A woman was killed on Lahaut Road in Loubiere on Wednesday evening and one man is in custody in connection with the incident.
Dead is Valda Laville, 31, of Marigot but living in Loubiere, police PRO Pellam Jno Baptiste said, while a man from Gullet River in the Kalinago Territory has been arrested.
He said the incident took place around 8:15 pm.
Jno Baptiste said Laville sustained multiple wounds to her body. She was examined and pronounced dead by a medical doctor.
He said a coroner’s inquest will be convened and investigations are ongoing.
Anyone with information in relation to the incident should contact the Criminal Investigation Department at 266-5164, 266-5165 or 266-5119 or Crime Stoppers Dominica at 1-800-8477.
Meanwhile, MP for the area has released a statement on the matter. The statement is below.
Let us collectively show responsibility.
Our community of Loubiere has been stunned by what appears to be a senseless killing of a young lady at Lahaut road Loubiere on the evening of January 04, 2017 . We do not know why this pepertrator did what he did. And it is reasonale to conclude that the person who commited this horrible act has a sickness in his mind.
The families of the perpetrator must be in total disbelief that their own would commit such a heinous act. The family of the deceased must be in total shock. The community of Loubiere, particularly our brothers and sisters at Lahaut road are in pain.
We are trying to find answers for this horrible situation and over the next few days we will be hurting.
I ask the general public to be sensitive to the individuals affected directly or indirectly, and to pray for the families of the alleged perpetrator and that of the victim as well for the entire Community of Loubiere.
As your parliamentary representative, I am personally hurt and wish to sharply condemn such brutal act of violence against another.
Let us be responsible as a people as we seek answers. We must remember the Almighty God on his throne and to deliver our people and country in his hand.
Don’t know the particulars of the incident but a life lost and that is one too many. RIP Valda Laville.
This man should never be able to see the light of day.it is time that thelaw mamakers of this country bring back the death penalty for such heinous crimes.Instead of sitting I’m jail eating the hard earned tax payers money.free medicals and priority at the casusualty department of ouredical hospital over the good citizens of this country.to many times lazy people has been using crimes to get away from work,responsibility and to have a free lunch without having to work hard for it.
Prison is to sweet thats why we still have escalating criminal behaviors and acts.
I pray that justice be served.. Condolences to her family n friends
No one is suppose to die this way. I saw the pics and i have no sympathy for the killer.
Welcome to the new year……. Smfh. Why must people be so cruel
He who has ears let him hear! Last year the spirit of God made it known through his vessels that most of these deaths were influenced by demonic activities. You who are reading must now be the defense attorney and explain why this woman was killed so brutally!
Demonic spirits are controlling many activities today while we continue to ignore them. While they are ignored, they become stronger because they are not cast out of our lives. We do not have the power to cast them to Hell but to cast them to the second heaven where they belong.
This is how it works…. Through the Devil’s plan to destroy all men, the demon of envy, anger, perversion, and more entered this man creating an unbearable force. Upon approaching the woman other demons may also have entered but i am sure about the demon of murder and anger/rage!
I know that this man was not a believer because he was controlled by these spirits. True practicing Christians are covered by the blood! His holy Spirit!
Continuation: You may be saying that i am delusional but you will all witness what i have been saying at the end of life’s journey. Because one thousand years for us is like one day for God, it seems like he is never coming…. but we are much closer to his coming than Paul was almost 2000 years ago.
Time is running out and Satan knows this, for this is the reason why he is so busy!
What can we do?
Pray to Jesus Christ! The only prayer he hears of a sinner is a meaningful “SAVE ME!” God will hear all prayers but will only LISTEN to 1. The humble Luke (18:9-14), 2. The righteous Psalm (34:15 – 17), 3.Those who fear him (Psalm 145 18-19), 4. Those who keep his commandments and please him (1 John 3:22).
His arms are open however to the Sinners because it is his will and desire to save EVERYONE! ALL!
Pray earnestly and let the Holy Spirit take control! Trust him and he will open out to you! I am learning that too!
May his name be glorified in all that i have said. Praise…
what is this country coming to?
dear lord give the family of the deceased strength and courage to handle this tragic situation
This happened since after 7 but because the emergency system is sooo slow they must say after 8. sooo sad to see my neighbour go like that. Ur children will miss u.
Really sad. Went to school with her.
if a mentally ill person challenges me with a weapon they most likely gonna die!
my mom aint coming to no funeral crying over me while that person gets two injections and then back on the streets walking, no way! Same goes for those drunk niggas. Dont drink your alcohol and mess arround and next day tell me you were drunk, cause you never gonna be the same again and i aint taking jail for nun of you
Wow DNO we need more information on this incident
There is a lot of bad people in this world..Smh
Wow
A slaigjter according to some people,let hope that onlookers as is being done in DA now just stood by, RUP. And condolences to. Her family.
Valda…. RIP. can’t speak.. Your young kids…
lord isis have arrived, thank you Mr. PM. RIP young lady
I saw pictures , gruesome how could this be ?
i am in total disbelief and shock upon seeing the picture…. rip Valda…..
for the little time i knew you, you were a really wonderful person. you will forever be missed
my heartfelt sympathy goes out to the family and friends of Valda.
So early in d year a young lady loosein her life so alas god have mercy
We are only 4 days into the new year and already we are having a homicide. We have just celebrated the birth of Christ, it would appear that the perpetrator do not know the reason for the season
Hurts my heart to see this happen
Jah watch over ur people
Place ur hands over us
We need u
Such a pretty girl eh
Rest easy babygirl
Sigh
Don’t know her but i feeling so bad eh
Jah know star
My condolences to the family members and friends
Jah got allu
Have faith
Rip my girl to your family in marigot may God grant them the strength to deal with this ordeal
My condolences go out to the family of the young lady. It’s sad, it’s so heart breaking another woman slaughter by her boyfriend . Dominican/ Dominicans this is out of control now. No mannnnnnnnnnnn!
Come on the year just started
Mad….not mad …something has to give…..my sincerest condolences to the family of the young lady.
now i say for this guy – BRING BACK THE DEATH PENALTY JUST FOR HIM !!! that aint no mental case, he smoke his coke and do his crime – snap his neck and make an example for all time !!!
This is not the way to start 2017 folks. After listening to Skerrit’s venom on Hon. Lennox Linton today, I knew Dominica was heading into a very bad 2017: a few hours later to hear of this brutal murder is confirmation that we are heading into trouble in 2017. RIP and comfort to the entire family
The thug will go free. It’s not as if he stole a packet of Crix.
Hmmmm lord the year has just started guide us
D year just start man…awa wi..what can mek u slaughter someone in that gruesome manner
Recently I thought all is well and quiet in Dominica, pertaining to crimes, etc. I am sorry to know about this. It is a horrible death.
Life is so precious. Everyone wants to live. Why did he kill her?. He now has her blood on his hands. Her blood will be crying to Heaven for vengeance.
I hope the perpetrator will be charged and bear the consequences of his action.
May her family be consoled. May her soul rest in peace.
So sad. My condolences to the family.
Respect for women needs to be a pillar of the community. Schools, businesses, churches, communities, families.
Nothing less is acceptable.
Joshua toujour la……. Ebeh e cah twavaye!!