UPDATE: Female officer arrested at court; charged with forgeryDominica News Online - Tuesday, January 24th, 2017 at 10:23 AM
A female police officer, who was arrested at the court in Roseau in full uniform on Tuesday (January, 24) morning, is now facing four counts of forgery.
Marcia Renault Gustave was arrested on a warrant in the First Instance while on duty as a “Court Crier” at the Magistrate’s Court in Roseau.
Hours after she was arrested, she appeared before magistrate Asquith Riviere where the charges were read to her.
She was not required to enter a plea since the matter is an indictable offense to be heard before a Judge and jury.
Allegations are that she maliciously and for the purpose of deceit, forge certain documents namely three Certificates of Competence dated June 23rd 2016.
She also is charged with forging an ” Appointment book” at the traffic department on June 23rd 2016.
Gustave is represented by attorney, Wayne Norde.
Bail was set at $50,000 and the matter has been adjourned to May 2, 2017.
Conditions for bail include surrendering all travel documents and reporting to the police every Wednesday between 7:00 am and 7:00 pm. She is also prohibited from leaving Dominica without informing the police.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
27 Comments
No there are no speific ways in which people shoild be arrested.She did wrong arrest her
It have more to arrest in plain clothes
Well times are hard for everyone and everyone is stressed out. – so because she is a law enforcement officer does not mean she is not under stress in this Dominica. So don’t jailed her and throw away the keys just yet.
So why is JUSTICE only for one set of people in D/ca
The Emmanuel’s can’t get justice even after 6 long years, why are the KITCHEN UTENCELS still being used from the kitchen cabinet
This looks like a preparation for something.
bad news for you!!
We must also keep in mind that she is innocent, until proven guilty in a court of law
“Female Police Officer”??? What’s wrong with “Policewoman” ?
….. What’s the difference? You clearly don’t know anything about making up the word count.
whats wrong with female police officer?
“Allegations are that she may have been involved in some form of deception.” well if they arresting people for being involved in deception then the wholleee kitchen cabinet should be behind bars.
Uhmmm what is going on?
Boy my Dominica got too much roro lately God look over my country.
Let’s break it down DNO so readers can understand.
Job Description for Court Clerks : Perform clerical duties in court of law; prepare docket of cases to be called; secure information for judges; and contact witnesses, attorneys, and litigants to obtain information for court.
Now we understand who got arrested and what she was allegedly arrested for, our unanswered question is, who she used her skills to try to help? Waiting anxiously to hear so I could know if the table is finally turning towards justice for all
they said COURT CRIER and not COURT CLERK. so what are you talking about? And Court Clerk in Dominica are not police officers. READ READ READ. You know the duties so well yet…….
DNO. How comes I can\’t click on some comments even if I did not do so before?
I applaud the CID move, a decision that is handled by the Internal Affairs department of a well organized police force. However, something so happened in the late nineties when I was just leaving the force. It was more like a witch hunt rather than an investigation. In other words, officers who were politically aligned and kissed up to top brass were not investigated. Their actions were glaring, but any mention of an investigation into them was squashed. I hope this is not so in the young lady’s case.
Hmmmmm
Well if individuals are arrested at funeral what is wrong with a court arrest and in full uniform? Maybe we are getting serioûs with officers who abdicate their duties. Cheers to CID!
WOW, could the CID picked the offer before she got work rather that picking her up at work in full uniform.
Is the CID sending a message to the other officers?
i dont understand u..if they have to pick you up…would it matter if you were in work clothes or naked?..why should it matter..cus she is a cop?…..stuppps
I see you point Mr Torkspec. There is a decent way to arrest a person, especially when the person is not frustrating the Police or resisting arrest. Remember, a person is considered innocent until proven otherwise by a Court. Humiliating the Officer in the way the CID did is not conducive to good inter-police relations. The arresting Officers had many options opened to them.
When are they going to arrest the officer who leaked the young girl statement; the officer thst swept $40000 in the garbage; the officer that vandalized government vehicle.
When is the court system going to lift injunctions that has bern sitting in the courts for years;
I believe in due justice for all not for some at all
I agree with you whole heartedly
I agree! Including all the police officers that were known pedophiles they allowed to run away.
Well we all know how our judicial system works .Things are persecuted and investigated according to who does it ,and it’s a criminal act according to your political status
Well, Well Well