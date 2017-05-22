A man who was shot dead in the village of Pointe Michel has been identified as 32-year-old, Kent Albert Lewis from the same community.

On Saturday, May 20th 2017 at about 2:15 am, Lewis was shot in his neck at Melvina’s Bar.

Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste stated that Lewis was transported to the Accident and Emergency Department of the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) where he was officially pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

“A coroner’s inquest will be convened. Investigations are ongoing,” Jno Baptiste said.

Anyone with information which can assist the police with investigations can contact the Criminal Investigations Department at telephone numbers; 266-5164/266-5165/266-5119 or Crime Stoppers Dominica at telephone number 1-800-8477.