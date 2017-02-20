Blackmoore says Carnival street jump up will end at 10:00 pmDominica News Online - Monday, February 20th, 2017 at 9:11 AM
National Security Minister Rayburn Blackmoore has revealed that the Carnival Monday and Tuesday street jump up will end at 10:00 pm this year despite calls to have activities stopped at 6:00 pm on both days.
This is in light of the recent acts of violence in the City of Roseau.
The Minister told Kairi FM’s Heng Programme on Friday that the order for Carnival has already been signed.
“A number of persons have said, you know maybe we should have carnival up to 6:00 pm…Let me just say to you already the order of Carnival has been signed by the Minister for Justice, National Security, and Immigration and hopefully we are going to go to the normal hours until 10:00 pm,” Blackmoore said.
The Minister said that while the minority has every right to express themselves they cannot be allowed to hold a whole country at bay.
“So the notion that we are scared to have Carnival because these fellas might behave bad, we have a collective responsibility to chant down and to call out persons who want to bring acrimony, disorder, and chaos in our country,” he stated.
Blackmoore said Government will continue to give the police the support needed to ensure that the event as it is unfolding leading up to Monday and Tuesday on the streets are properly policed.
He also had this call for Dominicans: “And that we would have to ask Dominicans to call out the vagabonds, to call out the hooligans, and to ensure that Dominica remains as a peaceful country as it is…”
“We are not going to go down the other route, which is the bad side,” Blackmoore said.
25 Comments
The problem i have is not street jump up ending at 10. It is the police also coming into bars and stopping them from playing music at their establishments also. STEEET JUMP UP DOES NOT INCLUDE WHAT GOES ON IN MY PLACE. UNLESS IT IS PAST 11PM POLICE CANNOT TELL ME TURN OFF MY MUSIC IN MY ESTABLISHMENT>
Welcome to the Kingdom of Darknes! home of all foul birds and play mas at your own risk!
You don’t say…
I don’t remember welcoming any of you though…
Wait! How can You have a peaceful Carnival when most participants are drunk?
Put a Politician in a room with several pretty Girls and tell Him not to have sex with them.About the same situation expecting a peaceful Carnival
apparently you have never been drunk. being drunk automatically doesnt mean that you are violent or aggressive. you can sing and dance and be merry peacefully, with your fellow revelers. Clearly you are not an advocate for reveling or alcohol or a mixture of the two.
This Admin would love to stop the Carnival and blame it on the Opposition to score Political points and have the Public blame the Opposition for no Jump up
Just watch and see if Lennox is arrested on the saturday before Carnival
It will be really difficult not to react to that and fall into the platter of the Slimy Admin
Blackmoore shut up …It is dark by 6pm ;if you really want security for the public stop it at 6pm.
This WILL cause a riot you idiot.
You are just a hater of Carnival, probably dont even part take.
Seeing as you do not understand it… dont need to knock it, before you try it man!
I don’t know but I have a bad feeling about this situation, everyone did to be careful.
Thats right ! Give them sewo and make them forget Monfared, Corallo and all the other diplomats of shame. Dominicans have so little to look forward to that they drown their disappointments and hopelessness in alcohol and sewo.
All off you opposed to the Skerrit government don’t go to carnival this year and if you do leave at 6 pm. So if anything happens they can not blame it on team Dominica. For me, I am staying away from Roseau period. I don’t want them tonton macoute taking out my picture and say it is evidence.
I support U 100%+
Excellent point. Carnival can continue until midnight if the powers that be so choose – it is the responsibility of those concerned to leave when they deem it no long safe (or not attend at all). No one can force you out when/where you don’t feel comfortable. If a significant number of people are gone by 6, that will speaks louder than any call/protest could.
damn right sir!! I didn’t spend all that money for nothing
A fool parts easily with his money. Some people I know from Dominica are going to Trinidad instead. Maybe it cost them more but at least they getting value for money.
“al Yuh” in charge. end it whatever time you all want. why not 12p.m. Looking for good name instead of safety. Don’t you know prevention is better than cure.? i guess we will see.
Rubbish carnival should end at 4PM.
In my humble opinion, 6:00 p.m. is the best time for ending Carnival jump up this year as we know only too well what takes place under the cover of darkness.
There is a great deal of intimidation and provocation taking place in our beloved country at this time. Patience is at its lowest ebb now so please sir heed the call for once, don’t play hard ball.
Honorable Blackmoore, prevention is better than cure.
“…Under the cover of darkness…”
In 2015, a man was murdered broad daylight in jouvert.
Fear mongers. People like you try to make people afraid of doing something so you will make up all stories. These days anything happens at any time. or didnt you know? Jouvert begins in the very early hours of the morning when it is also dark, should they only allow people to revel when the sun comes up? why dont you stay in your bed under your covers at 6pm like the rest of the sheep and let people enjoy themselves if they want. I am not a carnival lover, i dont actively partake but yet i have enough sense to know that what you say is utter rubbish. during carnival, noone will care about the nonsense little school girl politics that is going on here in dominica, We will take on those matters on ash wednesday.
Here we go guys. These guys Skerrit, Blackmoore, Carbon and others were so concerned about a UWP / DFP peaceful meeting going past 6PM and they are not concerned about street jump up going till 10PM this year? My question is Y? Is this proof that they have something planned? I mean which concerned government that would not cancel street jump up this year because of the very dark clouds that are over Dominica at this time? Say they don’t want to cancel street jumpup, why not end it at 6 or 7pm? Guys, something deep inside is telling me that an international hit & run gang has already been assigned?
Well said. We cannot allow disorder and chaos from a few to ruin the val!! To maintain peace during this season, every citizen needs to come on board. Don’t just sit and wait for authorities to do something. We see someone getting on bad, call them out, even your own family and friends. Let us enjoy a peaceful and incident free carnival. Remember we have visitors too.
THanks we will enjoy ourselves more one life to live happy carnival to all
Tell Blackmoore and Chee Chee we don’t need Carnival this year avoid the embarrassment and cancel that demonic event.
I think you should cancel your passport,, while you are at it.
No carnival means a “Purge” might happen.