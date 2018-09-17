Three Venezuelan nationals are now inmates at the stock farm prison after they failed to pay a “forthwith fine imposed ” by magistrate Bernard Pacquette on Monday.

They faced charges of cocaine possession with the intent to supply, firearms and ammunition possession and illegal entry into Dominica.

Ramon Francisco Ramirez Espinosa, Javier Jose Alcantra Natera and Luis Manuel Villarroel Hernandez were each fined 20,000.00 for possession of cocaine or default two years in jail.

They were also fined $2,500 for illegal entry or in default six months in the slammer.

Javier Jose Alcantra Natera and Luis Manuel Villarroel Hernandez also pleaded guilty to possession of a Tanfoglio force 99 SAPI 9mm pistol without a valid license.

They were jailed for one year on that offense.

On the charge of ammunition, they were given no separate penalty.

They were ordered to be deported from the country after serving their sentences.

The three were arrested on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, in a house at Bellvue Chopin.

It was reported that cocaine amounting 5,500 grams were found in their possession.

They also had in their possession two 9 mm pistols and 22 rounds of live ammunition.