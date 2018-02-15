Two shot and injured in Gutter VillageDominica News Online - Thursday, February 15th, 2018 at 11:53 AM
Two men were injured in a shooting incident which took place in Gutter Village on Carnival Tuesday.
Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste, said the incident took place around 7:45 pm.
He said one man is in police custody on suspicion of shooting with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.
Jno Baptiste stated that 38-year-old Oliver Bernard of Gutter Village sustained a gunshot injury to the chest, while 21-year-old Cheddar Steven, of Didier Lane in Goodwill, received injuries to the abdomen, feet, arms, and face.
“Both men presented themselves to the Accident and Emergency Department of the Princess Margaret Hospital where they received medical attention and were subsequently discharged,” he said.
Investigations are ongoing.
Anyone with information which can assist the police in their investigation should call the Criminal Investigations Department at telephone numbers 266-5164, 266-5165, 266-5119 or Crime Stoppers Dominica at 1-800-8477.
14 Comments
Come next hurricane those guns should be washed away…some people just won’t learn God will claim our country in order to save the few we will still cry for the wicked…
Why blame the PM for these criminals do, no matter what in charge do to try to solve this problem, there are bad eggs in society. Send them hard labor teach them a lesson.
Few days ago in Wesley, today in Gutter. I rest my case… Most Dominicans have not got a problems with all this and don’t see anything wrong with the government and the police force. As mentioned before, I rest my case.
Why people does be so outrage when this happens, trinidad already past 100 murders, Dominica doe have crime
Would you like us to match or perhaps outdo Trinidad?
I guess that you wanted Dominica to have 100 murders by now also? Idiot.
Did you think before you wrote this?
4 in Wesley a couple days ago, now 2 in Gutter? What nonsense is this…
What the He!! is going on in Dominica there nor? I am so mad at this gun violence that it seems like we are becoming the Jamaica of the 1990’s !
Where is the Police we once had in Dominica? The too is the result when the Law enforcement high ranking officers are political rag dogs.
Dominicans let us take our country back. Not only we are poor and do not have infrastructure but we are becoming a violent society. These are 2 big recipes to keep investors and tourists out of the land making us even poorer and it seems like this is the ultimate goal of some in office, to keep us dependent.
Dominica is like in the wild west. What has happened to the country?
When the root is corrupt expect the three to be corrupt as well. We don’t have to go very far to see why we have a serious gun problem in Dominica because we have a government in office that can do absolutely nothing to deal with it. I mean when we have an elected parliamentarian brandishing a gun in the people’s parliament during a house debate and the house speaker and cabinet protected him through the no law no constitution, what the hell we expect from others? What do we expect when the commissioner of police the PM, through his attorney, could inform the nation that a blue barrel of guns landed at the Dominica Port, per information from the US Law officers, and instead of waiting on the culprit to come and clear the barrel, the went to the port and clear it and next thing we heard is guns were missing and no one was arrested? This flipping country is a big joke and no doubt Skerrit has brought it down to hell
It seems like there are more guns out there that the police don’t know of ,than they have documented .
Who are the importers , the sellers .
that’s the ones to be targeted .
When caught these gunslingers should be forced to reveal who their supplier was .
I am sure we would be amazed at the names exposed .
I am the most critical of the government, and law enforcement : I lash out at Roosevelt Skerrit at every moment I get; unfortunately not on DNO; another place; nevertheless, I do not think one should blame the authorities be it the police or government for crimes committed by criminals.
I fault the judicial system for not dealing with the criminals more severely when they appear in court to be held responsible for their crimes. You shoot somebody the penalty should be no less than twenty years in jail, because from the time one decides to shoot someone that is premeditated with intents to commit murder!
Unless, the legal system makes an example out of such people the situation will simply spiral out of control: four shot in Wesley days ago, today we are reading about two other shootings.
What motivates these scumbags to become so vicious; without any regards or fear of the law? I suspect drugs, and alcohol and a primitive mind motivates their savagery like animals!
Hunting season must be open. I put blame squarely on the authorities on this season of gun violence. Too long Dominica has been slowly turning into lawlessness. Police moral is at all time low, they themselves were looting and ran home in time when country needed them. The senior officers are busy being politicians instead of honoring thier oath to the nation. Years now people getting shot, robbed at gun point and all kinds of crap and some sit and say its ok because other place worst. Its time Dominica demand a change