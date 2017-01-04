A woman was killed on Lahaut Road in Loubiere on Wednesday evening and one man is in custody in connection with the incident.

Dead is Valda Laville, 31, of Marigot but living in Loubiere, police PRO Pellam Jno Baptiste said, while a man from Gullet River in the Kalinago Territory has been arrested.

He said the incident took place around 8:15 pm.

Jno Baptiste said Laville sustained multiple wounds to her body. She was examined and pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

He said a coroner’s inquest will be convened and investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident should contact the Criminal Investigation Department at 266-5164, 266-5165 or 266-5119 or Crime Stoppers Dominica at 1-800-8477.

Meanwhile, MP for the area has released a statement on the matter. The statement is below.

Let us collectively show responsibility.

Our community of Loubiere has been stunned by what appears to be a senseless killing of a young lady at Lahaut road Loubiere on the evening of January 04, 2017 . We do not know why this pepertrator did what he did. And it is reasonale to conclude that the person who commited this horrible act has a sickness in his mind.

The families of the perpetrator must be in total disbelief that their own would commit such a heinous act. The family of the deceased must be in total shock. The community of Loubiere, particularly our brothers and sisters at Lahaut road are in pain.