Trinidad police hold suspect in murder of DominicanDominica News Online - Thursday, November 2nd, 2017 at 10:51 AM
One man is in custody assisting police with their investigations into the murder of Dominican national Chriss Brewster and her landlord Peter Ferdinand Felix.
According to police, the man was held on Tuesday and taken to the St Joseph Police Station to be transferred to the Homicide Bureau.
An autopsy said Brewster’s throat was slit before her apartment was set ablaze. Felix died from smoke inhalation, police said.
Speaking with the media yesterday at the campus of the University of Southern Caribbean, Onesi La Fleur vice-president of Student Services and Enrolment Management, said Brewster graduated from the school in May.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
Where is she from ? Portsmouth ?
any familial relation with Roger ?