Venezuelans jailed for cocaine, firearms possession and illegal entry
Three Venezuelan nationals are now inmates at the stock farm prison after they failed to pay a “forthwith fine imposed ” by magistrate Bernard Pacquette on Monday.
They faced charges of cocaine possession with the intent to supply, firearms and ammunition possession and illegal entry into Dominica.
Ramon Francisco Ramirez Espinosa, Javier Jose Alcantra Natera and Luis Manuel Villarroel Hernandez were each fined 20,000.00 for possession of cocaine or default two years in jail.
They were also fined $2,500 for illegal entry or in default six months in the slammer.
Javier Jose Alcantra Natera and Luis Manuel Villarroel Hernandez also pleaded guilty to possession of a Tanfoglio force 99 SAPI 9mm pistol without a valid license.
They were jailed for one year on that offense.
On the charge of ammunition, they were given no separate penalty.
They were ordered to be deported from the country after serving their sentences.
The three were arrested on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, in a house at Bellvue Chopin.
It was reported that cocaine amounting 5,500 grams were found in their possession.
They also had in their possession two 9 mm pistols and 22 rounds of live ammunition.
Bernard that alone u give them u should loss there keys our children that will surfer
Lol they would be stupid to pay that much money when they know Skerrit got US$100 million dollars from their corrupt President. I believe these guys did the right thing because unless they are opponents of Maduro, Skerrit and Maduro will plan a release method, either through deplomacy or some monies will talk where the prison guards will be asked to go home because of hurricane curfew and low and behold, them boys will catch a midnight flight to Venezuela and will go down as MISSING and to play the game, they will announce a payment for their capture. We talking about two corrupt leaders that will do anything to stay in power.
What about the owner of the house?