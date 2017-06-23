One man is in custody in relation to the discovery of the body of Andy Carbon, 32, on the Bay Front in Roseau on Friday morning.

The police said the man is assisting in their investigation in the matter.

They said he could assist in other murder investigations.

Carbon’s body was found lying face down in a pool of blood at around 4:10 am on Friday on the seawall on the Bay Front.

The police have deemed the incident a suspected homicide.

Head of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Superintendent Davidson Valerie said it appears Carbon was struck in the head while sleeping.

“He appeared to have sustained a cut to the left ear and abrasion to the upper cheek,” he said. “There was a trail of blood on both sides of the wall and a concrete slab was found next to the deceased.”

He stated the man in custody is from Roseau.

Police Chief Daniel Carbon said the police “have made tremendous strides” with the suspect in relation to the Andy Carbon incident.

“It is very likely that the suspect will be charged very soon,” he stated.

Andy Carbon was well known in the streets of Roseau.

He made headlines recently when he suffered burns to his back after hot water was allegedly thrown on him outside a restaurant in Roseau.

The matter was dismissed by the court in June.

Soon after that, he was involved in an accident on the Canefield Highway.