Two St. Lucians among four charged for murder of Chris BlancDominica News Online - Sunday, January 15th, 2017 at 8:53 PM
Four men, two St. Lucians and two Dominicans, have been charged with murder in connection with the death of Chris Blanc from Fond Cole.
The two St. Lucians are Fimbar Mohamed Greenidge of Ravin Poison and Garie Elwin Dariah of Anse La Raye.
The two Dominicans are Ronel Desiree of Giraudel and Kimran Burke of Bath Estate.
Blanc went missing on December 30, 2016 after spending some time with friends in St. Joseph.
On January 5, 2017, his lifeless and partly decomposed body was discovered in a small precipice in the heights of St. Joseph.
The police immediately launched an investigation into what they said was a suspected homicide.
They have since concluded their investigations and the four men were arrested and charged, police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste said.
No court date has been set in the matter.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
9 Comments
Before I comment on the matter at hand let’s clear the air on the former Nigerian oil minister because on the 4th of January 2017, PM Skerrit told us that she is in London, a free woman, has not been charged etc. But three days later I found something to suggest something different. So please open this link to find the truth.
Now concerning the four arrestedal I will say at this time is, It’s one thing to arrest and another thing to get a conviction these days in Dominica. In fact not to long one was bought down from the US, in connection with the alleged GON E Manuel fire combing. He was arrested at the airport, charged and brought before the Court. Was he convicted? Ask the braying donkey
https://qz.com/880155/nigerias-ex-oil-minister-will-have-to-give-up-153-million-in-stolen-cash/
Two St. Lucians and two D/cans murdered him. Why men?
St. Lucians, you came to D/ca to murder our national? Again why?
Why did you not stay in your country? Why did you have to come to D/ca, to be there at all? For what reason?
His lifeless decomposed body? Was he not the one who was found headless?
This is such a sad ending for him. What did he do to you men to deserve this?
I hope those four men remain incarcerated. No bail for them. A hearing, yes which they are entitled to but do not release them on bail whatsoever.
They, four men, have willfully murdered one man. Four against one. I visualize he did not stand a chance in getting away from them. He may have begged them for mercy and they did not grant it.
You four men have brought much grief to his family and also to other nationals.
My condolence to Blanc’s family. Keep strong and in the Lord.
God is love. Know that He sees your grief and is saddened by what was done to a member of your family.
This is so sad for the both families. I’m satisfied with the investigation from the police. They deserve a thumbs up!
” like the flies are attracted to the light , they buzz…whence cometh the morning the flies are littered on the floor all dead”
The flies will all drop One By One, time is the only constant for dealing with evils…simply put “TIME WILL TELL”
Make no mistake some greedy money-hungry lawyer will run come to the defense of such barbarians, but as I said before Time will tell . The Light represent Greed and Love of Money and Bling which attracts the flies, but one thing is certain all that is attracted toward this light will find their place on the floor come sunrise.
Godspeed
THANK THE LORD! #JusticeForChris.. no matter what you do God has the final say…he will avenge Chris Blanc and heaps of coals will be laid upon their heads… they will pay. Thanks to the police for moving swiftly .
I hope they doe get bail.. let justice be done!
We commend the police fora good work so far. DNO needs to publish the photos of those charged.
dats y its gud to sue allu good for nothing people , bcuz all allu does do is spread false news how can no hearing be set and they are charged duz dat even make sense ?
Boy, I just hope Chiris gets justice. RIP. :-(