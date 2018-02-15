Two men were injured in a shooting incident which took place in Gutter Village on Carnival Tuesday.

Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste, said the incident took place around 7:45 pm.

He said one man is in police custody on suspicion of shooting with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

Jno Baptiste stated that 38-year-old Oliver Bernard of Gutter Village sustained a gunshot injury to the chest, while 21-year-old Cheddar Steven, of Didier Lane in Goodwill, received injuries to the abdomen, feet, arms, and face.

“Both men presented themselves to the Accident and Emergency Department of the Princess Margaret Hospital where they received medical attention and were subsequently discharged,” he said.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information which can assist the police in their investigation should call the Criminal Investigations Department at telephone numbers 266-5164, 266-5165, 266-5119 or Crime Stoppers Dominica at 1-800-8477.