impact it will have on Dominica’s tourism product.

“All Dominicans, and especially people of Roseau Central, have to continue to look out for each other and our visitors,” Tonge stated. “Let’s not make anyone tarnish the good name of Dominica and Roseau. Tourism contributes significantly to our economy and has many of our brothers and sisters gainfully employed. ”

He said he was told that the police have a lead in the incident and will bring it to a close soonest.

“I ask as all to protect our economy by stopping and reporting any form of crime,” the Tourism Minister said.