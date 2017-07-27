Ole Dazel Ettienne, 20 of Loubiere is presently nursing gunshot wounds at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) to both his legs following a shooting incident which occurred in that community earlier today.

According to reports from Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste it was reported to the police that about 8:00 a.m on Thursday, 27th July 2017, Ettienne sustained gunshot wounds to both his legs while in the vicinity of the Loubiere public convenience.

He said Ettienne was transported to the Accident and Emergency Department of the PMH where he received medical attention and was admitted.

“One adult male is being sought by the police in relation to this shooting incident,” Jno Baptiste stated.

He said anyone with information which can assist the police with the investigations can contact the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at telephone numbers 266-5164, 266-5165 and 266-5119, or Crime Stoppers Dominica at telephone number 1-800-8477.