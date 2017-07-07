UPDATE: Man shot in Eggleston; police seek twoDominica News Online - Friday, July 7th, 2017 at 7:00 AM
A man was shot dead on a bus in Eggleston and the police are presently seeking two men in relation to the incident.
The two men, Jeremy Gustave and Randolph Gustave, are considered armed.
Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste said Glen Alponse, 29 of Giraudel, was shot at around 1:30 pm on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 in the chest.
He said the incident took place in Eggleston.
“At the time of the incident, Alphonse was a passenger in a public service vehicle,” he stated.
He was transported to the accident and emergency department of the Princess Margaret Hospital where he was medically examined and pronounced dead.
Jno Baptiste appealed to the public for assistance in providing information about the incident and locating Jeremy Gustave and Randolph Gustave.
He said the two men are from Eggleston and the police believe they can assist in investigating the death of Alphonse.
“The general public is advised to be alert as it is believed that Jeremy Gustave and Randolph Gustave are armed,” Jno Baptiste noted.
Anyone with information that can assist the police with investigations can contact the Criminal Investigations Department at telephone numbers 266-5164, 266-5165 or 265-5119 or Crime Stoppers Dominica at 1-800-8477.
102 Comments
All now bet your mother crying 😭… it’s not fun a games now.. when u was persuasive to take others life
If it was UWP that was having a meeting or some
Other there would be a huge influx of police officers
And when the PM said no LAW no CONSTITUTION
Dominican is paying for that statement so I’m calling
On pastor Griffin
Pastor Rodney
Pastor. BJ
Pastor. Peter Augustine
Pastor. Hill
Pastor. Jack
Pastor. Matthew auguist
And all the other men and women of God to call a
Solem assembly and lets claim back our land for God
ERIKA, will be seen as childs play to what is about to be unleashed on Dominica. The use of COCAINE and the criminal activity it entails will be one of true spiritual darkness, Cocaine use is a different ball game vis-a-vis marijuana, Dominica it seems is not ready for this epidemic. COCAINE use increases the messages between body and brain, speed up effects are felt almost immediately, giving increased confidence and superiority. All the murders through shootings, are directly related to COCAINE use or TRAFFICKING. The DRUG CARTELS of COLOMBIA & MEXICO are now rooted in the CARIBBEAN island chain, their contact in DOMINICA, are the established business people, high ranking police officials and certain GOV’T personals. The returns are enormous financially, with physical mayhem the exchange, thats what is presently playing out in DOMINICA, MURDER PLUS.The DEA can only help so much, DOMINICA, have to play their part. BD.
R.I.P Cuzzo
e. Selling drugs and as a result they give them guns. Look right there in roseau. Everyone knows where they line up…people talk..u can buy any drug in roseau at any time of day. Nothing is being done..so clearly its the official merchandise on the street..all about the money….
Once they are found guilty, HANG THEM THE SAME DAY. NO DEATH ROW INMATES. JUST GET RID OF THEM
PRONTO.
These two men who are being sort are the face and representation of Dominica right now. I’m sorry and sad to say, that Dominica is not coming back. People just need to keep to themselves and go about their business and ignore those who would draw them into any type of confrontation.
They will be caught and then given bail; and subsequently be set free – So you doe see den!!! This is Dominica right now. A place of total disregard for the law. Oh! Which law that? I’d take a piece of that law in my own hand, to avoid becoming a victim to thugs and peegs.
they sooo bad boy and now they hiding. if you are a bad boy you commit your crime
go and pay your time
What do you expect? A parliamentarian, a government minister, comes into the parliament with a gun in his pocket and does not get expelled or even told off by the speaker and is defended by his own boss. People get the message you know. Look after yourself and let the devil take the hindmost. Leadership and example comes from the top.
Hello and good evening my people. First I want to offer my condolences to the victim and his family. Based on what I heard about this incident that still shouldn’t end up with this young man being shot to death. It’s very preplexing to me as to how one can one just kill another person, it’s so sad. I haven’t heard any statement by any elected official about this incident or what plans the Police Commissioner have to address such murders. We need to do a better job in preventing guns from getting into our country and the people who know and benefit from their family illegal criminal activity need to look within themselves because this is destroying our country. Sir rest in peace if you can.
What is this nonsense that in a society like Dominica where everyone knows everyone, especially at the village level that a young man is killed,yet we have to be so politically correct that unless there is a police report,the name of the deceased is not released.The police raided a home in Belfast and gave conflicting reports on the amount of money which they counted. I’m disappointed that the name of the individual is not released pending the police report of the details of the crime.
OMG Not again
Ibi France I agree with your comment 100 % please continue to educate our people, I hope it is not to late to save Dominica and our people .
My fellow Dominicans I have a few questions for you . 1. Who is right about crime ?. 2. who will you believe? 3. who will you listen to now ? DR Francis Severin or Dr ??? Roosevelt Skerrit ? So many bad things were said about the real Dr .Now I guess we are living in his truth .
Welcome to the “Next Level,” boys and girls. The DPP finds it’s more interesting to pick fights with Judges, instead of prosecuting cases. Dominica has become the land of criminals. You can murder someone in broad daylight with a weapon and be assured that you will be back on the streets in no time. If you’re a known criminal, Dominica is the best place for you. Rape, murder and steal to your hearts content. I would put those bastards on the chain gang from sun rise to sunset. You would be able to see your face in those dirty Roseau drains after I finish with them. It’s time to start hanging again. I have no problem placing the hang man’s noose around their necks.
To the relatives of the deceased, sincerest condolences. The easy access to guns and the deep cultural malaise that is hovering about this country should be of grave concern to all. The inward flow of illegal ammunition has to be stopped. Law enforcement, find the holes and have them plugged permanently.. Government, use your financial and other resources to beef up your security forces by providing them with proper training, comfortable working environment, adequate vehicles, protection gears, and satisfactory remuneration. Depoliticize the Police Force so that they can carry out their duties without fear or favor. The Minister of National Security and the top echelon of the Police Force should implement new workable strategies. In order to get positive results, new effort, new strategies and a renewed sense of purpose must become the order of the day. This all politics all the time must be stopped and people’s safety must be given priority.
Well said but we cannot have all this with the same leadership in place. Ma Dominique needs a very serious purge beginning with the DLP, Police and Church Leaders. This malady plaguing Ma Dominique is NOT the common flue but one rooted in evil, greed, envy, jealousy, lies, deceit, hate and satanic worship behind closed doors by those who “claim” to have our best interest at heart. Believe me, it going to get worse before it gets better. Heaven help us all if we don’t act fast.
Assertive like Moses’ rod!
woe on to the ones who thinks that you can do these wrongs and get away woe on to you and watch out for your day
That makes brings the number of murder so far this year to 13 and only 186 days gone out of 365.
Where are we heading? Is hour country we always bragged about as peaceful, safe and friendly out of control? Who is in control anyway?
In 2011 we had 6 murders for the entire year, giving us a murder rating of 8.4 These are the latest statistics I can find. If the current rate continuous we will end up with an all-time high of 31.2. That is not only very sad but downright bad. What are those in charge going to do about it?
When there’s no Love and respect some of us believe that we’re the only badman and forgetting what go around comes back around. RIP
How sad. My sympathies to both families. The question is, how do we send a strong message to these guys? I think it starts and stops with the government and our law officers. First, let’s not forget when some Patriots went to visit the Portsmouth villas that was and still is of national interest, an unlicensed gun was pointed at the head of one of the visitors. The matter went before the court but what became of it? Was it not because of the person’s involved? Secondly, just this year we had an incident in the house of Assembly, where it was alleged that a member pulled his gun out. But what did the speaker do? What did the pm do or say? What did the police do or say? Was strong message sent? What we don’t condemn we condone; What our fathers do our children will do the same; what is good for the good is also good for the ganda
Governments and law ministers?NOT THIS GOVERNMENT….Didnt you hear the allegation about the government minister with his GUN in parliament?
We are living in a lawless country.
SKERRIT MUST GO!
ERRIT MUST GO
SKERRIT MUST GO NOW!
Dominica law is ridiculous its stupid. That is what the dam pm needs to study. Put back freaking hanging. Let people dam well die when they doe there flipping crime. Let them see what is is when they kill people. They will never learn hang there ass. That skerrit have to look at not fightin to stay in power. But his time will end is not forever. The law n its stupid rules thats what they need to èatudy and redo.
Dominica will continue going to the dogs because the justice system is a waste of time. There is a breakdown of all institutions in the country. The only way people can feel so free to brazenly kill someone in broad daylight in front of witnesses it is because they know the police and the courts are not competent and their chances of rotting in stockfarm are extremely low. What a country !!!
totally agree
Nice, Like I have said many times, this is just another “Normal Day” in Giraudel. And in many other communities, parish,village and streets. The police are not equipped, not paid and underpaid, The DDP office cannot prosecute anything. The P.C and attorney general only arrest UWP. While it’s alleged MP’s are carrying and displaying guns in parliament we have turn into a nation of, Gangstars, shaddy and corrupt,diplomats and politicians, fraudsters, money launders,thieves, petty criminals, robbers, burglars, grand larceny, parro’s foreign intelligence agents, gunman, fake docters ruling the streets of dominica now. So as the leader of the cabal, kleptocracy, “DR supremo” might say. Let grab 2 “Tsingtao” and a “spanish” in front and wine down D place, Welcome to the “next level”
This blatant disregard for life in very disconcerting. May the victim’s family find strentgh, comfort, and understanding from their God, family, friends, and the memories of their loved one. To the perpatrators I hope you’re punished to the fullest extent of the law, your actions are inexcusable. For those of you taking this opportunity to joke, I sincerely hope that you you find your moral compass, and that you are gifted with some common decency, commonsense, empathy, and I pray that your family never has to deal with such tragedies. My condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.
we need nationalday of prayer if my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.
This is very frightening, Man is shot on a bus dies!!! Was this a bus transporting other passengers? Suppose the shooter missed his target? Any other innocent bystander could have been shot and killed. Sad state of affairs, Are there any solutions?
The problem is two fold (a) The acquisition of firearms (b)The user of the firearm.
To address problem (a) The local authorities need to review the ease with which a firearm is accessed and maybe tighten the due diligence before a firearm is purchased (due diligence does not have any meaning in Dominica) and (b) the shooter’s willingness to use the gun to maim or kill as in this instance. Do we need to teach our men responsibility? Do we need to create a deterrent to our men’s use of the gun (maybe the reintroduction of the hangman’s noose)? Do we need to respect the sanctity and value of human life (maybe providing these men with a skill and/or job) will give their life some value? Growing up, There was no such wanton use of the…
When you have barrels of unmarked and illegal guns entering the country and it sits there no one taking reaponsibility…whathappened to those guns?whos paying the price now. We are too show too flam and too easy here… talk about something oneday by blowing up the airwaves and forget it the next… The DPPs office needs revamping. THE POLICE FORCE NNEEDS TRAINED AND EXPERIENCED INVESTIGATORS. all those officers sitting at home getting paid send them to school ..why we paying all dat for a bridge..and civil servants yet to get their money… sense to tell.. its gonna be a long year..i pray god protect the young minds that are behind. Open their eyes lord
The crime situation(murder) is getting scary. If something is not done to circumvent it, it may become just like the other Islands with many murders before you know it.
Meanwhile while crime is dramatically increasing in Dominica… The Prime minister and his men are playing politics with the lives of people (he believes it’s only him could run a country of 72000 people)…. The chief of police and his officers is displaying a shocking level of destructive leadership in the police force damaging the constitution of the police force our only body for National security on island.. If the minister of security was smart he wud get another Chief of Police whow is educated and has leadership principles… That would make big diFlorence in the motivation of the men. They giving them 3% increase . You expect police to work for that.. so crime continues to increase becausee the gov keeps giving millions to constituents but nothing for national security or to increase the quality of law enforcement on island… I mean who keeps there policemen in that state and expect productivity? These leaders are sick… however crime is on the increase ppl playing…
The justice system is comdoning this. From the dual citizenship case we seem to be having problems with the court. Partisan politics must get out of the court and all must learn when you make the crime you pay the time. Who ever you are. Only then the masses will realize things are getting tough. Remember when “You Follow” was chief magistrate!!!
From the time Skerrit said no law no constitution will stop him from being nominated,many Dominicans also believe that no law or constitution can stop them from killing.Our criminal justice system,undertrained police force and other variables from leaders,dont help either..Example when a leader will tell his slaves and idiots to go to your face and call you traitor..WHAT IS THIS!!!Remember Dr Severin told us about our crime situation and Labourites took him to task?What DOMINICA is suffering from is largely due to corrupt leadership from many fronts..You all are taking me to task also…ITS JUST THAT I SHALL NOT STOP!
SKERRIT MUST GO
SKERRIT MUST GO
SKERRIT MUST GO NOW!
I feel deeply for both families!
% you have a little misunderstanding here or deliberate lack there of. ITs from the time UWP use what skerrit say to incite violence. The rise in crime goes way back to the time that Lennox came to the house. He brought with him his violent school days and everything went haywire.
Stop taking d pm words a d twist it. What you sew is what you rip. You just like them killers
hang these bastards. This is the only way to reduce criminal activities. The law is there. Just enforce it.
The justice system is continually failing the public. This is a shame on you guys.
It is very clear that they can`t solve the increase in criminal activities.
Tell the Supremo let go the evil spirits they have lurking around the country
DNO ADMINISTRATOR
I am fed up with the comical , evil , sarcastic and abusive use of GRAVITY’s ‘name ‘. I trust that your staff desist from so doing because some of the Gravity comments are defamation and unfortunate . Am not saying Gravity qualifies for Popehood but his name is being stretched .
Its time Capital those in charge bring back capital punishment.
The concept some persons have now is that they can kill and be out of jail in no time. For all they know they can continue life as normal while you on the other hand will be dead and gone.
Then, persons will think twice before taking one’s life!
PLEASE BRING IT BACK!!!
the catonine and the hanging.
This is shocking and sad that someone would shoot another. They must have had an argument. Even so, it was not necessary to use a gun. The killer knows that a gun will injure and kill. Is this not something? A simple disagreement could lead to murder.
Being on the bus with passengers there were many witnesses.
These days many people travel by bus even those who can drive and have a vehicle. It is scary that the slightest word/disagreement could lead to a shooting and murder.
Lord! Help the passengers. May this not recur in the future.
I suppose the police know who the killer is. This is why these people should be dealt with the full extent of the Law. They should not be granted bail.
My heartfelt sympathy to the deceased family. They are obviously in shock and grief. My heart goes out to you at your loved one’s sudden passing in that manner.
Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul rest in peace. Amen!
Very sad. May he RIP and may his family find comfort and strength in the arms of the Lord.
I hope the person rots in jail for this atrocity.
Wow, this is some frightening news.
It is so sad, but crime and development walks hand in hand
Crime also rides the back of Joblessness, Hopelessness and Poverty.
D.A nice boy
We advertise the nature the nature Island and people are taking heed of it , all over the world , that is why so many passports are being sold on the international market by skerro, with all the wars around the world they are looking for some where peaceful and D.A. is ideal, the next world war is gonna be about water the essence of life, not oil, we have plenty of water,, yet we have not been able to build dames to harness our waters, it just run to the sea, so dominica you don’t miss your water till your well runs dry. the chines are already here and they multiply very fast watch out .
Anasi, those are illegal firearms that are coming from the French Islands together with the drugs, it is very difficult to get a license for a firearm in Dominica, so when you say what you said those guns are not bought legally ,, the Jamaican business man that was in D.A. recently on q 95 radio told us to protect our borders both land sea , and air, to avoid all this drugs and guns and all the foreign nationals coming to Dominica, they come on boats, by air, excreta, pretty soon there wont be one real Dominican on the nature Island, everybody is running from there home country, the middle east, Venezuela, Haiti to Dominica, you all have lost, and sold Dominica , pretty soon you wont be able to buy land in your own country, like in the virgin Isles, and Hawaii just watch, you guys are sell outs, just watch, the nature island will be paradise lost.
Those FIRE ARMS come from the BARELLS that was SIZED on the port
Sad…but a reason for everything! Remember to do straight business,remember to
Be respectful…remember to not take advantage on others,respect people’s family
And never be or be proud of being a home wrecker…remember to not steal from the poor
Remember to not snitch! Most of all remember to be 💯% REAL… follow the guide lines
And when it’s you time to die it wouldn’t be by the hands of another!
O God, my Lord this young man is my nephew, the son of my sister–I just received the news from her; it is so difficult for me perceive .
Such a young man, how could it be that he is gone like this; how can we the family accept this without the bleeding of our hearts; who is that person that is so evil to do a thing like this.?
O my people, my sister, this has to be the darkest hour in our Life; this is the time we are asking: “Where do we go from here”.? But we must and we have to keep our eyes and ears on God, difficult as it is for us it is a test, it is a trial, it is tribulation–we must go through it and we will come out from it.
DNO I ask that you give us all the details you have about this murder; I am sure that my sister and the rest of us are to o distress to tell it as it happened,
O God you know the person who has done that wicked deed, let it be that the predator will be captured and tried for this crime, by Your Will and Yours alone
Liz …
Like many others I am saddened by this another murder on your beautiful island. My sympathy goes out to you and your family. May God comfort the families involved.
To the government: Note how many commentators are mentioning the death penalty. I expect these are tax paying citizens and voters.
To the Christians in Dominica and Dominicans scattered abroad who are people of faith: It is becoming
more and more evident that an evil spiritual force is at work on the island. This is not a mere social problem.
If you know anything about spiritual warfare you will have already picked up on this. Regardless of the way some DNO commentators slander me I care for your people. God is my witness. At this moment I have tears in my eyes.
I invite on you to join me in intercession and bind the strong man.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill. International Evangelist.
Thanks to you Reverend Hill; do not let what DNO commentators are saying against your comments here, turn you away from your care for us; you are here by God’s Will and you of all persons know that when God calls us to duty, the job is never a piece of cake, or else He would receive no glory.
For those of you here, who do not understand what I said above, just think of what the Man Himself, Christ Jesus had to through for your sake–because He simply desired to fulfill the Will of the Father.
Reverend Donald Hills been assigned to speak on the behalf of our people by the Will of God, those of you continue to deny him, you are also denying God. Remember that
So instead of comforting your sister in private you on DNO wailing and gnashing your teeth??
Some people will do anything for attention wi…smh.
Can we get a name at your soonest ADMIN?
I do agree the death penalty should be re-imposed .Because everybody wants to go to Heaven but nobody wants to die God gave us life let us embrace it dont rob anybody of what got gave cause we all must go at one point and time
Why would someone say Dominica is getting fast as a result of crimes?Thats not the wsy for any country to get fadt FOOL
In Chicago this weekend, 100 people were shot. But on a per capita basis Dominica is more deadly.
What is happening in Dominica, does everyone carry guns around. Where can people be safe and what is the
authorities doing about this problem?. Police taking away guns from people that have their licence but yet all the illegal one are out there. I hope the person who did this is in police custody.
People do not respect people these days hence the reason for these incidents
Those young men from TARREAU who come to Roseau to rob people take note the message is CLEAR. Parents from TARREAU Please admonish your sons Please Please Please.
It is very sad that we can not live in peace in Dominica. if its not manslaughter, rape, physical abuse, financial abuse, work place bullying, verbal abuse, breaking and entering, stealing, vanalizing, its murder. What is going on in Dominica? Is there really no Law? Someone once told me, Dominca sweet, i asked why, their reply was; ” where else can you commit a crime as hiddious as murder and go free? Dominicans free, they say America is land of the Free, they aint been to Dominica yet.’ I love my freedom, our ancestors paid for it with their sweat, but all of this that going on in our small, underpopulated, under developed country is cause for concern. we need leaders, we need Police officers, we need LAWs TO BE ENFORCED! We need to take our Dominica back. I dont want to invest in a country or even visit a country where i have to be watching over my shoulder evry second, afraid of what someone might do to me. I am sadden by the state of My beloved country.
Da getting like getto what ashame people dont value life no more we need prayers
Not prayers. Daeth penalty.
Not prayer. Death penalty. Dominica has too many thugs.
Ghetto*
It is not getting like… it is.
We have had a bad reputation for some time now… We the citizens are seeing it more now, as much cannot continue to transpire in the shadows…
The people are even better detectives that CID. LOL.
than*
More than prayers, we need a change in stewardship….some people prayers are not genuine and some pray to “I don’t know what”. Good leadership, strong economy and a justice system which works will go a long way in fixing Dominica’s problem.
Prayer is not going to help if we do not help ourselves.
Dominica is already one big ghetto, one big bobo, just look at Roseau. Why do you think our French neighbors are so weary of us?
What a sad chapter in Dominica’s history.
Smh, you seriously taking those lives gravity took away as a big joke? You ass. Probably it should happen to one of your parents, siblings, or kids so youll know how serious this is
Gneene, please learn to spell, i know most Dominicans are very backwards and out of touch with modern reality but the low IQ and common sense with most of these Dominicans are painfully obvious.
ANTIGUAN
Do Antiguans Speak any English?,,,you want to bash Dominicans,,,we are quiet Educated and our English is standard unlike Antiguans…so please if a few Dominicans don’t speak clearly don’t try to say most…because our English is much much more better than that of your country with your broken language….and that was a typo error by Gneene,,,if you had common sense you would see that before opening your mouth……
Lovely Dominica
Dominica coming fast
Yeah! But fast come with a price. To those who want fast, that’s one of the consequence. I prefer the way it used to be.
Oh dear Jesus! Another man gone. Men behave yourselves? Are you leaving us sisters to wash plates? That wasn’t the Fathers intension for us. Let us all learn to live at peace with each other. Amen… condolences to family , relatives and friends of the deceased.
Leaving all you sisters to wash plates? But wait nuh
His time is quickly approaching so he sends his demons to torment the inhabitants, particularly those who are weak. The bible says that people perish because they have no knowledge! It is in Jesus, once we open up to him, his law in our hearts will activate and we will read the bible and do what we are asked to do.
When we surrender the Holy Spirit takes control. Imagine we are in trouble and all we have to do is praise God and our battles are fought and won because God never looses!
I am not turning back! I was there! I am now a citizen of heaven with all of my rights! Psalms 103 tells of some rights! What more do i want?
People, your future is not here! It is in eternity! Satan never plays a fair game. Those who do not believe in God, you never see smoke without fire! For hundreds of years you hear of God.. even mingled with history. Babylon, Rome….. You believe Nero, Caesar, why do you not believe in Jesus?
The best documented word!
you hear the word and it is in your…
Amen Sister. I truly believe that we are living in the end of times.
brother. but it’s ok
you seem like you are brain washed just like the jehovah witness (or which ever religion it was) who though the world was going to end on a particular date which came and went
No matter what is occurring, the world still has a long way to go prior to its end. Only God knows when.
The anti-Christ still has to show his ugly face to the world, in his fullest and to Christians, to persecute them. I have information about the nationality of that anti-Christ and who his mother is/was, whether it is true or not. God knows! In the meantime we must continue to practice our faith and live by God’s Commandments.
Our Lord Jesus Christ said: “Love God with all your heart and soul and love one another.” God will make no exception for sane people who knows and others who hould know about that.
Our Lord also said: “Those who persevere to the end will be saved.” Those who will be still alive then must be strong of faith to withstand this persecution. It will not be easy for Christians.
That is truly scary, the level of heinous crimes committed now in Dominica. Not even in the US has a bus shooting occured in recent memory. This type of execution was most dangerous as well, because it was done in an enclosed public area. I am calling on the Minister for Justice and the Commissioner of Police to review the standards by which firearms are sold to the public. I am calling on legislators to get tougher on gun related crime, maybe to the point of re-imposing the death penalty. We are on track to becoming the highest homicide per capita island in the Caribbean, not good for tourism as well.
Do you really think these guns are bought legally? And I’m all for tough penalties for violent crime, but executing criminals has long been shown not to work as a deterrent, so even though this situation is very serious there’s no need for DA to go backwards in that way.
Those GUNS are coming from the 2 BARELL on the PORT
In which country are you? Clearly not in Dominica because the public can’t just purchase gun like in America. Most of the weapons out there causing destruction are illegal if not all.
You do know some guns are illegally brought in to D/ca and are sold to whosoever wants to buy them. The greedy and also non-caring sellers care only about receiving money. You can also call them wicked of heart and mind for they very well know why the guns are purchased.
You must find out who is this murderer who had the gun. Did he have a gun license? It may be not and that he is irresponsible without a good conscience and an uncaring nature. Otherwise he would not shoot someone, in the bus with passengers at that, causing the death of the man.
Some of them are brought in by drug traffickers and travelers. Some of them come through customs. If they are brought in by those who travel by sea or air, it may be that passengers and their luggage are not properly searched at customs.
Yes! If they are licensed guns (or not), the government should do something about it. I will say it is more than time. Dominica is in dire need of some stringent Laws.
Yes, reintroduce the death penalty. It would be good to send out a petition so that we can regain peace in our own land.
Maybe you forgot the man that shot an killed a number of people on the bus or train some years ago…… I think his name I Ferguson….
Seriously, Anansie?!?!?!? So you really believe that the shooter is a licensed fire arm holder?
Here we go again disrespect to each other. Where is the village concept?
Is this a joke? Gravity never shoots. . It is the young so sad who have guns. Take things seriously and pray for the young men especially ially. This is no laughing matter.