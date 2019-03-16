News continues to pour in fast and furious about additional cancellations of scheduled cruise ship calls to Antigua.

This is happening despite concerted attacks on the president of the Antigua and Barbuda Cruise Tourism Association, Nathan Dundas, who has been the main source of that information.

On Thursday, Princess Cruises informed its agent that it is canceling a total of 17 cruise calls scheduled from October 22nd 2019 to April 08th 2020.

The cruise ships included the Crown Princess, Caribbean Princess, Island Princess, Regal Princess and the Pacific Princess.

This is in addition to the cancellation of 14 cruise calls this week for the upcoming winter season

The cruise lines Holland America and Seabourn have decided to withdraw the Seabourn Odyssey, the Seabourn Sojourn, the Volendam and the Konigsdam, which were expected to bring visitors to the island between November 2019 and April 2020.

The itineraries were listed in the email as follows: Seabourn Odyssey, November 19th, 2019; Volendam, November 15th, 2019; Seabourn Odyssey, November 28th, 2019; Konigsdam, December 11th, 2019; Seabourn Odyssey, December 12th, 2019; Seabourn Sojourn, December 23rd, 2019; and Seabourn Odyssey, December 24th, 2019.

Also, the Seabourn Odyssey was expected to visit Antigua and Barbuda twice per month for the first three months of the new year, 2020, while the Volendam was expected to call on April 1st, 2020.

Carnival had four cruise ships scheduled to visit Antigua through 2020.

Now, Carnival Breeze, Carnival Magic, Carnival Legend, and Carnival Pride will visit an alternative port instead of Antigua.

The Antigua and Barbuda government said the Carnival ships were expected to bring around 250,000 tourists to the island.

The announcement comes after the Antigua government defended its decision to enter into a multimillion-dollar agreement with the London-based Global Ports Holdings in February.