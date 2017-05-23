Crime Stoppers Dominica is appealing to anyone with information that could assist investigations following an incident in Roseau on Thursday, May 18, 2017 which resulted in the death of Fabien Jeremy Bellot of Gallion.

The police are investigating the incident which they have described as a “suspected unlawful homicide”. Acting on information received, police discovered an injured Bellot on the river bank in Roseau in the vicinity of Save a Lot Supermarket.

According to Police PRO Pellham Jno. Baptiste, Bellot was in a semi-conscious state with multiple wounds to the head and face. He later died Princess Margaret Hospital where he was examined but he succumbed soon after that.

Information can be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-TIPS [8477] or online at www.crimestoppersdominica.org .

The public is reminded that Crime Stoppers Dominica is a non-Government community based organisation (separate from law enforcement). The organization was established to give the public the opportunity to report crime without having their identity being revealed. Calls are answered by a professionally trained attendant at a call center outside of Dominica. The attendant will not ask for your name and as such, your identity is fully protected and could never be revealed. The call is free, it is confidential and there is no caller ID. Tips can also be submitted online at www.crimestoppersdominica.org.

