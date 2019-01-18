Five sexual matters are among thirteen cases down to be heard by High Court’s criminal division beginning on January 21, 2019.

Fifteen months after the devastating passage of Hurricane Maria in 2017, the criminal division is back in its original location.

The Dominica Bar Association and other lawyers had staged protest action and written to the attorney general and the Minister for Justice, Rayburn Blackmoore, to try and hasten the process of finding a suitable venue for the High Court’s criminal division. In December 2018 the court was allowed to sit briefly at the parliament building. However, that was short-lived.

During its case management on January 15, 2019, the court also dealt with 5 matters of a sexual nature; 4 dealt with wounding. There were also one murder and one case of causing death by dangerous driving. The others dealt with theft and burglary.

The State will begin its first case on January 21, against Nadishsa Drigo Demizene of Portsmouth charged with several counts of theft.

The criminal session is presided over by Justice, Victoria Charles Clarke.