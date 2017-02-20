National Security Minister Rayburn Blackmoore has revealed that the Carnival Monday and Tuesday street jump up will end at 10:00 pm this year despite calls to have activities stopped at 6:00 pm on both days.

This is in light of the recent acts of violence in the City of Roseau.

The Minister told Kairi FM’s Heng Programme on Friday that the order for Carnival has already been signed.

“A number of persons have said, you know maybe we should have carnival up to 6:00 pm…Let me just say to you already the order of Carnival has been signed by the Minister for Justice, National Security, and Immigration and hopefully we are going to go to the normal hours until 10:00 pm,” Blackmoore said.

The Minister said that while the minority has every right to express themselves they cannot be allowed to hold a whole country at bay.

“So the notion that we are scared to have Carnival because these fellas might behave bad, we have a collective responsibility to chant down and to call out persons who want to bring acrimony, disorder, and chaos in our country,” he stated.

Blackmoore said Government will continue to give the police the support needed to ensure that the event as it is unfolding leading up to Monday and Tuesday on the streets are properly policed.

He also had this call for Dominicans: “And that we would have to ask Dominicans to call out the vagabonds, to call out the hooligans, and to ensure that Dominica remains as a peaceful country as it is…”

“We are not going to go down the other route, which is the bad side,” Blackmoore said.