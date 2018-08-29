UPDATE: Silver Lake man shot dead by masked assailantsDominica News Online - Wednesday, August 29th, 2018 at 9:11 PM
The police are now investigating the death of a Silver Lake man who was shot and killed by masked assailants on Wednesday evening.
The man has been identified as Curtson Charles, 25.
Police PRO, Inspector Simon Edwards, said the incident took place around 7:30 pm on Wednesday, August 29, 2018, in the community.
“According to information received Charles was talking to someone near the steps leading to Apartment 5 when a vehicle traveling in a westward direction stopped opposite the apartment,” he stated. “Three individuals wearing masks exited the vehicle, rushed towards him and shot him.”
He said that Charles received multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.
“He fell to the ground and remained motionless,” Edwards said. “He was transported to the Accident and Emergency Department at the Princess Margaret Hospital where he was pronounced dead by a medical doctor.”
He went on to say the body was transferred to the Lyndhurst Funeral Home.
Edwards appealed for assistance in the matter.
He said anyone with information should contact the Criminal Investigation Department at 266-5157 or 266-5119 or Police Headquarters using the emergency number 911.
The police had initially stated that Charles was on bail for murder but has since told DNO that the information was erroneous and it was Charles’ brother who was on bail for that crime.
The death of Charles brings to four the number of violent gun crimes on the island during the month of August.
Three have been fatal.
On August 25, 2018, Brian Alexander was shot and killed near a popular hangout spot in Roseau.
On August 24, 2018, Lawrence Paul, of Morne Prosper, was shot in the community. He is now a patient at the Princess Margaret Hospital.
On August 8, 2018, Ezron Roberts of Grand Bay was shot and killed on Kennedy Avenue in Roseau in broad daylight.
The crime wave has sparked concerns in Dominica with National Security Minister, Rayburn Blackmoore, saying that the government will seek to tighten gun laws already on the books.
The National Youth Council of Dominica has called for a concerted effort to tackle the issue of violence on the island.
Since MR. Became leader of the opposition, crime just start escalating in D ……. country.
Give jack his jack everything that happen in Dominica they saying is skerrit he didn’t send them and sell drugs tonia leave the man alone they lazy they want quick money so they paying for it
There was a time when community policing was the order of the day and by so doing the police interacted with citizens and received information in a timely manner which helped reduce crime. These days the police are dressed in combat fatigues and have lost their rapport with the citizenry. Carbon, can we go back to doing community policing? It will cost less than this paramilitary approach and yield great results towards national security. Turn back the hands of the clock towards what we know worked in the past and make Dominica a safe place to live in and visit.
Let them kill each other. The only way they stop looting after hurricane is when police shoot some of them.
Those that getting shot know who shoot them and what they into. They might not tell the police but they and their friend and family know. So either they run down to the police station or wait for their turn.
I tired with them man. Since after the hurricane, all man think they bad because they go guada for gun.
There is a serious need for concern when young men resolve conflicts with murder. It’s always heart breaking to friends and family who has experienced the loss of a loved one especially in such manner. Based on comments it can be deduced that he wasn’t an alter boy. Young men are taking the law into their own hands. Undoubtedly control measures must to be taken by the authorities to address this frightening trend and help deter such violent behavior.
When the cat’s away.. the mice will play, political violence fill yah city… yeah
Maria – Physical Punishment
Ross & other businesses – Economical Punishment
Senseless Murders – Mental Punishment
Stop the wickedness before the Spiritual Punishment come
It makes me so sad that I can’t get a barrel of food through to my family on time from overseas but guns seem to be getting through. What is really going on in DA..
Yet Skerrit is making Dominica the world’s first resilient country right? First in what? In sale of CBI passports to crooks and criminals that looking for a country to hide, knowing they will be protected by our police and government? But meanwhile our young men are dying from gunshots and the sad thing is, our police and government do not know what to do. In fact just as they were helpless during Maria’s looting so too they are clueless in fighting crime. Dominica is crumbling down my people whether we want to take heed or not. We are losing our foreign investors which makes finding a job much much more difficult. We’ve lost our farms that our forefathers raised us on and sent us to school from. Our young people have nothing to do. They are desperate and no one seems to be hearing their call. “If Dominica was a real country”, according to Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, the pm, the national security minister, the police commissioner would all resign. In fact the entire cabinot
Who have we lost or farms to. Farming is a voluntary occupation not a slave occupation.
It like a revenge episode that is going on a tooth for a tooth. Guys remember thou shall not kill, and they should not grant these guys bail because too many murderers are walking the streets thinking it’s ok.
Hmmm, an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth… When the court doesn’t give justice people have to take matters into their own hands, is not Angels that dying their eno You want to act like animal get treated like one
too much ‘POWER’ Dominicans watching…everybody want to be like ghost and tommy…..just shooting people!!…
But my girl put down the soup nah!….lol
No one shall have that soup
I know, Morefire. What is that? You eating over a dead body. Jeez. That is how insensitive we have become to violence/life.
Is dat I dere thinking lol
Little dumpling soup man? lol
4 shootings in August? Bway, tings dread down inna Dominica, mehson
Not to take away from the tragedy DNO, but the best pic to have been found included a person holding a bowl of food?
wrong name to the person dat die…put ur fact straight ok
ADMIN: This information was received from the police. If you have a correction please provide the information and if possible a way we could verify it.
I feel unsafe living in DA now. These young criminals have guns and they are not afraid to use them. The system have allowed these criminals to thrive, due to lack of opportunities and weak judicial system. You see what is happening now, the revenge killing will not stop!!
I look at situation like that. bad man and bad man problem. But at the same time its very bad for the country.
Dominicans watching too much “POWER”…everybody want to be like ghost and tommy just shooting people…. but the sad truth…we all will end up like kanan…r.i.p
Live by the gun…. Die by the gun.
RIP brother. Condolences to your family.
Dominicans watching too much “POWER”….everybody trying to be like ghost and tommy…….but the rate we going, we all ending up like kanan…r.i.p…
That is what happen when you live in a country where there is no law and Justice.
Criminals walk the streets free.
Someone charge for murder should be in jail not on the streets.
Bring back the death penalty and harder punishment when found with a fire arm we are loosing it
I DON’T UNDERSTAND DOMINICANS YOU KNOW….WE aren’t anywhere anywhere close to being as developed as Trinidad but we want to have their level of crime.
An eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth, payback is where its at.
Maysiyay!!! Just now shops will have to close at 6 and everyone inside at 6 oclock. . That’s a sign of failure of that national security system in that country… that gov has to go… we need to fix back that country. ..
A macaroni soup mazel crashing dia man?
My broda Rest In Peace
I doe putting my hand in fire for nobody
I dan know what you do.
That sounds like someone took matters into their own hands…
What the hell is really going on down there!!!Can someone tell me ????
Out on bail for murder !!!
He would be alive if he had no bail !!!
but wait!!! that is becoming a big game in the country. a joke that man. I damn vex!!
Let dem kill each other…. . Is not the innocent thst being killed…
Like i said in earlier post man commit murder and next thing he out on streets. Our society has been lost some time. Tbe heads are corrupted and rotten. The police, courts, and justice system are a joke. Sending whole force one place like is war and not doing basic police work is the result. I want to see if they will send 400 men silverlake this time. Law abiding Dominicans sit silent. Where are the Christians on the streets demonstrating? Why do i even bother. That place going decend in chaos soon.
When the police go out to do their work ..the same people who now cry for justice are the same ones fighting the police ..it never hits home until it’s one of our brother or cousin of sibling who is killed …the same justice we deny the law the same we seek when we are victims..
What has gone so wrong with our people? It seems as though every bad man has a gun. How are so many illicit guns and ammunition escaping detection and getting into the country? Customs and immigration should be given the requisite training and resources to easily detect the unlawful entry into Dominica of most contraband. The borders need to be beefed up, they are too porous. The police have fallen short in intelligence gathering. To overcome this specific problem, the police MUST engage in serious community policing. They must go out into the various communities and interact more in an informal way with the residents. Win the public’s confidence so that they will be more forthcoming with relevant information on criminal activities in and around their environs. Only when all hands are on deck we’ll realize a drastic reduction in this unacceptable high levels of homicides and general lawlessness. NEVER politicize crime. Everybody (gov’t, police, clergy, civil society) needs to step…
What are you talking about? All those things you mention to be done by the police are being done. It’s so easy to give this big speech from behind a computer or phone and criticise the people doing the actual work on the ground.
Thete should be no bail at all for anyone who commits murder
Hmmmm, again? Dominica’s leaders come together with the police force and figure out how to tackle this wave of shootings. It’s getting out of control. No one has noticed? I am sure some visitors will cancel plans to visit for independence, and then carnival. Businesses are still trying to recover from Maria. We have a problem! Da is too small for guns to be out in the hands of anyone and police who patrol the streets have batons! Something is wrong with this picture! Lord take the wheel! Sympathies to this guys family!
Sad another young man has to loose his life violently to gun violence. We have had 3 brutal shooting in the town n environs.(even broad day) but the minister of national security instructed over a 100 plus officers in military camouflage to flood the village of Grand Bay where crime has been on the decrease…makes you wonder…
If a government cannot combat crime they need to go! If a government cannot keep foreign investor like Ross after 40 years then they need to go! If a government cannot create jobs for their citizens and instead is lose they losing jobs they need to go. If government ministers are becoming millionaires while the people are getting poorer, they need to go! If a government cannot hold a press conference to answer questions from the media they need to go. If all of the above or even part are happening in any country and the government remains then the people must be blamed and crime sad as it maybe will continue to rise. It’s our choice people. It’s our decision. Do we like what we seeing in our review mirror? If not we Must change it!
Oh my!!!!!
We need an URGENT consultation on crime.Things are getting out of control!
Where are these guns coming from?
Where are the ports of entry?
Who are the people who own them?
How often are those suspicious of having these guns searched?
Are some of the owners given notices when a search is to take place?
My take is that the authorities fell asleep at the wheel,and now that we are awaken, the place is inundated with illegal guns.This is a serious security failure,in a country with such a small population .
RIP
With all the machine guns and army uniforms we saw in Grand bay yesterday people could just drive by so early in the evening and kill another person? Away it’s not working folks. It’s getting worse as neither the government nor the police seems to have the answer. Dominica is heading a very dangerous slope and if we don’t act quickly we will lose it all
DA is like a criminal state