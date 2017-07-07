UWP gravely concerned over spate in murders, rise in violent crimesDominica News Online - Friday, July 7th, 2017 at 12:30 PM
The Executive of the United Workers Party has expressed what it described as “very grave concerns” over the recent spate of murders in Dominica.
In a release on Tuesday, the UWP said it is also concerned “as well as the general rise in violent crimes which have been committed across the island within the first six months of this year.”
“While not wanting to apportion blame, this untenable situation has made it extremely necessary to determine where the true causes for that increase lie,” the statement said.
The statement added, “Could this be because of a number of reasons not least among them being:-
1. Weak and ineffective policing
2. Inadequate prosecution services
3. Inadequate forensic capability and or capacity
4. Unemployment and or underemployment
5. A general poor leadership example in adhering to the Rule of Law”
“This situation has significantly affected and is negatively impacting the sense of security of every citizen and visitor in Dominica,” the UWP said. “The Executive questions whether there exists a Policing Plan that is being implemented, which drives the daily operations of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police; if such a Plan does not exist then why not.”
The party is now calling on the government to address the matter urgently.
“In light of the seriousness of the situation, the UWP calls on the Roosevelt Skerrit Led Administration to urgently address the issue, with a view to reinstating the confidence of citizens and that of investors in the economy in their personal and National security,” the statement said.
A total of 13 homicides has been reported on the island so for 2017.
The latest is the death of Glen Alphonse, who was shot and killed in a bus in Eggleston on Wednesday, July 5.
The police are presently seeking two men who they think can assist in their investigations into the matter.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
6 Comments
What happen to laziness ,greed and drugs?
Are you for real UWP? the 5 examples mentioned from your executive is very far from reality, apparently the UWP don’t seem to have their pulse on what is involved with MURDER PLUS.
Pm giving to much hand out not encouraging young people to work
Once more, instead of providing solutions, UWP is asking questions just like the average Joe. The situation in Dominica is no different from any other in the Caribbean on a per capita basis. How do we punish criminals when they are protected by the community? Yeah, you all cried foul when Mwenga was shot, and only 32 commented on the alleged serial murders involving Gravity. You kept silent on the two arson murders in Campbell and want to imply governmental irresponsibility. You celebrated the appointment of a DUPP because of her kin and expect effective prosecution. But you don’t want her head.
Well done UWP Executive…
The crime problem is cause for concern.
Do we have a government? Other than TREATING and BRIBING,at election time,what are they concerned of?
SKERRIT MUST GO
SKERRIT MUST GO
SKERRIT MUST GO NOW
UWP not to. Try to put blame o. Nothing or. Nobody just not to try that. We having our children in our homes well good and when they go out they follow bad. Boys so not to blame nobody