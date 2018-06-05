A court has awarded Assistant Superintendent of Police Cleville Mills over $80,000 in damages in a lawsuit brought against talk show hosts Matt Peltier and Angelo Allen and radio station WICE Q95.

Mills had sued the three for defamation.

According to the court, the defendants should pay Mills $80,000 in aggravated damage.

The defendants were also asked to pay Mills all prescribed court costs.

The defendants have said they will appeal the decision.

The lawsuit was brought before the court in 2015.

More information on this matter will be published later.