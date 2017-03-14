A nine-member jury has been impaneled and the trial is set to get under day on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 in the long-awaited trial of Kelvin Alexander of Grand Bay who is charged with aggravated burglary and theft of $218,695.91 of Western Union in February 2012.

The matter was due to commence last week but was put for March 13, 2017 at the request of attorney at law Joshua Francis, who told the court that he needed time to study the file since he was recently retained.

However, when the matter came up before the court on March 13, 2017, Francis told the court he had a discussion with Alexander and wanted to be removed from the matter.

His request was granted by the court.

Dawn Yearwood Stewart and Wayne Norde have agreed to assist Alexander.

Alexander was charged with aggravated burglary and theft following the incident at Western Union in Roseau on February 2, 2012.

He no stranger to the law.

In August 2013, he was charged with the robbery at gunpoint of Sukie’s Gas Station in Newtown. During that incident, he stole $335.

He was jailed for five years for that offense, but was freed by the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court on the grounds that the sentence was “excessive.”

In February 2015, Alexander was again charged for armed robbery in an incident which took place at Woodfordhill. He and two other men escaped the area but were confronted by the police in Pont Casse and a shootout ensued. Two of the men received gunshot wounds in the incident.