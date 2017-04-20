UPDATE: Police make huge error in Mahaut money seizureDominica News Online - Thursday, April 20th, 2017 at 8:54 AM
The police have admitted to making a huge error in relation to a quantity of money seized in Belfast, Mahaut on Wednesday.
The police had originally reported that over $1-million was seized but is now admitting the amount is much less than that.
In an original release to the media police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste reported that about $1.2-million in various currencies was seized in the community during an operation by the Drug Squad Unit on Wednesday, April 19.
He broke down the money as follows:
-$36,940 un US currency
-$569,170.60 in EC currency
-€167,285 in European currency
However, later Thursday morning, Jno Baptiste said the actual amount of money seized was in excess of EC$550,000 and not $1.2-million as previously reported.
He stated the new breakdown of the money is as follows:
-$36,940 un US currency
-€167,285 in European currency
When both currencies were converted, it came to a total of EC$569,170.60, Jno Baptiste said.
The error occurred when the EC conversion was added to the monies recovered.
“The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force apologizes to the general public for the errors in the previous release in relation to that seizure,” Jno Baptiste stated.
Meanwhile, two men from Mahaut are in custody in relation to the seizure of the money and investigations are ongoing.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
44 Comments
lol but I dont think that the police or the government would play with drug dollars like this.
Crooked drug deals gone bad? That is what the community of Mahaut is now famous for? Mahaut was bubbling with skilled young men. Today the village is reeling. Unemployment among the youth, in particular, is high. Many know about those serious drug dealings going on. The little boys will get busted, will be sent to jail. Many of the Big Boys are protected.
One day the little boys will talk about what is going on and the role of the BIG BOYS in those drug deals crippling the social fabric of the community . The community is contaminated with DRUGS and DRUG MONEY.
MADNESS going on in Dominica. Why didn’t the Police PRO confirm the correct amount, before reporting to the public? Those are too serious matters that must be reported accurately.
Remember Dominicans that a serious armed robbery took place at the Mahaut Credit Union,in broad daylight, some years ago? Masked men were involved Up to now, No arrests. No Case
Something is happening in Mahaut.
I understand what the police is saying; but this is a huge blunder. Who counted the money and how can they allow such a thing to happen
What if they were do all their calculations to make an “error” look as if the the converted rate was accidentally added, which would be believed by a lot of people. That’s money that would have went back to restoring or upgrading the police station instead of having to use tax money to fix the police station
Give us the exchange rates you used to convert the US$ and euros to EC$.
Then the amount should add up to EC$569,170.69
Now we can check if your exchange rates are reasonable and make sense.
Guess it was the young guys who were given money for projects in Mahaut……….wrong amount and wrong arrest…lol …dwl
Are we that daft in this country to take such a simple error and make mileage with it? I mean is it so far-fetched to believe that they erroneously added the converted amounts to the foreign amounts. Seems that some Dominicans have nothing better to do than to wish for bad, hope for bad and look for specs in everyone’s eye but theirs.
I would say let those with no sins or who have never made any mistakes throw the first stone, but many comments later I see that we have many perfect beings in Dominica…WOW!
We desperately want to believe otherwise, but facts on the ground dictate how those of us with one quarter of a brain reacts to these stories. So let’s take a quick trip down memory lane:
Boat for farmers produce: Can’t be found
Completion of Geothermal Project: Incomplete
John Rose Lindsay murder case: No convictions
Glenworth Emmanuel Fire Bombing at his home: No convictions
Night Landing at Douglas Charles by American Registered Aircraft: Total lie
Completion of 50 Room Guest House in Portsmouth: Who Knows?
Cruise Ship Birth in Canefield: Bold Face Labor Lie.
My former school mate Monga Freeman’s Murder: No arrest no trial. Nothing.
So please spare us with the self-righteous nonsense.
Man arrested in Portsmouth for possession of ammunition one day and he was found dead the next in his cell with severe wounds, including a punctured organ and several broken bones. We should not believe that report neither, because the Labor Cabal equals perfection.
There was no EC.
A follow up story to this “Tall Tale,” will read as follows: Rat ate the money in the evidence locker room at Police Headquarters.
Come on fellers, that money is from catching fish. Fishermen pay no tax, legally so. Don’t believe them when they plead hardship, only three days a week they going out and making cash like that? Well, that is a business I should join, become a fisherman in Mahaut.
How comes there were no EC$ found?
“Much of truth is often spoken in jest.” They made no mistake at all. I think there may have been some confusion about how much was shared amongst the men, versus what was actually reported to the public. It’s apparent that someone messed up “Big Time.” How would we the public know the exact amount of money that was initially recovered during this raid? Were there members from the public present during the initial counting? You guys can report any figure to us and it won’t make a difference. Unless there were members from some type of public commission or interest group present during the initial accounting of monies, your reporting is irrelevant, because there’s a lack of trust and transparency with this administration.
No matter which translation we use Matthew 7:18 will still read like this : “A good tree cannot bring forth evil fruit, NEITHER CAN A CORRUPT TREE BRING FORTH GOOD FRUIT”, which means if the head is corrupt don’t expect the toe to be not corrupt. People don’t seem to understand the magnitude of the disease of corruption and the threat of it. Folks, imagine the church is very corrupt whether Pentecostal, catholic, Baptist, Seventh Day Adventist and you name it. So corrupt that a preacher can go on national radio to LIE about villas he knows nothing about, just to protect the tree of corruption; tell me who and what under Skerrit is not corrupt. Nothing they say can be trusted whether the justice system, the church, the parliament, police all are corrupt! If Skerrit says adultery is right expect the church to look for scriptures to justify what Skerrit says. It’s a corrupt Tree that brings forth nothing but corrupt fruit
One for you,
One for me.
One for us,
One for them.
Sorry CoDPF, none for you.
It goes to CBI, to fund NEP.
aka, Committee to re-elect RS.
The public may well forgive an abusive leader as long as his bounty
is spread widely among the population and does not seem to be
endangering economic growth.
What a wonderful (and innovative way) for the government to launder money –
1) Drugs ‘bust’ by way of put up job to idiots
2) Money seized
3) Government keeps money – puts it into government programs whereby private contractors get the money who are then ‘grateful’ to the said government;
4) Idiots go to jail
5) Government is happy
If ignorance was horses a lot of Dominicans would be riding…come on people get serious…stop the stupid commenting!
The money can very well disappear and reappear in some one’s pocket!!!!
Or they can ‘throw it away in a shoe box when they were sweeping’…
Is that true or someone swept it out accidentally. The police force in Dominica has already lost my trust. These guys are either highly incompetent or just pure dumb.
Yet Ska for the sake of politics you will support them getting 15% increase right!!!!!!
I would support them getting an increase because cost of living and inflation has increased and it is only fair to adjust. 15 % is a starting point for negotiation that’s all. Since you asked, for politics it seems you indicating thier incompetent behavior alone should be cause to deny them raise. A party in power for 16 years can only sell passports as sole plan for development. That is also seriously incompetent, so my guess you should vote them out. The police hurt thier negotiations Chip when they do crap like this. Why give you 15 %. When you cannot count.
For argument sake police could indicate higher pay would attract more talented and brilliant folks.
Is the RAT who told, getting some of that cash as payment?
So you asking me where i get the money? “ITS NONE OF YOUR DAMN BUSINESS”
Boy you see? Not only care in the community but also cash in the community we have. Who says Dominica is poor?. By the way what is European currency, Euros, Swiss Franks, English pounds? Anyway that is a lot of dough that can make a lot of bread.
wow what else can I say
Their defense in court ought to be : ” No law nor constitution can prevent them from having their money.
Or they can claim to be Passport agents in the CBI program. They can add” We are the establishment/ Cabal’s supporters and entitled.
How about that? What does one expect from a population who have been led to believe anything goes when the opportunity arises? Monkey do what Monkey see.
Actually, its not Skerrit that make people believe this but people like you who have taken it out of context and spitefully ringing it in their ears. You believe that this is the way to get skerrit out but what you are actually doing is adding more years to his mandate. Keep reminding them, you are doing very well so far
If this in response to my statements then great you got the point lol. real loud too
When ah throw me corn me nah call no fowl. who the cap fits let em belch bubbles not the Villas pseudo owner. but you the one foaming at the corners of the mouth.
Touched a nerve it seems lol am laughing.
Oh almost forgot would you happen to be an agent employed by the cabal’s CIB program and have to defend your loot?
tickle me/us as 4 me mines all have been ablated surgically. I don’t feel hear no touch sensors either.
eat ur heart out loser,rumer,foodie. I can imagine what U look like with the 3 descriptive words lol hahahhahahaha.
My friend, Skerrit has a reputation, one not to be desired. It is questionable and guess dangerous. Too many leaks, corruption, deceitfulness, Bobol, going on in this corrupt labour government.
Skerrit Must Go..The corrupt Labour Government must Go
Seems like we like it so is the one with the damaged nerve with that long nonsensical response. If you are foaming at the mouth you need a doctor and quick you may have rabies or something serious, feel better soon
Good business Mahaut the PM & d Parliamentry represent at I’ve should take this and repair the community of Mahaut with it. We need lights fire hyd rants repair of roads etc.
Although they are not working good all the time but kudos to the police.
More money to go missing from the evidence locker!
I LOVE YHIS COMMENT
HMMMMM
drugs burning money don’t burn……
CBI money!!! LOL
I hope there is “proceeds of crime” legislation in place to allow the government to keep that money.
I do not trust this money in their hands…not at all..
Good job.
Wow..is this the biggest bust yet in DA? Over half a million in EC$..!!..hmmm..interesting to know the story behind this..
Wow!!!! Hmph! That’s a lot of cash! Tip off!
Yes but man cut attempted murder no arrest no law for the poor smh