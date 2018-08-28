A woman was found dead in Mahaut on Tuesday morning, the police have reported.

She has been identified as Florran David, 50, of the community.

Police PRO, Sergeant Simon Edwards, said she was an employee at Dominica Social Security and was last seen alive on Saturday 25th August 2018.

She was absent from work on Monday 27th August 2018 and an alarm was raised.

At about 10:00 am on Tuesday 28th August 2018, David’s brother gained entry into her dwelling by damaging the front door.

She was found her lying motionless on the floor in the living room.

The Police and Doctor were summoned.

The body was pronounced dead by the Medical Doctor on the scene and transported to the Gentle Rest Funeral Home.

No foul play suspected, Edwards said.