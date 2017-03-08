DFC announces winners for Carnival Road Parade 2017Dominica News Online - Wednesday, March 8th, 2017 at 12:46 PM
Dominica Festivals Committee (DFC) has announced the winners for the Carnival road parade for Mas Domnik 2017.
DFC Consultant, Val Cuffy and DFC Chairman Gerard Cools-Lartigue made the announcement at a ceremony held at the DFC office on Wednesday.
The winners are as follows:
Opening Parade
Best Float
1st Dominica Air and Seaport Authority (DASPA)
2nd National Youth Council
3 rd Springfield Trading
Flag Wavers/ Cheerleader
1st National Bank of Dominica Flag Wavers (NBD)
2nd One love Cheerleaders
3rd Exclusive Dancers
CARNIVAL MONDAY
J’ouvert
- Lapo Kabwit with the largest following at 4:00am– Delices Lapo Kabwit
- Best Individual Male : Ian Michael Anthony
There was no best female individual award
- Best J’ouvert Band- Friendship Crew
- Longest Lapo Kabbwit: Delices Lapo Kabwit
- Largest old Mas Group: Friendship Crew
- Best J’ouvert costumed group: Lick it Right
- Lapo with the most Lavway- Newtown Lapo Kabwit
- Special prize costumed gang- Bollywood Bachanal
- Best Theatrical Group- (Massacre Crew)
- Best Creative Individual- (Andy Carter)
- Best Sensay- Alyssa and Kayla Letang
- Special Award- Foam Invasion- Jean Bwa
Old Mas Parade
Best Old Mas Parade: Castle Bruce Neg Mawon
2nd place: Good Hope Black Devils
3rd Place: Kalinago
Best Primary School- Costume Band
Band of the Year: Primary Schools: San Sauveur Primary
2nd Place: Pioneer Preparatory
3rd Place: Roosevelt Douglas Primary
Children’s King of the Band: San Sauveur Primary School
Children’s Queen of the Band: Pioneer Preparatory School
Best Primary School- T’shirt
1st Place: St Martin Primary School
2nd Place: St Luke’s Primary School
3rd Place: Massacre Primary School
Best Primary School Float of the Year
Float of the Year- San Sauveur Primary School
2nd Place: St Mary’s Primary School
3rd Place: Roosevelt Douglas Primary School
Best Secondary School Float of the Year:
Float of the Year- Castle Bruce Secondary School
2nd Place: Goodwill Secondary School
CARNIVAL TUESDAY PARADE
Adult Carnival Band Tuesday Parade
Adult Band of the Year: Afrikulture Stilt Walkers- ‘Dance A Heart Beat’ and Experience ‘Domnil Ki Dou’
2nd Place: Oldtime Sake
3rd Place: There was no winner announced. Mr. Cools- Lartigue gave explanations for this situation. According to him, “One of the criteria for judging was that we had a dip for all the bands and everybody had to assemble here for 10:00 in the morning…they had to make two rounds within the stipulated time which was from 10am to 2pm, although the judges went to 2:30pm, only two of the bands actually made two rounds within the stipulated time, so the three costumes bands some came in at 12:00, one even came in at 1:20pm. They did not have time to make the two rounds therefore they were disqualified.”
Adult King of the Band- Afrikulture Stilt Walkers
Adult Queen of the Band- Afrikulture Stilt Walkers
Special prize for the largest costume band: Hysteria
Special prize for the most colourful band- Mercury
The prize giving ceremony is expected to take place at the Fort Young Hotel on March 21st, 2017.
The DFC, the Carnival Development Committee and the Road Parade Committee thanked all the judges and all who participated in the various street parades and costume parades thus making Carnival 2017 one of the most spectacular and colourful in recent times.
