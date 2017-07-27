UPDATE: Man shot in Loubiere; police seek anotherDominica News Online - Thursday, July 27th, 2017 at 2:00 PM
Ole Dazel Ettienne, 20 of Loubiere is presently nursing gunshot wounds at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) to both his legs following a shooting incident which occurred in that community earlier today.
According to reports from Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste it was reported to the police that about 8:00 a.m on Thursday, 27th July 2017, Ettienne sustained gunshot wounds to both his legs while in the vicinity of the Loubiere public convenience.
He said Ettienne was transported to the Accident and Emergency Department of the PMH where he received medical attention and was admitted.
“One adult male is being sought by the police in relation to this shooting incident,” Jno Baptiste stated.
He said anyone with information which can assist the police with the investigations can contact the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at telephone numbers 266-5164, 266-5165 and 266-5119, or Crime Stoppers Dominica at telephone number 1-800-8477.
Well for everyone that was enjoying the video and sharing it with their friends… this is the aftermath where the victor is then gunned down. I hope the police can figure it out.
Oh Lord, Gone Are The Days Of Fists Fights (I Win, You Lose) Smh.
Well not that they give them money for nah? That’s is the business they starting. Guns. Pass and give more
D/ca man like to shoot man in dey legs yeh
Welcome to the next level, where gun men shoot each other in broad daylight. The country is really nice boy.
Well this is really unfortunate, and I will continue to say, much to the chagrin of those DLP acolytes and slaves, that Dominica is the most badly broken, badly governed country of the Caribbean or maybe the Commonwealth. This “Block” around rhe Loubiere area, has a lot of unemployed young men. What did our PM do? He just went and gave them 3boats, in his typically unstructured, dunce, uncaring, visionless manner, and that is it. Best he had given the money to honourable Joshua Francis for him to attempt to lure the young men’s attitude in a positive direction.
I have said ad nauseam, that handing out money to people only plunge them into DEEPER POVERTY, and we are seeing it. Joshua is 2 000 000 times more visionary than Skerrit, use the man, he is the Parliamentary Representative. After 17 years, Donminica is more backward than when the colony of idiots came into office.
Put what you just said in your pipe and choke on it.
Gone are the days of a burse head from a hot coke or a hot Guinness . These days is shoot man shooting you. We need a stop the violence march
Omg. What is going on with some of these young men. Why the violence. Can’t they get a better way to resolve a problem.
Hmmmmmmmmm
This Public Bathroom in Loubriere it’s not a Public Bathroom! It’s A Drugs Bathroom And The Police Is not doing nothing about it. Day Or Night, pass now you see them pass later you see more and pass tonight you see the Gang.
Yes, we have arrived !