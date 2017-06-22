U.S. Embassy Bridgetown hosts active shooter training in DominicaPress release - Thursday, June 22nd, 2017 at 11:08 AM
The U.S. Embassy, hosted by Ross University, conducted active shooter training in Dominica for members of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force, medical services personnel, and staff of Ross University on June 21.
The training was organized by the Embassy’s Regional Security Office and facilitated by Deputy Chief of Police of the city of Aurora, Colorado, Paul O’Keefe. O’Keefe was the on-scene commander during the 2012 Aurora movie theater shooting where a single shooter opened fire in a crowded movie theater killing 12 and injuring 70. O’Keefe now uses his experience to train others in responding to these types of incidents.
One of the primary goals of the training was to gather stakeholders together in one place to discuss coordination, and other logistical and technical requirements, in the event that an active shooter incident took place on the island.
U.S. Ambassador to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the OECS, Linda Taglialatela commented on the training, “We’re pleased to have brought an expert like Deputy Chief O’Keefe to Dominica, and we remain committed to working with our partner nations in the region on strengthening security for continued citizen safety.”
The active shooter training is also taking place in Grenada and Barbados.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
9 Comments
I would really like to know who produced this article and where they got their information from. Please reach out to the stake holders and get the correct information before you post an article of such magnitude!!!! SMDH!!!! DNO needs to stop cutting and pasting information from other websites!!!!
https://bb.usembassy.gov/active-shooter-training-held-barbados/
Idiot, didn’t you see it say “press release.”
Furthermore the article you cited from the US embassy website and said the training will take place in Dominica next week.
Furthermore, the article also said the training took place on June 21….today is June 22.
So what is wrong with the article….where is the error in the article? Please point it out for other readers like me.
Apparently the embassy is doing the training in different islands and is using the same template in their press releases.
So no mention of the Ross Security Department ?????????
While the Chinese are funding infrastructure programs, the US talks about how to shoot back in a crowded cinema. They keep going into countries to lecture people when they have no understanding about the local culture. They keep making that mistake over and over.
We may have some crazy people walking around Roseau. What we don’t have is a bunch of psychologically disturbed people running around with guns as is too often the case in the US.
We need funding to build bridges and roads, not how to suppress gunfire in a theatre.
I could understand where you coming from because the way the article was put together it made it seems like it was Embassy putting everything together for the c/bean schools. There was no mention of the US Based Medical School (Ross University) actually putting together the Active Shooter drill because of it\’s US based population. Hope you getting the drift. So though there may not be, as you stated, psychologically disturbed people running around with guns, in DA, u must look at the bigger picture and remember that the population at Ross is 90% US citizens. Who are the main target for terrorist attack these day? We must start thinking out of the box people.
‘Shooter Training’ is this all the US government has to offer developing countries? And then they question why our countries are building alliances with other world powers such as China.
I can teach you how to kill and oppress, i can teach you how you can be a despot, you need military hardware? i will give, you need new roads? i don’t do that ,new bridges? no way, if you refuse to tow my line,you will be sanctioned and put in your place, overthrow or otherwise, its like a thin line between love and hate, where most of the aid given ,is military for police and militia, to be used against the people. I will be rebuked by the pro-American mind-set in DOMINICA, for my sentiments, but history is always the best teacher.Grenada, is a clear example, being a growing economy in pre USA invasion to destitution presently, From the end of Slavery, to colonialism, neo colonialism and presently imperialism, the USA have never helped any of these island nations, their state policy is keep them as beggar nations, to be used strategically.The DEVIL HAVE HIS/HER FRIENDS.Bob D.
why this asshole has his back turned..thats very rude oh i forget you looking for a higher pay
It’s so refreshing to see this type of training taking place on the island. It’s also refreshing to view a modern training facility on the island, capable of accommodating a large number of people comfortably, with all the modern accoutrements like smarts boards, instead of the usual Fort Young Hotel. Thank you US Embassy for this training.