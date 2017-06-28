US now investigating guns in barrel says CarbonDominica News Online - Wednesday, June 28th, 2017 at 8:52 AM
The investigations of firearms and ammunition found in a barrel at Wood Bridge Bay Port in 2016 is now in the hands of the law enforcement in the United States, Police Chief Daniel Carbon has revealed.
He said US officials are going to act on information given to them by local law enforcement.
“Investigation is in the US,” Carbon said. “I have provided them with all the necessary cooperation that I could. They visited me, I had dialogue with them in my office and the investigation is well in the hands of the US and they are making tremendous progress.”
Carbon gave the assurance that those involved in the matter will soon be brought to justice.
“I can guarantee very shortly, based on my dialogue with the US and communication with the US, that the US is well on their way to ensure that the people who shipped the barrel and those who it was intended for in Dominica face justice,” he stated. “The US will take a particular course of action in that, they have already instituted a course of action in that.”
The guns and ammunition were found and seized on Friday, September 30, 2016, in a barrel which also contained groceries. The barrel originated in the US.
The matter has been described by Minister of Justice, Immigration and National Security Rayburn Blackmoore as a major security threat.
The firearms seized were five Taurus pistols, one Teltec Pistol, five Taurus Revolvers and one Rossi Revolver.
A nine million volt stun gun was also seized.
180 rounds of 7.62 ammunition, 250 rounds of 9-mm ammunition, 300 rounds of .38 ammunition and 100 rounds of .357 ammunition were seized.
Additionally, three magazines of sub-machine gun rounds – one seven round, one 12 round, and one 29 round – were taken by the police.
In January 2017, Carbon stated that local police were making significant progress in investigating the matter.
So Carbon if the U.S came down to ask for asistance to investigate curupt Skerro, would you asist?😆
So all you kissing……….. to the U.S?? SO WHATS NEXT YOU WANT TO EXTRADITE YOUR COUNTRY MAN TO THE WOLVES?😎
“The US will take a particular course of action in that, they have already instituted a course of action in that.” The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force should hire a trained public relations professional, to write and publish official statements, on behalf of the department. Based on Carbon’s written words, he sounds totally incompetent and repetitive. If this is how he speaks, his investigative techniques leaves quite a bit to be desired. Now we know why the number of unsolved crimes on the island continue to multiply day-by-day. Carbon is incompetent to lead at all cost.
The person(s) responsible for this wanted to start a small army. An arms cache of this magnitude and sophistication could have been used to cause total mayhem in the country. These perpetrators must be caught, tried, sentenced and rot in prison. The only conceivable purpose these weapons were smuggled into the country was to cause panic, bloodletting and suffering. These rogues should not be roaming the streets among us.
Let the CHIPS fall where they may. U S don’t play games.
Police ineptitude: Why were the guns seized before the addressee came to claim the barrel. As I remember, it was said police were alerted to the presence of the guns in the barrel by U.S. authorities. Did the police not wait for the barrel pickup to arrest the individual(s) because it was someone with government connections?
The reason the US did not arrest the shipper initially it’s because they wanted someone to pick up. Carbon talked about guns before the person picked it up. I don’t see how you can prove they knew it was in there unless they picked up and never report. Then dominica police could make a raid and arrest. Or, there has to be some paper trail. If carbon had evidence to arrest the folks in Dominica he would arrest them already. Don’t have to wait on US. I will say again Carbon is a retard and was to excited to spill beans. This guy should not even be a copral much less for chief of police.
