The police are continuing investigations into a major burglary that took place at the Muslim Store, also known as Universal Elegance, where all the gold jewelry was stolen.

Dominica News Online (DNO) has been informed that a security camera near the office door of Digicel, captured some footage of the incident at around 1:00 am on Thursday, June 14th, 2017.

According to Supervisor at the Jewelry Department, Karen Richards, the unknown thief took every single piece of gold jewelry in the store and also a number of high-end brand watches including Guess and Secco.

“All our gold jewelry was taken. He took a lot of the expensive watches; for sale watches, Guess,” she said.

The business place is currently in recovery process where the monetary loss is being calculated.

The perpetrator also left blood in the store and members of the staff have been affected by the incident Richards said.

“This has affected us in a lot of ways because now we cannot sell to the public. There are blood stains all over, the guy got cut in the process so we have to clean up the counters, make sure that the blood is cleaned off the counters,” she stated.

The Muslim Store hopes to recommence operations either later today or tomorrow, as stated by Richards.

Digicel and the police have not yet made officials statements regarding the incident.