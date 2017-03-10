A man who was charged with murder was freed by the High Court on Friday morning.

Vivian Charles from Morne Prosper was charged with the murder of Richard Roy Lazarus of Trafalgar on February 18, 2013.

He was freed since the matter was done via paper committal and his attorney and the accused did not get an opportunity to cross-examine the pathologist who is out of state and is terminally ill.

Charles has been in custody for the last four years and was represented by Wayne Norde.

Lazarus’ body was, discovered about 30 feet in the bushes from the main road at Providence, in the vicinity of Lauda at about 3:00 pm on February 13th, 2013. There were multiple injuries on the body when it was found.

Norde believes that the onus is now on the legislators to do what is right in order to avoid a repetition of what happened in the murder matter.

Charles who had been on remand since 2013 for murder Lazarus walked out of court today March 10, 2017 a free man after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) discontinued his matter on a procedural ground after the State was unable to get the pathologist who performed the autopsy on the body of the deceased, to come to testify at the murder trial.

Norde said that given what has been going on re the non-appearance of pathologist in Dominica, the State needs to do certain things in law to correct such matters.

“There are certain things in law which can be done and as the Judge said in open court, the law needs to be amended…as in other jurisdiction, the law is different and the pathologist report can be tendered. So the message is simple, the legislators need to amend the law to make it easier for the medical evidence to be admitted even in the absence of the pathologist,” the lawyer said.

He explained that the DPP, on the basis that the pathologist was absent and the matter was done via paper committal and the accused did not get a chance to cross-examine her in the magistrate’s court had no choice, but to “discontinue the matter.”

“Her report which the State relies on as crucial evidence could not be tendered. It’s been four years and I have been making noise about this matter. The DPP kept saying that they will bring the pathologist but she never came and the matter kept on being adjourned…so today they were left with no choice but to discontinue the matter,” Norde remarked.

Charles, express his gratitude to his lawyer Norde for what he said was ” a job well done.”

“I feel very great and comfortable and I appreciate the way that my lawyer worked for me and today I am a free man. Right now I want to better myself, things that pass before are gone. I want to advise people to stay away from trouble and prison…it is not a good place to be at all,” he said.