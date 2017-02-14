UPDATE: ‘Checko’ loses defamation appealDominica News Online - Tuesday, February 14th, 2017 at 11:47 AM
In a unanimous decision, Judges of the Court of Appeal of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court has upheld a decision by Justice Errol Thomas and dismissed the appeal of Abel “Checko” Jno Baptiste in a defamation lawsuit which was filed by Dr. Philbert Aaron.
This means that Calypsonian ‘Checko’ has to pay $130,000 in damages to Aaron.
The matter goes back to 2011 when ‘Checko’ penned a calypso called “Bug Her” and Aaron sued him for defamation in 2013 but he failed to file a defense.
Judgment in default was entered and the court awarded general damages in the amount of $75,000.00 for slander contained in the song published by the defendant during the period December 2011 to the first week in March 2012 in the calypso tent, on radio, at the semi-final and final calypso shows and on the road during carnival.
For aggravated damages, Dr. Aaron was awarded the sum of $50,000.00 and a further $5,000.00 for exemplary damages on account of the re-mix of the song because of ‘Checko’s’ desire to win the road March title.
The total was $130,000.
In court on Tuesday, Checko’s lawyer Singolla B Williams argued that her client has accepted that the allegations made were “serious” but the amount awarded were “way off the scale compared to others and excessive in the circumstances.”
She told the court her client had “apologized” and ought to have been given some “discount”.
But the Appeals Court Judges, Paul Webster, Gertal Thom and Louise Blenman said that the accusations made by ‘Checko’ were “serious and very aggravating”.
Williams countered and told the court that the matter had to do with a mere “calypso” which was part of Dominica’s culture and her client had tried his best to mask it, but had done a poor job at it.
The Judges were not amused stating that, “we don’t want to give people the license that because it is calypso they can defame people.”
“He is a married man and a prominent person in society,” the Judges said of Dr. Aaron. “Dominicans feel strongly against buggery, people have gotten killed… we have reviewed the submissions and authorities and have found no legal basis in law to interfere with the decision of the learned trial Judge, accordingly the appeal is dismissed and the decision of the trial Judge is affirmed.”
Dr. Aaron said he felt “vindicated.”
“I feel vindicated and it’s a message to calypso and all communicators: do not make allegations for which you cannot provide evidence,” he said.
He called on those writing calypso to know that they don’t have the unfettered right to defame and slander people.
“Reputation that has been built with hard work and expending of monies showed, not be stolen, and snatched with impunity…I hope every member of society takes note,” Dr. Aaron said.
those that in power abusing those that put them dr time for them man to leave office every week takethe opposition an dr supporters to court….. labour simply sayin u with us we protect u if u against us we will make u pay
Checko this is a warning from God go back singing
Your Gospel songs and leave calypso alone
Take it to the CCJ, this OECS court is a joke. What the hell do you have to lose?
Congratulations to Justice Errol Thomas, Dr. Aaron Philbert and his attorneys.
The truth and yes, righteousness must prevail.
Sinners defame the character of sinners. No one is immune from sinfulness. If others were to defame their character, would they not have sued?
Therefore, Checko, you really did not stand a chance of winning for you “defamed the character” of another. As the Judge stated, he has a wife and family and a job. Consider what you did to him. This is still an irreparable damage.
Whether it is a calypso which D/cans are accustomed to, it was time the Law put an end to this. Throughout the years many D/cans names were hauled out in the open and their character defamed.
This is why we have Laws and Courts which must uphold the rights of nationals. Imagine going before God with that state of sin and your other sins on your soul. I am not judging/condemning you but you will not be welcomed in Heaven.
Make penance as a form of reparation to God.
I feel for u brother but u are hanging out with the wrong crowd.
This is wonderful!! Simply because he was given an opportunity to clean up the song and chose not to. Tough lesson to learn. Arrogance and stupidity does not pay…. Checko should now seek advice from those who told him not to change the song.
Hmm…Calypsoian..could sing about…salt fish…yam..tannia…fire in de front yard…humming bird…nannie and coco cola…does it have to be about people….Dan is the man in de van….if calypsoian walk with a note book everyday…plenty lyrics for next year…but Dominican calypsoian believe they are politicians…no stick to your lyrics…leave politics for the idiots!
Those who can’t hear and follow the wrong set of people’s advise will definitely feel… LENNOX, MATT, and the rest of uwpites are the wrong set to follow.
The same they do to the PM. I hope they pay for it and soon enough.
I would sue my lawyer for not entering a defense in time eh…
Checko hope you not going to bug her to pay that
Lol good one.
Allyou so free allyou overdoing it so they have to clamp down on allyou. Dominica is the country with the most freedom in the world for citizens that’s why all you so out of control.
They say Dominica is behind.. Freedom of speech can go too far.
Looks like gone are the days when calypsonians could sing what they want. Calypsonians before even used to call the persons name and it was just passed as a joke. As a matter of fact they still do it on other islands. I support the call by Hmmm for this years show to flop. Don’t worry Checko he will get the money and it will disappear just like air, it won’t do him any good.
This is further proof of unrighteousness prevailing righteousness. I always respect the judgement of the court though most times they are wrong. The truth is God who sees our heart and knows our secret sins will either reveal himself one day or will definitely judge us for what we do with our bodies
According to DNO Dr. Aaron sued ‘Checko’ for defamation because of his calypso ‘Bug her’ . Well I will not comment on that because as a Christian I don’t go to calypso and don’t understand that bug her thing.
People must be careful with that “Bug” thing because in the 90’s I remember UWP had to pay a high price with a bugging story that they lost at the court and to hear a calypsonian charged for singing about ‘bug her’ is sign that people must avoid talking about anything that has to do with bug. However, as a believer I also have to caution our leaders and politicians to live a life that is above reproach 1Tim. 3:2, and if leaders are falsely accused, he is to rejoice Matt.5:10
You are a believer and you state that is proof of unrighteousness prevailing righteousness.
Are we saying that Carlisle should sue the comforter?
Radio thorn!!!!! hmm but LL is going to need his radio thorn soon. You now stand alone, all those who were pushing you to sign your song where are they now.
Who laugh last…Always laugh the best….To those rejoicing at what happened to Checkout, his is the the front….Yours at the back coming soon….Keep on laughing
Lol you are checko wife man? You answering everybody and throwing talk everywhere. Lol
Actually, one way or the other, no one should rejoice. Even though he lost the case, they should still feel sorry for him for he has to pay that exorbitant sum of money.
This should not prevent them though from speaking the truth. Hope you comprehend that.
I hope Matt, Lenox Linton, Rose Valley, and all those workers people help pay for Checko mouth. For the life of me I don’t get how someone would follow UWP, when the leader of a party can’t tell someone to change their wording so they can’t be sued I can’t see myself following you, when pics clearly shows you standing in reachable distant of a burning fire and you not stop it, is no way I can think you have my well being at heart. Like I said you can’t be a police who serves papers for people to appear in court and you not know you had to appear in court? The Piper now has to paid now. I begged him on DNO to change the wording cause I love a good masked song and he kept it. Linton and workers is just bad for our people and country.
Checko did not lose because of his lyrics. He lost because he failed to file a defence. Frankly, that lawyer should be disbarred.
He would have still lost, in the last decision the judges could of quashed the decision if they wanted. Duh!!! That’s what an appeal is for….
Did you not read what the Supreme Court stated about defamation of character? This is what penalized Checko.
But the Appeals Court Judges, Paul Webster, Gertal Thom and Louise Blenman said that the accusations made by ‘Checko’ were “serious and very aggravating”.
The Judges were not amused stating that, “we don’t want to give people the license that because it is calypso they can defame people.”
Really? You do realize checko is a police right and knows when people should report to court? What would’ve been his defense? You people are so blinded by party fellowship you all go blind by the truth.
The calypsonians need to come together and stand up for checko. And their rights
The association should not allow no calypsos for 2017 let the show flop.. Dominica use to be a place where u could speak ur mind but guess slavely wasn’t abolished.. What the hell do u want the calypsonians to sing about
I am with you 100%.The Calypso Association should stand up with their own.boycott the whole calypso show.Lets watch and see if they stand with one of their own
radiothon time!!!!!!!!
What’s wrong with THAT?Its better than harbouring Monfared.
Haha they do damn right….
Yours at the back coming…Keep on laughing…….
Let him pay for his tongue. Dominican’s are too free with their mouths without being able to offer proof.
Your own coming……Wait for it…
But is calypso…he didn’t call the man’s name. Just stifling the art-form. Very sad.
dominicans to free with their mouth. what are you an idiot or something you cannot even say what you want now. dont worry martial law coming next.
Who was Checko’s lawyer?
A calypsothon, would be in order to help chemo pay this bill. Calypsonians must take these matters seriously not just ignore serious legal matters.
Thomson lawyer