Chief Education Office, Melena Fontaine has revealed that this year the analysis of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Examinations results of Dominican students indicates an upward trend in almost all areas.

She was speaking at a press conference held at the Financial Centre on Wednesday.

“Through their efforts I am now able to report to you that this year our analysis of the CSEC results indicates an upward trend in almost all areas,” she said. “We saw increases in the overall percentage pass and in Language and Mathematics, two very critical subjects’ areas which we monitor very closely.”

According Fontaine, more students passed five or more subjects including English and Mathematics.

“We had more subject passes at 80 percent and above and our students surpassed the regional average in 31 out of the 33 subjects that they sat,” she explained.

Fontaine went on to say that schools like the Convent High School with a pass rate of 97 percent and St John’s Academy with a pass rate of 95 percent, continued on their excellent path.

“And we commend them for remaining there and we were happy to see that 11 of the 15 schools showed increases in their percentage pass rate,” she stated.



She made special mention of Dominica Community High School with an increase of 13 percentage points, St Martin Secondary School with 12, Dominica Grammar School with 9 and Arthur Waldron Seventh Day Adventist School with an increase of 8 percentage points.

“Other schools that have increased their percentage pass rate are the Castle Bruce Secondary, North East Comprehensive, Portsmouth Secondary and Pierre Charles Secondary,” Fontaine noted.

She also singled out the Wesley High School which has been steadily increasing its percentage pass rate over the past 5 years, “moving from a low of 54.2 percent in 2014 to a present high of 78.9 percent.”

“They had 100 percent pass rate in 7 subjects,” Fontaine revealed.

She urged the Wesley High School to continue that upward trend and make their school a force to be reckoned with.

The Ministry of Education also celebrated with the group of students who were successful in the CVQ Programme.

“All 6 students of the Goodwill Secondary School who registered successfully completed the CVQ level 1 in Garment Production and will receive their CVQ award from CXC,” Fontaine said.

She added, “We also want to celebrate with St Martin Secondary School for obtaining 100 percent past rate in both English and Mathematics, and Dominica Community High School 100 percent pass rate in English at the CCSLC [Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence] examinations.”

Fontaine mentioned further that the Ministry of Education will continue to examine and employ the strategies that are contributing to the improvement that is producing those positive results.

The CSEC Examination administered by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC ) is the secondary school exit examination for our students in Dominica and the rest of the Caribbean.

It is also the student’s entry into further education for the job market whichever path they choose to follow.

View detailed analysis of CSEC results below.

Download (PPTX, 145KB)