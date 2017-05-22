UPDATE: Man shot dead in Pointe MichelDominica News Online - Monday, May 22nd, 2017 at 12:20 PM
A man who was shot dead in the village of Pointe Michel has been identified as 32-year-old, Kent Albert Lewis from the same community.
On Saturday, May 20th 2017 at about 2:15 am, Lewis was shot in his neck at Melvina’s Bar.
Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste stated that Lewis was transported to the Accident and Emergency Department of the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) where he was officially pronounced dead by a medical doctor.
“A coroner’s inquest will be convened. Investigations are ongoing,” Jno Baptiste said.
Anyone with information which can assist the police with investigations can contact the Criminal Investigations Department at telephone numbers; 266-5164/266-5165/266-5119 or Crime Stoppers Dominica at telephone number 1-800-8477.
Could anyone interpret the “hand sign” this young man is displaying in this photo? There is a force of death sweeping away “unsaved” young people and no one dare to instruct them of this lifestyle which praises the devil. This young generation is almost completely lost to devil worship. Speak to your children, people! Take note of all of these hand gestures that has become a part of them. Ask them to explain these signs to you. The death of young people everywhere has become an epidemic which no one wants to address.
damnn man this is crazy, didnt know this guy but over the past years its like friends and young people my age a dropping like flies..and people ask why I dont come home more often
dominican overseas but do they have police on patrol in dominica at nights? i mean driving around the town, villages and i mean doing their jobs
Hear we go again people killing people its the government fault. Not the fact that these persons are evil bat dabar zor
I pray God’s comforting hand on the victims and the flood of repentance on the ones committing the crimes. I believe that many people are receiving the gospel and getting saved and Satan knows it. I am one of them. I also believe that more demons are being released since their needs become greater by our lifestyles.
They are attracted to what they see,hear and smell and this is one of the reasons for controlling our speech and action.
Our church, (the body of Christ and not a particular building) is asleep! It is time that we stop delivering messages of prosperity and basic surface information and speak God’s will. That none should perish and all should come to repentance!
The time is here and it is now! Tell the people, who God is, what he stands for, why we should repent, whom we are fighting, how we should endure and remain Christians, Why read the bible, multiply proper prayer time, practice God’s will and what the results will be. applying the blood!
People the time is…
Sacrifices has started again , Just look ,Election is around the corner,A lot of money was spent in lapwet, old money, Skerit told us in the last election that there is nothing free, ,You all remember that/ So now is the time to pay, and it has just started, All the names of people who received money, and materials are down, ,Its just, Who\’s next?
Just braying Utter Rubbish… think before your spread your baseless nonsense.
I recalled a member said if he was’nt a christian he would get some people out so the non christians getting people out.
Mr Cabon all this is happening on your watch sir what are you gonna do about all this murders, robbery , thieves breaking into people’s houses, I saw a guy got hit with a cutlass in broad day light in pte Michel, the picture went viral all over the world, it was horrible , and the police in pte Michel said that it was not arrest able crime , SERIOULY?, and you ant to promote tourism in D.A. no one is gonna come to a place where there is no law and order, get of your chair, look at the state of the police station in Portsmouth, and Marigot , just 2 name a few, sir you should retire cus you are a sleep at the wheel.
Very good job comrads. Let’s keep up the pressure until the job is accomplished. I am calling on all officers to join the fight on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. In like manner I call on the nurses, the teachers, the farmers, bus drivers and all concerned citizens to shut down this country for the whole of next week, so Skerrit could understand that he will not make us a pampa country
Cleanse our hearts and souls oh jah of all that is wicked and unrighteous. oh jah and rain upon us your rich blessing of peace and love. Help us to be our brothers keeper. Guide and protect the youths of this nation and bless them with positive and innovative minds. Help us to live at peace with our selves and with our brothers and sisters. Hear oh jah cry of the vendetta amen m condolences goes out to the family of the deceased.
Counting the death of the vagrant man outside the supermarket in Roseau that makes three unlawful killing in two days. Quo vadis Dominica?
Dominicans we have too much division, no unity anymore. We are not praying anymore all we do is party and fete.
Miagi my real soldier Kent lewis although u used to give me little slap behind by head but still y is u nuh there are many more soldiers there for u soon many are just going to fallu down
Just a few days ago Dominica were being promoted. The world saw so many beautiful everything about Dominica, and just a few days pass and everyday is this madness?
What is wrong with people these days? Is this the lovely Dominica we are singing about? RReally?
Wow.
If we want promotion, exposion, diversion, we need to be in union. Love, live, laugh = life.
Every country has good and bad
List 5 things that good about Dominica besides our natural resources, Dominica always been a beautiful country before Dominicans had set foot on it, remember that, allu make it worst with allu minuscule sorry excuse for a SOCIETY!
Yes every country got good and bad nut wen a killing happens at a business place u never find that place in business no more it’s shut down Two killings while the gross majority came out to enjoy themselves and the business places still in progress
Robbie say Dominica has no crime, another young man murdered again, continue to stay silent. You are the worst minister of tourism in the world!!!!!
While the cats away the mice will play # police on sickout
Could these two killings two nights apart have a connection? The one on the river bank in Roseau and this on at a bar in Pointe Michelle and both victims are from the Pointe Michelle area, coincidence do you think.
The police need to work on those quickly to bring those killers to justice, even though they the police are not getting any raises on their salaries.
The citizens depend on them for their safety in every aspect of th law in this country. We expect that anybody with information pertaining to these crimes should inform the police. And that the police move speedily to solve them. God Bless Dominica,and us all.
One is from galleon
Hmmmmm true talk but when we burst no one can stop us lapwet rising slowly but surely
Yes every country got good and bad nut wen a killing happens at a business place u never find that place in business no more it’s shut down Two killings while the gross majority came out to enjoy themselves and the business places still in progress @
Lapwent againnnnnnnnn! But what is happening in this once beloved village? What has gone wrong? This place was such a cool hangout on the west coast its like every month something bad going down now. The villagers need to unite asap and reclaim their once thriving and close nit community.
Come on Lapwent, you have given us so many great Dcans (Carlisle, Matt, Dr. Wilhemin Adrien, Wynant Adrien (Judge) and list goes on. Why oh why?
Assertive like the rod of Moses!
The first two people name you state there great? Everyday is a politics and hear say on a radio station? Nothing positive. You must be crazy.
How quickly we forget. I remember when the UWPwee was in power. Everyday we would call the radio station and blast them.
Are you saying (Carlisle & Matt ) are great DOMINICIANS ? Are u SERIOUS ? The TWO trouble makers ? Shameless, you are SICCCKKKK.
Honestly. You just don’t improve with your comments. Do your research, kid. You have blindfold over your eyes.
Go ask ur PM why he settled out of court with Matt. Leave Matt alone; on the other hand Carlisle, well ….
This is what they need to preach every morning… instead of being on skeritt back every blessed day…not realising their useless talk….. have been talking for 15 years and not going anywhere.. no progress… come on its time to stop the political maypwee and focus on the youth.. be the ones to make a positive impact on their lives… then boast about it on the station
@Real deal
It seems to me that you are not hearing your group and talk show host with political maypwee, attacking Lennox everyday. All you to hypocrite in this stupid country.
The young man is my step son Kent Lewis who was 31 not 28. God rest is soul. Sleep well my beloved step son, your mum is greving for you.
And the body count just keeps piling up in Roosevelt’s Dominica. The land of disorder, no justice and no peace is getting worse by the day. The Director of Public Prosecution’s Office can take solace in losing yet another murder trial, before it gets to court. What a shame. Welcome to the next level of crime and corruption.
We in the diaspora especially those from pte Michel need a name to see if is one of our relative D.N.O.
Unless the CARICOM states re visit the hang man crimes won’t stop so easily because the world close their eyes to Gods word which says capital punishment is a must Gen CH 9 says whoso sheddeth mans blood by man shall their blood be shed, Jesus told Peter put down your sword for he that leave by the sword shall perish by the sword the holy Bible fully supports getting read of murderers but religious hyprocrits say be linent there should be no murcy for criminals so BRING BACK THE ROPE AND THE HANG MAN. Save our country that is the will of God. Murders are children of Satan they have no mercy on their victims why should the law be merciful to them even their lawyers who defend them should be hanged to
Two murders in three days, that’s what Skerrit needs to use his majority in power to do. He needs to go to the Parliament to amend laws to address murder and the the high rate of crimes taking place in Dominica these days
who people to address to.no matter how much law this country pass, it is not goin to work out because the people don’t listen to those in power over them. Listening and acting to something is two different. what makes up a nation is boldness without being too bold, respect, etc. the only thing needed for Dominica is the police aligned force and they too need to buckle up and take crime and justice like their life depends on it. if not, nothin will change. Isn’t the national pledge and anthem giving the answer to all these problems?? isn’t it us who aren’t the real patriots?? this is the only thing to make up the society that the ones before us wanted and now we’re just ruining it for them makin our consequences larger and more severe. only god can help us do it. Where is the godly Dominica that I once knew as a child??
Why can’t Lennox do the same?
Too many criminals have easy access to guns. Law enforcement would have to carry out the necessary intelligence to ascertain the source of entry of all these illegal weapons into the country. Crime is everybody’s business so all citizens and residents should be vigilant and cooperate with the police. There’s a need for a proactive, competent, trustworthy, unbiased Police Force. There should be ongoing training for the police in investigative techniques, evidence collection, forensics, and community policing. The Top Cop should be a person with impeccable integrity, articulate enough to sell the police vision and mission and execute his duties in a fair minded manner. The entire Police Force should be depoliticized otherwise a large portion of the populace would become alienated. There is much work to be done to minimize these senseless murders.
LOL. You said Law Enforcement and Intelligence in the same sentence.
Their Int is not that great and even if it was… no one does anything diligently in D/ca.
People in government instead of pocketing the cbi money my advice to you is build a bigger prison with a modern gallows , and bring back the death penalty or the cat-o-nine.something gotta give this hoodlums don’t care about people. Now 2 families are hurting
Sorry to hear that, I’m from Pointe Michel residing in Canada and so much is going on back home that I just can’t understand what my beautiful country has become prayers to the family.