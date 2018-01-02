UPDATE: Man shot and killed in PortsmouthDominica News Online - Tuesday, January 2nd, 2018 at 11:25 AM
Police have launched an investigation into the shooting death of a man in Portsmouth on New Year’s Day.
Derek Peters was shot in the back of the neck and is Dominica’s first homicide for 2018.
One man is in police custody assisting in the investigations.
Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste said the incident took place around 11:00 am on January 1, 2018.
He said Peters, of Sandwich Street in Portsmouth, sustained a gunshot wound in the back of the neck.
He was taken to the Reginald Fitzgerald Hospital in Portsmouth where he was pronounced dead by a medical doctor.
A coroner’s inquest will be held and one man has been taken into custody in connection with the incident, Jno Baptiste said.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
19 Comments
Did his looks portend his demise?
Off to a bad start.
Bondiay! Dominicans! D year just open. Is this setting a precedent for the rest of tbiz year? SMH.
Peace and love and unity ppl
My deepest condolences to the family and friends
First Murder of the new year… Ridiculous.
What a poor start to the year for DA.
Oh my God! What is happening in Dominica these days, especially in Portsmouth, the 2nd town and potato garden of the DLP government? Hon. Ian Douglas, during the 2014 elections you rightly referred to possie as the jaden patat of the dlp but sir what are you doing to ensure you potato garden yields good potato beyond election time? All of the crimes and violence show poor leadership on your side and on the dlp. It seems that the potato garden is abandoned a day after election and thorns and weed evil weed taking over till next election.
And we are off to the races.
What a way to start 2018. smh for my country. We too small for this and no need to even start comparing Dominica with other countries. We are well known for our friendliness. Not for killing people
My deepest condolences going out to the family of the deceased.he was never a troblesome person ,ambitious and a friend to many .its sad that his worldly journey has ended and may the family find peace somehow knowing that he is in a better place …may his soul rest in peace
Happy new years everybody! New
So sad for his family. 2013 first homicide was in Portsmouth this same again what is wrong with these young men. I hope whoever did it get the death penalty.
the year has just started put down gun man jah bless
Latin America and the Caribbean have become the world’s most murderous regions per capita. Something has gone drastically wrong with our lifestyle, our people, our governance. Our discourse and interaction with each other is too overly aggressive. There are too much hatred and jealousy and too little love and empathy. Society is splintered into too many fractions ( political, religious, social, family). Sadly, there is no credible effort to depart from our past transgressions and live a more wholesome lifestyle. 2018 portends to be another very challenging year economically, politically and socially. Our standard of living is rapidly diminishing. Positive changes in governance, in attitude and in love for country are urgently needed.
Weh weh weh… first day of the year ……. my God!!!!
Happy New Year!
Well my gosh that’s not what they meant by starting the new yr with a bang!
Was this murder climate resilient too? Just asking because it seems that according to those red ministers everything that’s happening in Dominica these days is a step towards the first climate resilient country in the world. I hope the murderer gets some good climate resilient jail time too in order to reflect on his non-climate resilient sins