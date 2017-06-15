UPDATE: Burglar wipes off gold jewelry section at Muslim StoreDominica News Online - Thursday, June 15th, 2017 at 8:55 AM
The police are continuing investigations into a major burglary that took place at the Muslim Store, also known as Universal Elegance, where all the gold jewelry was stolen.
Dominica News Online (DNO) has been informed that a security camera near the office door of Digicel, captured some footage of the incident at around 1:00 am on Thursday, June 14th, 2017.
According to Supervisor at the Jewelry Department, Karen Richards, the unknown thief took every single piece of gold jewelry in the store and also a number of high-end brand watches including Guess and Secco.
“All our gold jewelry was taken. He took a lot of the expensive watches; for sale watches, Guess,” she said.
The business place is currently in recovery process where the monetary loss is being calculated.
The perpetrator also left blood in the store and members of the staff have been affected by the incident Richards said.
“This has affected us in a lot of ways because now we cannot sell to the public. There are blood stains all over, the guy got cut in the process so we have to clean up the counters, make sure that the blood is cleaned off the counters,” she stated.
The Muslim Store hopes to recommence operations either later today or tomorrow, as stated by Richards.
Digicel and the police have not yet made officials statements regarding the incident.
26 Comments
Pay close attention to those who go for stitches at hospitals or clinics
Dumb people ….dont touch the blood…..leave it for analyzing to catch the perpertrator if able….
Ms Richards which he are u referring to? You need to explain to the police.Is it that u are gender-biased assuming that a woman is incapable of such acts? Just in case it turns out to be a she, I would love to be the defence lawyer on that case because here it is u have an employee alluding to a he culprit. My client walks free. Nice one
And no one will be arrested and prosecuted for this crime. I’m not shocked whatsoever. Remember, the keys to the Registry disappeared from police headquarters. The useless Director of Public Prosecutor’s Office was burglarized a stone’s throw away from Police Headquarters. So solving a steak jewelry heist will not happen.
save some of that blood,D N A may be the only thing puting them away for 50 years.
Zandoli, I agree with you 100 %. they properly on there way to Guada already ,
News of robbery is always upsetting for more reasons than one. It’s a nuisance for business development and further investment.
Some people just can’t see the chain effect. Robbers must always receive harsh punishment, ’cause in essence they’re traitors to the bigger goal. Businesses should be protected by society, not destroyed.
doesnt necessarily have to be an inside job.. voleh does scan very good… very very good.. they will no all details.. they did their research that is all
hmmmmmphhhhhhh high day so
But whifer how is high day and it states 1am. People are bascally sound asleep except those wicked ones
Please read again……..the story said 1am….where is the high day?
“Muslim Store?” Is that the name of the store? “Muslim Store?” What about Catholic Store? No such store?
The lawless country,turn your losses over to Skerrit,next week will present a check to the establishment.
You’re a fool or what? Everything is Skerrit fault it seems. Guess he is the reason you’re full of sh as well.
so every time something wrong happen in the conutry u saying is the pm .this person must be a big a .
This comment is embarrassingly stupid.
Ebeh. Those thieves well scope out the people place to know they could pass through Digicel office. Either that or it was an inside job.
No Cameras again?????
Insurance???
A possibility. Jewelry has not been selling that well lately.
Cameras don”t prevent burglaries, thefts or robberies or any crime as a matter of fact They are only good for later investigations…… well sometimes. Proper, trained and competent security officers (man on the ground) serves a better purpose and is more effective. CCTV are cheaper I suppose but can you put a price on your investment. Think about it.
That should be an easy one to crack. I have to think both Digicel and that Muslim store have security cameras pointing outside and inside their buildings.
Another thing, they should put up a reward of $10,000 for the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators. You will see how fast someone will come forward with information. Dominica is a small place and unless they plan to go to Guadeloupe to unload their loot, some friend, relative or nosy neighbour must get suspicious.
You would think the employees would want to give the officers ALL the information that they have. The fact that they are tight-lipped leads one to speculate that it might be an inside job.
tight lipped means they didn’t tell DNO anything. where did you get your nonsense about they not talking to the police? Dominicans again like to run there mouth after they did not read something properly or haven’t got the intelligence to comprehend ( understand ) what was stated in the article
Tight lip was not for police officiers it was for the media. Let common sense prevail stop speculating.
No cctv?