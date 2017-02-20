Magistrate Arley Gill on Monday, February 20th 2017 granted bail in the sum of EC $250,000 each to two Haitians and four Dominicans in a massive cocaine bust at the Woodbridge Bay Port.

According to the police, the illegal substance weighed 34,000 grams (34 kilos).

The two Haitian nationals are Dantes Alexandre and Sedieu Cean, and four Dominicans are Clyde Ferreira, Masalino Olive, Evans Paul and Francis Arthurton Bruno.

The six men were charged with possession of cocaine found on February 15th 2017 at the port.

They are also charged with intent to supply 34,000 grams of cocaine with a street value of EC $918,000.

The prosecution did not object to bail for the Dominicans but objected for the Haitians on the ground of being flight risks.

Julien Prevost, from Prevost & Prevost Chambers, representing the Haitians and Ferreira told the court that they were not flight risks, had proper sureties and are gainfully employed with Ferreira.

Joshua Francis is representing Olive.

The prosecution asked that bail be set at $1-million but the court ruled that if such was to happen, it was tantamount to not granting bail.

The Haitians were asked to their surrender travel documents and report every Monday; Wednesday and Friday between 6:00 am and 6:00 pm to the police station while the others are to report every Monday.

Bail was granted with two sureties each.

The matter set for May 5, 2017.