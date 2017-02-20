Blackmoore says Carnival street jump up will end at 10:00 pmDominica News Online - Monday, February 20th, 2017 at 9:11 AM
National Security Minister Rayburn Blackmoore has revealed that the Carnival Monday and Tuesday street jump up will end at 10:00 pm this year despite calls to have activities stopped at 6:00 pm on both days.
This is in light of the recent acts of violence in the City of Roseau.
The Minister told Kairi FM’s Heng Programme on Friday that the order for Carnival has already been signed.
“A number of persons have said, you know maybe we should have carnival up to 6:00 pm…Let me just say to you already the order of Carnival has been signed by the Minister for Justice, National Security, and Immigration and hopefully we are going to go to the normal hours until 10:00 pm,” Blackmoore said.
The Minister said that while the minority has every right to express themselves they cannot be allowed to hold a whole country at bay.
“So the notion that we are scared to have Carnival because these fellas might behave bad, we have a collective responsibility to chant down and to call out persons who want to bring acrimony, disorder, and chaos in our country,” he stated.
Blackmoore said Government will continue to give the police the support needed to ensure that the event as it is unfolding leading up to Monday and Tuesday on the streets are properly policed.
He also had this call for Dominicans: “And that we would have to ask Dominicans to call out the vagabonds, to call out the hooligans, and to ensure that Dominica remains as a peaceful country as it is…”
“We are not going to go down the other route, which is the bad side,” Blackmoore said.
9 Comments
All off you opposed to the Skerrit government don’t go to carnival this year and if you do leave at 6 pm. So if anything happens they can not blame it on team Dominica. For me, I am staying away from Roseau period. I don’t want them tonton macoute taking out my picture and say it is evidence.
damn right sir!! I didn’t spend all that money for nothing
“al Yuh” in charge. end it whatever time you all want. why not 12p.m. Looking for good name instead of safety. Don’t you know prevention is better than cure.? i guess we will see.
Rubbish carnival should end at 4PM.
In my humble opinion, 6:00 p.m. is the best time for ending Carnival jump up this year as we know only too well what takes place under the cover of darkness.
There is a great deal of intimidation and provocation taking place in our beloved country at this time. Patience is at its lowest ebb now so please sir heed the call for once, don’t play hard ball.
Honorable Blackmoore, prevention is better than cure.
Here we go guys. These guys Skerrit, Blackmoore, Carbon and others were so concerned about a UWP / DFP peaceful meeting going past 6PM and they are not concerned about street jump up going till 10PM this year? My question is Y? Is this proof that they have something planned? I mean which concerned government that would not cancel street jump up this year because of the very dark clouds that are over Dominica at this time? Say they don’t want to cancel street jumpup, why not end it at 6 or 7pm? Guys, something deep inside is telling me that an international hit & run gang has already been assigned?
Well said. We cannot allow disorder and chaos from a few to ruin the val!! To maintain peace during this season, every citizen needs to come on board. Don’t just sit and wait for authorities to do something. We see someone getting on bad, call them out, even your own family and friends. Let us enjoy a peaceful and incident free carnival. Remember we have visitors too.
THanks we will enjoy ourselves more one life to live happy carnival to all
Tell Blackmoore and Chee Chee we don’t need Carnival this year avoid the embarrassment and cancel that demonic event.