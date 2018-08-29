The police are now investigating the death of a Silver Lake man who was shot and killed by masked assailants on Wednesday evening.

The man has been identified as Curtson Charles, 25.

Police PRO, Inspector Simon Edwards, said the incident took place around 7:30 pm on Wednesday, August 29, 2018, in the community.

“According to information received Charles was talking to someone near the steps leading to Apartment 5 when a vehicle traveling in a westward direction stopped opposite the apartment,” he stated. “Three individuals wearing masks exited the vehicle, rushed towards him and shot him.”

He said that Charles received multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

“He fell to the ground and remained motionless,” Edwards said. “He was transported to the Accident and Emergency Department at the Princess Margaret Hospital where he was pronounced dead by a medical doctor.”

He went on to say the body was transferred to the Lyndhurst Funeral Home.

Edwards appealed for assistance in the matter.

He said anyone with information should contact the Criminal Investigation Department at 266-5157 or 266-5119 or Police Headquarters using the emergency number 911.

The police had initially stated that Charles was on bail for murder but has since told DNO that the information was erroneous and it was Charles’ brother who was on bail for that crime.

The death of Charles brings to four the number of violent gun crimes on the island during the month of August.

Three have been fatal.

On August 25, 2018, Brian Alexander was shot and killed near a popular hangout spot in Roseau.

On August 24, 2018, Lawrence Paul, of Morne Prosper, was shot in the community. He is now a patient at the Princess Margaret Hospital.

On August 8, 2018, Ezron Roberts of Grand Bay was shot and killed on Kennedy Avenue in Roseau in broad daylight.

The crime wave has sparked concerns in Dominica with National Security Minister, Rayburn Blackmoore, saying that the government will seek to tighten gun laws already on the books.

The National Youth Council of Dominica has called for a concerted effort to tackle the issue of violence on the island.