Four men, two St. Lucians and two Dominicans, have been charged with murder in connection with the death of Chris Blanc from Fond Cole.

The two St. Lucians are Fimbar Mohamed Greenidge of Ravin Poison and Garie Elwin Dariah of Anse La Raye.

The two Dominicans are Ronel Desiree of Giraudel and Kimran Burke of Bath Estate.

Blanc went missing on December 30, 2016 after spending some time with friends in St. Joseph.

On January 5, 2017, his lifeless and partly decomposed body was discovered in a small precipice in the heights of St. Joseph.

The police immediately launched an investigation into what they said was a suspected homicide.

They have since concluded their investigations and the four men were arrested and charged, police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste said.

No court date has been set in the matter.