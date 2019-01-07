Registrar of the Dominica High Court, Ossie Walsh, says barring unforeseen circumstances, the high court criminal session is set to open this week at the High Court in Roseau.

He made his comments at a press conference last week held by the Ministry of Justice Immigration & Labour.

“We were faced with tremendous challenges and I can report that most of them have been overcome. I had a look at the criminal court and the ecstatic beauty has been improved from the lighting and we should have the court by next week when the carpenter finishes. The Judges office is complete along with furniture and the court is 98% ready,” Walsh said.

He told the media that Justice Victoria Charles-Clarke who heads the criminal division of the high court had taken a tour for the building and was happy with the progress made and the state of the building. “I am happy about everything…Justice Charles-Clarke has already taken a look at the court we need a few things but we can start with our orientation of jury and arraignment of accused people as planned for next week,” he stated.

He continued, “The housing for the judge (Justice Charles-Clarke) has been identified. We had challenges in finding a proper and suitable location…the PM has gotten involved and all is set for her to move from Fort Young Hotel to her residence. Justice Stephenson who heads the civil division of the court has already gotten her house in order. The Maters Court is taking place and we are all set.”

Walsh also stated that the Barracoon Building where the civil court was housed before Hurricane Maria will be renovated for the use of the court.

“The costings have been done and presented and we expect very soon…work will commence on the building and we are happy for that,” he stated. He also stated that the Law library will also soon be back in operations and they are also waiting to clear 18 cartoons of books at the port to put at the Law Library.

Meantime, Magistrate Asquith Riviere, who was sitting in for Chief Magistrate, Candia Carette-George, who is on leave, said while they lost two magistrates in 2018 in the persons of Gail Royer and Ally Gail, they have since added two persons to the fleet.

“Michael Bruney is with us and also Michael Laduat has joined the magistracy…and His Honour Bernard Pacquette has been reassigned to District “G” Portsmouth. So, we are doing all we can to deal with all the cases that come before us,” Riviere stated.