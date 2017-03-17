UPDATE: Kurt Pemberton gets four years for chopping girlfriendDominica News Online - Friday, March 17th, 2017 at 12:39 PM
Bus driver Edison Kurt Pemberton was on March 17, 2017 sentenced to four years and seven months in jail for the November 2015 brutal cutlass attack on his then-girlfriend, Bianca Blanchard.
The incident took place at her workplace in Roseau.
Pemberton pleaded guilty the charge of grievous bodily harm with intent in January 2017.
Justice Victoria Charles-Clarke then ordered a social inquiry report on Pemberton.
That report painted him as a peaceful person and that incident was out of character.
Brief facts of the case
Bianca Blanchard and Edison Kurt Pemberton were in a relationship and the two lived together at a house in Pointe Michel.
On November 23, 2015 both left home at about 7:15 am on a bus driven by Pemberton. At about 10:00 am, Blanchard received a call while at work and as a result went to the Pointe Michel bus stop and boarded a bus for her home in Pointe Michel.
On arrival, she attempted to open the door but it was locked. She used her keys and on entry, met Pemberton in the house and he said to her, “somebody call you already.”
She also saw a young lady in her bedroom and asked her what she was doing in her house. Pemberton told her that he had brought her to use the washroom and the young lady repeated the same thing.
He then told the young lady to “go” and in the process held on to Blanchard who asked him to hand over the keys for the house, which he did. They both left the house and he followed her to the bus stop and insisted that he had nothing with the young lady.
The two took a bus and left for Roseau but stopped briefly at Newtown and then went back to work.
Pemberton then went to Blanchard’s workplace about an hour later asking for the key to the house so he could collect his belongings. She refused, telling him that he had damaged her furniture in her house the last time and the matter had gone to court and he was yet to pay the $10,000 fine.
She then called the Court section to verify if he had paid and was told no. She reminded him that if he did not behave she would be calling them to arrest him.
She also told him that later she would get the police and then have him come for his belongings.
Not pleased Pemberton told Blanchard that he would be back.
He returned later with a cutlass wrapped in cream paper and said to her, “you want me to go to jail…I will kill you and go jail.”
He then started hitting her with the cutlass and told her that her niece would be next.
He swung several blows towards her neck but she put up both her hands and started screaming.
Pemberton then left and went to the Roseau Police station and gave himself up to the police.
Among her injuries were a 20-cm wound to right hand; a 9-cm wound to right hand; a 6-and a 5-cm wound to left forearm among many other injuries.
She was immediately taken to surgery and spent a number of days at the Princess Margaret Hospital and was unable to use both hands.
The doctor said that she will never get 100 percent use of the hands again, both are now deformed and she is doing continuous therapy.
Mitigation
Pemberton’s lawyer Wayne Norde, in his mitigation, told the court the while he admits that the facts are “not pretty” he begged of the court to “temper justice with mercy” and be lenient on his client who was remorseful and willing to apologize to the victim in open court.
Norde also said that the behaviour was “uncharacteristic” of his client who felt that some “supernatural forces had beseeched him on that day.”
Sentencing
The maximum sentence is 10 years.
Justice Victoria Charles-Clarke said the aggravating aspects of the case were that the attack was premeditated, it was a case of domestic violence, a cutlass was used and the Blanchard continues to experience trauma and Pemberton was “unwilling to accept full responsibilities for his action, blaming it on supernatural forces.”
The Judge used seven years as her starting point and gave him the 1/3 reduction for his early guilty plea and sentenced him to four years and seven months.
She also ordered counseling for anger management.
The one year and four months spent on remand were taken as ‘time spent’ from the sentence.
.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
21 Comments
Well Dominica sweet papa.
If we view this at another angel! this other woman who said she came to use bathroom should have been the one in hospital. Whilst this low life man get his sentence
That judge must be out of her mind. That was attempted murder and lady no long has full function of her hands. Why didn’t the judge start at 10 if she was going to give him a discount? I don’t care how nice this guy was in the past what took place is inexcusable and deserved much more time.
Papa God. Wow what pain what pain DA heart is hurting
judge as a woman yourself you should more than anyone understand what this girl has gone though.. u guess no sympathy eh.. woman not even standing up with women.. no solidarity.. he deserved his maximum sentence.. he intended to kill her… how is this out of character when he was first charged for destroying all her belongings in the same house?….what a shame yet again in this lovely justice system we have in dominica
This does not seem fair. Was it too difficult to build a case of attempted murder against Edison? What was Edison’s intention when he returned to Bianca’s place of employment with a cutlass and used it against her saying that he will kill her and go to jail?
Bianca is scarred for life, emotionally and physically and is just lucky to be alive.
No woman should have to face such monstrosities. No person should have to live through that. Treating a domestic abuser is almost as difficult as treating an alcohol/substance abuser. As short and ridiculous as this sentence may be, I hope you ponder on your actions and seek reform.
I would not even send him jail because she is encouraging his behavior. The first time he was charged it is alleged she payed the 10 gran or so and It is also alleged that she has visited him at the prison. when he gets out things will not change for them. I know .
Sit in Stock Farm, eat and get fat on taxpayers’ monies for four short years, get round like rolling pin and come back out and do the same thing again? That making sense?
4 years alone???? He deserve at least 10!!!!!!!
Four years? Seriously? This is why these dogs will continue to commit such atrocities. They most times get away scot-free!
Lawless, Lawless, Lawless Country. Just reading this is infuriating
All avoidable situations. However, foolish pride blinds us and we allow these things to happen to us. You could have walked away and take a drive in the country side to cool off a bit. Who knows? she may have forgiven you for your mistake, and life would go on. No but you big , bad and macho so you had to go after her. Farewell and have fun.
Boy what you did is very bad and deserve much hasher penalty. But then again how on Earth should I condemn you for your crime when our big boys who deserve hell and still more for crimes against the nation walking and talking like saints?
hmm so attempted murder is accepted here now hmm
Just four years ?,what a shame , no remorse for such a brutal crime , and just four year of watching T.V and getting three meals, and bed.[ nonsense].
Four years??!! Alone??!! That is attempted murder!! A joke dat man?
Lol round of applause to our amazing Judicial System..!! 4 years for such a heinous act
so if i chop up somebody by time i 36 i out. well nobody better mess with me i can go take a rest and come back still young.
I don’t think that is long enough. That girl is no doubt emotionally traumatised, will be put off having another man in her life, has been through surgery, has to live with the outcome of what he did there. I think he should have got longer for that.
not sure but i think i heard the young lady is gripple so you mean the judge just tell another man go and a woman up and get 4 yrs wow which is only 2 years jail and drug man is 10 15 and 20 years they want to hand down