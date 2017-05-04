Minister for Kalinago Affairs Casius Darroux has issued a challenge for local historians to rewrite the history of the Kalinago people, the nation’s first inhabitants.

He made this call at the opening ceremony of the Dominica Festival of Arts (DOMFESTA) at the Old Mill Cultural Centre on May 3 during which the second edition of a magazine on Kalinago Heritage was released.

Kalinago Heritage Vol. 2 covers various aspects of Kalinago heritage including architecture, language, cuisine, carnival and education.

Copies of the magazine were presented to schools and libraries of the Kalinago Territory.

“With the renaming from Carib to Kalinago is a significant stride in presenting the true identity of the Indigenous people and the commencement of retelling the Kalinago history…I, therefore, challenge the local historians to start focusing on and rewriting of the original people’s history,” Darroux said.

He said however that while the magazine documents aspects of the rich cultural heritage which were not published in previous volumes, there are other aspects to be told.

“I believe that there are other significant aspects of the Kalinago culture yet to be documented such as survival skills, traits, withstanding the elements, and understanding, and preserving of Mother Nature,” Darroux stated.

The Minister also mentioned that the knowledge and traditions of the Kalinago people form an important element of Dominica’s culture today.

“The Kalinago People over the past years have made an important and significant contribution towards the culture and heritage of this beautiful country Dominica but not only in Dominica but also in the wider Caribbean basin,” Darroux said.

Meanwhile, Cultural Projects Officer, Gregory Rabess, said work on the magazine on Kalinago Heritage began three years.

“The magazine covers various subjects as architecture, language, cuisine, Carnival traditions, education, places of ecological or heritage interest, ritual baths and much more,” he explained.

He noted that several authors such as Prosper Paris, Cozier Frederick, Gerard Langlais, Fustulus Frederick, Miranda Langlais, Francois Barrie, Dr. Lennox Honychurch and himself, Gregory Rabess contributed to the content of the magazine.