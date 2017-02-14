In a unanimous decision, Judges of the Court of Appeal of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court has upheld a decision by Justice Errol Thomas and dismissed the appeal of Abel “Checko” Jno Baptiste in a defamation lawsuit which was filed by Dr. Philbert Aaron.

This means that Calypsonian ‘Checko’ has to pay $130,000 in damages to Aaron.

The matter goes back to 2011 when ‘Checko’ penned a calypso called “Bug Her” and Aaron sued him for defamation in 2013 but he failed to file a defense.

Judgment in default was entered and the court awarded general damages in the amount of $75,000.00 for slander contained in the song published by the defendant during the period December 2011 to the first week in March 2012 in the calypso tent, on radio, at the semi-final and final calypso shows and on the road during carnival.

For aggravated damages, Dr. Aaron was awarded the sum of $50,000.00 and a further $5,000.00 for exemplary damages on account of the re-mix of the song because of ‘Checko’s’ desire to win the road March title.

The total was $130,000.

In court on Tuesday, Checko’s lawyer Singolla B Williams argued that her client has accepted that the allegations made were “serious” but the amount awarded were “way off the scale compared to others and excessive in the circumstances.”

She told the court her client had “apologized” and ought to have been given some “discount”.

But the Appeals Court Judges, Paul Webster, Gertal Thom and Louise Blenman said that the accusations made by ‘Checko’ were “serious and very aggravating”.

Williams countered and told the court that the matter had to do with a mere “calypso” which was part of Dominica’s culture and her client had tried his best to mask it, but had done a poor job at it.

The Judges were not amused stating that, “we don’t want to give people the license that because it is calypso they can defame people.”

“He is a married man and a prominent person in society,” the Judges said of Dr. Aaron. “Dominicans feel strongly against buggery, people have gotten killed… we have reviewed the submissions and authorities and have found no legal basis in law to interfere with the decision of the learned trial Judge, accordingly the appeal is dismissed and the decision of the trial Judge is affirmed.”

Dr. Aaron said he felt “vindicated.”

“I feel vindicated and it’s a message to calypso and all communicators: do not make allegations for which you cannot provide evidence,” he said.

He called on those writing calypso to know that they don’t have the unfettered right to defame and slander people.

“Reputation that has been built with hard work and expending of monies showed, not be stolen, and snatched with impunity…I hope every member of society takes note,” Dr. Aaron said.