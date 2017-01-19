Three Chinese nationals Yulong Xie, 27; Jiahui Wen, 37 and Yong Zhong, 39, from Jiangxi Province in China have been sentenced to three years in jail in Dominica for theft of EC$104,705.00 (US38,538) from ATM machines of the National Bank of Dominica NBD between July 5 and 9, 2016.

The three men arrived in Dominica in July, 2016 (separately) and booked at the Fort Young Hotel.

On July 7, 2016 the National Bank of Dominica (NBD) noticed that large sums of monies were withdrawn from two of its ATM machines in Roseau and became suspicious.

Upon checking surveillance cameras, bank officials saw it was done by the Chinese and alerted the police who went to the bank to secure the video recordings.

Further recordings revealed that the men operated mostly at nights.

The police, on July 8, 2016, mounted an operation during the night and spotted Xie and Wen at two ATMs and at the Royal Bank.

They were confronted and a search of their bags revealed a large amount of cash, magnetic strips and VIP cards. They were arrested and taken into custody for questioning.

A search warrant was executed on room 105 at the Fort Young Hotel where Zhong was met.

Three suitcases containing a case was found along with two lab top computers, 17 ATM Skimmers, two magnetic strip cards, reading and writing devices, 261 magnetic strip cards marked VIP were found.

Zhong was arrested on suspicion.

Also found were US$20,000, along with monies in EC, Hong Kong, Bahamian and Chinese currency, among others.

Investigations confirm that due the transactions conducted by the Chinese, NBD lost EC$104,705.00.

They pleaded guilty on January 10, 2017 to the charge of theft and were sentenced today January 19, 2017.

Bernadette Lambert and Wayne Norde represented the three.

In mitigating, Lambert told the court that “the men regretted their action and were willing to apologize to the people of Dominica”.

She asked the court not to impose a custodial sentence on them since “they had pleaded guilty at the first opportune time, had not wasted the courts, and have been in custody for six months since the offence.”

In handing down the sentence on the men, High Court Judge Victoria Charles-Clarke said the trio “carefully planned the matter; it was serious and very sophisticated”.

“They had no legitimate business in Dominica. They were caught red handed and such behavior could have had a negative effect on the banking institution in Dominica with customers losing confidence in the bank and withdrawing their funds. The actions of the men had an international appeal. That could have also affected the reputation of the bank. In the circumstances, such behavior deserves a custodial sentence,” Justice Charles-Clarke said.

The maximum penalty for theft in Dominica is 10 years in jail.

Charles-Clarke set her notional sentence at six years but because of the early guilty plea, she gave them the required 1/3 discount bringing it to 4 years.

Since all the money was recovered, she removed one year and sentenced them to three years each commencing July 2016.

She ordered them deported after serving their jail time and also ordered compensation of EC$5,652.87 to the NBD to be paid in six months or in default six months in jail. The EC$104,705.00 was ordered returned to the bank.