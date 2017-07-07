The Executive of the United Workers Party has expressed what it described as “very grave concerns” over the recent spate of murders in Dominica.

In a release on Tuesday, the UWP said it is also concerned “as well as the general rise in violent crimes which have been committed across the island within the first six months of this year.”

“While not wanting to apportion blame, this untenable situation has made it extremely necessary to determine where the true causes for that increase lie,” the statement said.

The statement added, “Could this be because of a number of reasons not least among them being:-

1. Weak and ineffective policing

2. Inadequate prosecution services

3. Inadequate forensic capability and or capacity

4. Unemployment and or underemployment

5. A general poor leadership example in adhering to the Rule of Law”

“This situation has significantly affected and is negatively impacting the sense of security of every citizen and visitor in Dominica,” the UWP said. “The Executive questions whether there exists a Policing Plan that is being implemented, which drives the daily operations of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police; if such a Plan does not exist then why not.”

The party is now calling on the government to address the matter urgently.

“In light of the seriousness of the situation, the UWP calls on the Roosevelt Skerrit Led Administration to urgently address the issue, with a view to reinstating the confidence of citizens and that of investors in the economy in their personal and National security,” the statement said.

A total of 13 homicides has been reported on the island so for 2017.

The latest is the death of Glen Alphonse, who was shot and killed in a bus in Eggleston on Wednesday, July 5.

The police are presently seeking two men who they think can assist in their investigations into the matter.