West Bridge court case goes to Eastern Caribbean Court of AppealDominica News Online - Monday, September 17th, 2018 at 11:41 AM
Just over a month after the government won its court matter involving the contract for the construction of the $18-million West Bridge in Roseau, the Joint Consultative Committee on the Construction Sector (JCCCS) under the leadership of Anthony LeBlanc has taken the decision to go to the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal to have the decisions reviewed.
LeBlanc said the matter was initially taken to court in 2016 to seek two things.
“We went to court for two things, to seek leave so that we can bring a matter of judicial review to review the circumstances under which the contract was awarded and to determine whether it was legally awarded and the second thing, more importantly, to enforce the Procurement Act,” he explained.
However, on Tuesday 31st July, Justice Birnie Stephenson did not grant leave for a judicial review into the awarding of the contract, agreeing with the government that negotiations for the contract predates the Act and did not fall within it.
He said the matter is now being taken to the higher regional court to have the decisions reviewed.
“We have taken the decision to go to the Eastern Caribbean Court to have both decisions reviewed, the one that she (Justice Stephenson) took and the one that she was silent about,” LeBlanc said.
LeBlanc contended that from JCCCS’ reading of the judgment and their advice of the decision of the judge, “the judge ignored the second one which is enforcing the Procurement Act.”
“The judge was totally silent about this matter,” he stated. “The judge never mentioned it in her ruling. It was as if it was never addressed, we never made the application for this. The judge in her own wisdom decided not to make a decision on it…”
LeBlanc said the decision to go to the regional court was based on legal advice.
“We have decided to apply to the Appeals Court to review the first decision that the judge made and also to get direction as to why the judge didn’t give a decision on whether or not the Procurement Act should be enforced,” he stated.
He is of the view that failure to enforce the Procurement Act is costing the country a tremendous amount in tax payer’s money.
“There have been a tremendous blossoming or mushrooming of projects that [have] just not been going according to the Procurement Act,” he noted. “That has cost the taxpayers millions of dollars.”
He added that lots of resources are being wasted from poor procurement practices.
The project was awarded to the Barbados-based NSG Management and Technical Services, Ltd. (NSG).
The bridge itself was officially commissioned on Monday 1st May 2017.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
11 Comments
……………and yet, another bridge, this time the EC Loblack Bridge, is given, on a 0latter, to NSG to rebuild.
No bidding for public contracts is where most corruption occurs in government. Only a severe corrupt and unscrupulous government will totally ignore procurement laws once they have been enacted. I submit that no one receiving a civil servant salary can become filthy rich unless he/she engages in corrupt practices. I will repeat this . Skerrit and his colleagues single-mindedly focus on how to procure victory at the next general elections. Nothing else matters to them. The reason for this steadfast focus is that the PM is enormously afraid of the hidden corrupt practices that will be excavated if the DLP is defeated. I hope the Eastern Caribbean will overturn the decision of the lower court.
I am a Dominican and I will always love my country. But when I think of how so many of us either helped Skerrit or, supporting him while he brings our country to the dust, I really get upset with Dominica and the stupidity of our people. Honestly speaking I am ashamed of Dominica. I mean how much more are we going to dress in Red and allow Skerrit to do? Skerrit knows he doesn’t have a future in Dominica. The day he is out of power he’ll be gone. As to where he will go is a mystery but I am certain is not somewhere he will be happy with. His family are all Americans as he was very careful to plan a future for his children by giving birth to them in the US. You know who will be stock in the Dominica we letting Skerrit destroy? It’s going to be us and our children. So don’t think is uwp all you hurting because is you and your future all you destroying.
Look @ the fools!!!
Let’s see what happens.I know the judicial system in Dominica is a failure,but your decision has my support.
Are those dressed in Red celebrating the opening of a DLP bridge, or a Dominica bridge?Were they told by Skerrit to dress in red? This shows the ignorance of our people. Partisan supporters are celebrating a basic piece of infrastructure done a lazy gang of MISLEADERS.
No wonder we are the last Kar Kar rat country of the Caribbean.Shame on those red robbed unsuspecting people.
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
Lazy Skerrit Must Go Now
Blah blah blah, As usual % trying to convince the unconvincable. Man % can’t YOU get a JOB, Now contributing to the society you love so much would be helpful. Give me an update on the Marigot Hospital. How are you helping those who were affected by the fire?
Constitutionally the government of the day has the mandate for building in infrastructure. The 18 million dollars is all gone. So under what section of the law(s) make provisions for the government to pay compensation to the injured parties.
Can we look at this action as just an other stunt to get political attention ? Just asking ?
You just keep on apologising for this incompetent and corrupt regime. We will catch Skerrit out one day and with him his apologists.
The Constitution of Dominica must be obeyed by all. This will let us know if the courts have teeth and to what extent the government if the day can ride rough shod and just do what it wants with no checks and balances. Don’t forget that we heard before from the man who heads the government that no law and no Constitution can stop him. Let the court decide. Even if the court decides in favor of the government some admonishment would be in order to get the government to be above board and so the effort would not be in vain.
There are two passages in the New Testament that I love very much. The first one is : Matthew 11: 12 “And from the days of John the Baptist until now the kingdom of heaven suffereth violence, and the violent take it by force” especially the last part. The second one is : Revelation 12:11 “And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they loved not their lives unto the death”. Again the last part of this passage from the worldwide English version reads: “They were willing to risk their lives, even if it led to death .”
So you guys think Satan is better than the devil man? Satan and the devil are the same, no matter where their head office is. Satan’s kingdom is to ensure evil triumphs over good and what is wrong becomes right, so I don’t see the point.
Concerning the subject matter we will not get victory over the evils of Skerrit no matter what we try. The man is evil and he has surrounded himself with men and women that are seven times more evil than him so don’t waste time and money. If we want victory we have to take it