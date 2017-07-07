A man was shot dead on a bus in Eggleston and the police are presently seeking two men in relation to the incident.

The two men, Jeremy Gustave and Randolph Gustave, are considered armed.

Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste said Glen Alponse, 29 of Giraudel, was shot at around 1:30 pm on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 in the chest.

He said the incident took place in Eggleston.

“At the time of the incident, Alphonse was a passenger in a public service vehicle,” he stated.

He was transported to the accident and emergency department of the Princess Margaret Hospital where he was medically examined and pronounced dead.

Jno Baptiste appealed to the public for assistance in providing information about the incident and locating Jeremy Gustave and Randolph Gustave.

He said the two men are from Eggleston and the police believe they can assist in investigating the death of Alphonse.

“The general public is advised to be alert as it is believed that Jeremy Gustave and Randolph Gustave are armed,” Jno Baptiste noted.

Anyone with information that can assist the police with investigations can contact the Criminal Investigations Department at telephone numbers 266-5164, 266-5165 or 265-5119 or Crime Stoppers Dominica at 1-800-8477.