The U.S. Embassy, hosted by Ross University, conducted active shooter training in Dominica for members of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force, medical services personnel, and staff of Ross University on June 21.

The training was organized by the Embassy’s Regional Security Office and facilitated by Deputy Chief of Police of the city of Aurora, Colorado, Paul O’Keefe. O’Keefe was the on-scene commander during the 2012 Aurora movie theater shooting where a single shooter opened fire in a crowded movie theater killing 12 and injuring 70. O’Keefe now uses his experience to train others in responding to these types of incidents.

One of the primary goals of the training was to gather stakeholders together in one place to discuss coordination, and other logistical and technical requirements, in the event that an active shooter incident took place on the island.

U.S. Ambassador to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the OECS, Linda Taglialatela commented on the training, “We’re pleased to have brought an expert like Deputy Chief O’Keefe to Dominica, and we remain committed to working with our partner nations in the region on strengthening security for continued citizen safety.”

The active shooter training is also taking place in Grenada and Barbados.