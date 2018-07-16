Two charged with murder in Newtown shootingDominica News Online - Monday, July 16th, 2018 at 11:22 AM
Two men who recently surrendered to police in relation to a shooting in Newtown which left one man dead has been charged with murder.
Jason Telemaque, 22 and Leon Ettienne, 27, both of Loubiere, appeared before Magistrate Asquith Riviere on Monday morning and the charge was read to them.
Riviere told the prosecution that the matter should be dealt with quickly and “with dispatch.”
The two men are accused of shooting to death Telford Kerry Ursan George, 27, of Stockfarm in what appears to be a drive-by shooting. The incident took place on July 4, 2018, at around 10:15 am, in Newtown.
They went on the run for a few days until they surrendered to the police with the assistance of MP for the Roseau South Constituency, Joshua Francis on July 10, 2018.
In court, the two did not enter a plea since the matter is an indictable offense.
The two men are being represented by Dawn Yearwood-Stewart.
They were remanded in custody and the matter will be heard again on November 29, 2018.
1 Comment
What about the body in fondcole is the police doing there job he was someone child to a brother to