Police have launched an investigation into the shooting death of a man in Portsmouth on New Year’s Day.

Derek Peters was shot in the back of the neck and is Dominica’s first homicide for 2018.

One man is in police custody assisting in the investigations.

Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste said the incident took place around 11:00 am on January 1, 2018.

He said Peters, of Sandwich Street in Portsmouth, sustained a gunshot wound in the back of the neck.

He was taken to the Reginald Fitzgerald Hospital in Portsmouth where he was pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

A coroner’s inquest will be held and one man has been taken into custody in connection with the incident, Jno Baptiste said.