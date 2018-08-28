Woman found dead in MahautDominica News Online - Tuesday, August 28th, 2018 at 1:18 PM
A woman was found dead in Mahaut on Tuesday morning, the police have reported.
She has been identified as Florran David, 50, of the community.
Police PRO, Sergeant Simon Edwards, said she was an employee at Dominica Social Security and was last seen alive on Saturday 25th August 2018.
She was absent from work on Monday 27th August 2018 and an alarm was raised.
At about 10:00 am on Tuesday 28th August 2018, David’s brother gained entry into her dwelling by damaging the front door.
She was found her lying motionless on the floor in the living room.
The Police and Doctor were summoned.
The body was pronounced dead by the Medical Doctor on the scene and transported to the Gentle Rest Funeral Home.
No foul play suspected, Edwards said.
My dear classmate and friend RIP. Oh my! Siighhhh!
Flo Flo I couldn’t believe it this morning and still in a state of shock. RIP my friend and former colleague
Papa lord my Colleague at dss
May her soul rip
My Lord this was my schoolmate at DGS.
RIP Florann.
DNO needs to get the facts straight before posting a story. Her brother is not even on island. She was found by coworkers.
ADMIN: We received that information from a police report.
She get a heart attack or stroke that’s a news smh
Papa!!! Florran???
Jesus! My schoolmate. Condolences to the family.