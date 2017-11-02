One man is in custody assisting police with their investigations into the murder of Dominican national Chriss Brewster and her landlord Peter Ferdinand Felix.

According to police, the man was held on Tuesday and taken to the St Joseph Police Station to be transferred to the Homicide Bureau.

An autopsy said Brewster’s throat was slit before her apartment was set ablaze. Felix died from smoke inhalation, police said.

Speaking with the media yesterday at the campus of the University of Southern Caribbean, Onesi La Fleur vice-president of Student Services and Enrolment Management, said Brewster graduated from the school in May.

