The body of a man which discovered in the heights of St. Joseph, in the Carholm area, has been identified as Chris Blanc who went missing on December 30, 2016.

The police said they have commenced an investigation into a suspected homicide in the matter.

Police PRO Pellam Jno Baptiste said on January 5, 2017 the lifeless and partly decomposed body of an adult male was discovered in a small precipice in the heights of St. Joseph.

“The body was identified as the missing 30-year-old Chris Blanc,” he said.

A coroner’s inquest will be convened and investigations are ongoing.

According to the police, Blanc was spending time with friends at St. Joseph and left the community at about 6:00 am on December 30, 2016 and was not seen after that.

He was reported missing on Tuesday, January 2, 2017.

Anyone with information that can assist the police should call the Criminal Investigation Department at 266-5164, 266-5165 and 266-5119 or Crime Stoppers Dominica at 1-800-8477.