UPDATE: Court awards police superintendent $80,000 in defamation lawsuitDominica News Online - Tuesday, June 5th, 2018 at 1:02 PM
A court has awarded Assistant Superintendent of Police Cleville Mills over $80,000 in damages in a lawsuit brought against talk show hosts Matt Peltier and Angelo Allen and radio station WICE Q95.
Mills had sued the three for defamation.
According to the court, the defendants should pay Mills $80,000 in aggravated damage.
The defendants were also asked to pay Mills all prescribed court costs.
The defendants have said they will appeal the decision.
The lawsuit was brought before the court in 2015.
More information on this matter will be published later.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
9 Comments
One thing that is certain under Skerrit. You get promoted for doing things that are very wrong and on top of the promotion you get to take home a huge payment, thanks to Skerrit and his Court system. I tell you Dominica is very messed up and it is more beneficial to do what’s WRONG than even think of doing what is right and godly.
These guys like to run their mouths and when they get sued pick up some cheap *** lawyer who can’t tell head from tail. That’s why they lose all their cases but they will never learn. Lesson to be learned, say whatever you want but have good lawyers.
So d place stay. Is like skeritt can just do what he want and everybody just have to sit down and shut up. That judge had to be one of them red baboons who knew how they were going to rule even before the hearing began. I expect commentators like DONKEY ON THE BLOCK and MAN LICKS DOGS to come on here and say retarded stuff like “UWP say d country brokes but Matt will ask their supporters to make donations for him to pay his bills. Well at least that will be legal money contributed for a good cause unlike pretty boy toothless skeritt who keeps on shoving his hand down that cookie jar to steal what doesn’t belong to him to cover his luxurious mysterious secret area 51 alien lifestyle
Da following all American system they only thing is not paying civil servant every two weeks and pay by your education what’s next mills u looking for u to get rich over night lol
legal system has gone to the dogs
Don’t come on here and belly ache about discrimination. Time and Time again on Q95 and other mediums you opposition sympathizers run allu mouth like a diarrhea say what you want sully peoples name with impunity. There is no victimization here none at all stop the belly ache and pay for allu gel
These guys are on a mission to close down Q95, so expect them and their lawyers to sue and their judge to rule in their favor
Yeh right. .and if you keep losing elections keep blaming them. Bad strategy for Q. No pun intended. After all, it’s been 18 years and we need a change including your failed strategy.
Oh wow! These guys could do all the **** they want to knowing if anyone talks they have their lawyer in place to sue them and off course, their judge in place to ensure they make money by doing wrong