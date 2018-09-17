Just over a month after the government won its court matter involving the contract for the construction of the $18-million West Bridge in Roseau, the Joint Consultative Committee on the Construction Sector (JCCCS) under the leadership of Anthony LeBlanc has taken the decision to go to the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal to have the decisions reviewed.

LeBlanc said the matter was initially taken to court in 2016 to seek two things.

“We went to court for two things, to seek leave so that we can bring a matter of judicial review to review the circumstances under which the contract was awarded and to determine whether it was legally awarded and the second thing, more importantly, to enforce the Procurement Act,” he explained.

However, on Tuesday 31st July, Justice Birnie Stephenson did not grant leave for a judicial review into the awarding of the contract, agreeing with the government that negotiations for the contract predates the Act and did not fall within it.

He said the matter is now being taken to the higher regional court to have the decisions reviewed.

“We have taken the decision to go to the Eastern Caribbean Court to have both decisions reviewed, the one that she (Justice Stephenson) took and the one that she was silent about,” LeBlanc said.

LeBlanc contended that from JCCCS’ reading of the judgment and their advice of the decision of the judge, “the judge ignored the second one which is enforcing the Procurement Act.”

“The judge was totally silent about this matter,” he stated. “The judge never mentioned it in her ruling. It was as if it was never addressed, we never made the application for this. The judge in her own wisdom decided not to make a decision on it…”

LeBlanc said the decision to go to the regional court was based on legal advice.

“We have decided to apply to the Appeals Court to review the first decision that the judge made and also to get direction as to why the judge didn’t give a decision on whether or not the Procurement Act should be enforced,” he stated.

He is of the view that failure to enforce the Procurement Act is costing the country a tremendous amount in tax payer’s money.

“There have been a tremendous blossoming or mushrooming of projects that [have] just not been going according to the Procurement Act,” he noted. “That has cost the taxpayers millions of dollars.”

He added that lots of resources are being wasted from poor procurement practices.

The project was awarded to the Barbados-based NSG Management and Technical Services, Ltd. (NSG).

The bridge itself was officially commissioned on Monday 1st May 2017.