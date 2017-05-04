Call for rewriting of Kalinago historyDominica News Online - Thursday, May 4th, 2017 at 12:01 PM
Minister for Kalinago Affairs Casius Darroux has issued a challenge for local historians to rewrite the history of the Kalinago people, the nation’s first inhabitants.
He made this call at the opening ceremony of the Dominica Festival of Arts (DOMFESTA) at the Old Mill Cultural Centre on May 3 during which the second edition of a magazine on Kalinago Heritage was released.
Kalinago Heritage Vol. 2 covers various aspects of Kalinago heritage including architecture, language, cuisine, carnival and education.
Copies of the magazine were presented to schools and libraries of the Kalinago Territory.
“With the renaming from Carib to Kalinago is a significant stride in presenting the true identity of the Indigenous people and the commencement of retelling the Kalinago history…I, therefore, challenge the local historians to start focusing on and rewriting of the original people’s history,” Darroux said.
He said however that while the magazine documents aspects of the rich cultural heritage which were not published in previous volumes, there are other aspects to be told.
“I believe that there are other significant aspects of the Kalinago culture yet to be documented such as survival skills, traits, withstanding the elements, and understanding, and preserving of Mother Nature,” Darroux stated.
The Minister also mentioned that the knowledge and traditions of the Kalinago people form an important element of Dominica’s culture today.
“The Kalinago People over the past years have made an important and significant contribution towards the culture and heritage of this beautiful country Dominica but not only in Dominica but also in the wider Caribbean basin,” Darroux said.
Meanwhile, Cultural Projects Officer, Gregory Rabess, said work on the magazine on Kalinago Heritage began three years.
“The magazine covers various subjects as architecture, language, cuisine, Carnival traditions, education, places of ecological or heritage interest, ritual baths and much more,” he explained.
He noted that several authors such as Prosper Paris, Cozier Frederick, Gerard Langlais, Fustulus Frederick, Miranda Langlais, Francois Barrie, Dr. Lennox Honychurch and himself, Gregory Rabess contributed to the content of the magazine.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
6 Comments
We need some good books to refute the world’s claims about Columbus discovering our island. Fake history!
It is very important to keep our Kalinago culture and traditions alive. And what better way than documenting the survival and resilience of the people than in print and media? It’s a great suggestion.
Would love to read a comprehensive book about our nation’s first peoples.
It would appear that Hon. Darroux is not familiar with previous anthologies on the subject and I would refer him, and others, to the well-researched publication “Wild Majesty” edited by Peter Hulme and Neil Whitehead and published by Clarendon Press in Oxford (1992). This publication is full of interesting historical- & cultural reference data incl. those of father Raymond Breton and the incorrigable bon-vivant Jean Baptisite Labat (better known as Pere Labat) It is a veritable mine of information and I thoroughly recommend it. We should indeed learn more about the history of the original in habitants of our island home. We owe it to them, if not ourselves.
Again myopic thinkers nothing creative nothing new. we have heard the same old rhetoric over and over again. However I wish them the very best in their endeavours
They nice, eh!!! But why are they so far from Roseau? Would cost me a full tanka gas to go see them.