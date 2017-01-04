Valda Laville

A woman was killed on Lahaut Road in Loubiere on Wednesday evening and one man is in custody in connection with the incident.

Dead is Valda Laville, 31, of Marigot but living in Loubiere, police PRO Pellam Jno Baptiste said, while a man from Gullet River in the Kalinago Territory has been arrested.

He said the incident took place around 8:15 pm.

Jno Baptiste said Laville sustained multiple wounds to her body. She was examined and pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

He said a coroner’s inquest will be convened and investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident should contact the Criminal Investigation Department at 266-5164, 266-5165 or 266-5119 or Crime Stoppers Dominica at 1-800-8477.

Meanwhile, MP for the area has released a statement on the matter. The statement is below.

Let us collectively show responsibility.

Our community of Loubiere has been stunned by what appears to be a senseless killing of a young lady at Lahaut road Loubiere on the evening of January 04, 2017 . We do not know why this pepertrator did what he did. And it is reasonale to conclude that the person who commited this horrible act has a sickness in his mind.

The families of the perpetrator must be in total disbelief that their own would commit such a heinous act. The family of the deceased must be in total shock. The community of Loubiere, particularly our brothers and sisters at Lahaut road are in pain.

We are trying to find answers for this horrible situation and over the next few days we will be hurting.

I ask the general public to be sensitive to the individuals affected directly or indirectly, and to pray for the families of the alleged perpetrator and that of the victim as well for the entire Community of Loubiere.

As your parliamentary representative, I am personally hurt and wish to sharply condemn such brutal act of violence against another.

Let us be responsible as a people as we seek answers. We must remember the Almighty God on his throne and to deliver our people and country in his hand.

 