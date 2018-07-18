Chief Cultural Officer Raymond Lawrence is calling for greater unity and peace for this year’s Emancipation Celebration.

He was speaking at the official launch for the 2018 Emancipation Celebration held at the Old Mill Cultural Centre in Canefield on Wednesday.

“This Emancipation let us ring out a call for greater unity and peace across the length and breadth of Dominica,” he said. “In order to be a stronger country we must be more unified in purpose and in spirit and in order to make greater advancements in our development we must be a more unified people.”

Lawrence continued, “We must strive to be one people under God, as one nation under one flag.”

According to him, persons must use the opportunity to strengthen bonds of unity and friendship and also to continue building a better and stronger and more resilient Dominica.

Lawrence went on to say that the Emancipation day Celebration is geared towards building greater awareness about the significance and the abolition of slavery and the impact which slavery and the emancipated Africans had on Dominica’s history and present day society.

“At the same time Emancipation Celebration presents an opportunity to our artistes to showcase their talents and to celebrate the culture of Dominica and the region,” he stated. “In a broader sense emancipation also speaks to freedom, freedom to celebrate, a freedom to create as artistes, a freedom to promote love, to promote unity and peace in our country and in the world.”

Lawrence announced that for the first time this year, a Youth Music Festival will form part of this year’s Emancipation Celebration. It will be held on August 1st at the Old Mill Cultural Centre from 5:30 pm.

“To give the young people an opportunity to show off their talents and skills, especially in the area of music and we are trying to feature different genres of music performed by the youth of Dominica,” he noted. “It will feature a number of upcoming and emerging bands and individual artistes as well on different musical instruments…”

The event will be free.

The programme this year begins with an art exhibition staged by the Waitikubuli Artists Association and Dominica Export Import Agency (DEXIA), which will be held at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium on Friday 27th July from 5:00 pm, and will culminate with the annual Golden Drum Awards Ceremony & Concert to be held at the Old Mill Cultural Centre on August 4th from 5:30 pm.

He encouraged the public to participate in the various events.

The Theme for this year’s Emancipation Celebration is: “Building a Culture of Unity.”

Calendar of events is below.