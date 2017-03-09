DFC not happy with no show of groups for Carnival in RoseauDominica News Online - Thursday, March 9th, 2017 at 12:52 PM
Dominica Festivals Committee (DFC) Consultant, Val Cuffy is expressing concerns over a number of groups which did not show up for Carnival in Roseau although they received financial assistance from the government through the DFC.
Cuffy who was addressing a press conference held at the DFC office on Wednesday said the DFC is “not happy” with that sort of behavior.
“We also want to appeal to the Carnivals in the other areas who did not show up and received support from government that we are going to monitor you very closely because we are not happy with that sort of behavior,” he warned.
Cuffy continued, “Once you have received support from the government through the DFC and Discover Dominica Authority, you owe us your presence, not to just take the money and do whatever it is.”
He said the DFC plans to hold discussions with the groups to further address the situation.
The DFC had earlier announced that several communities had agreed to participate in the Traditional Band Parade on Carnival Monday in Roseau.
Groups from Portsmouth, Kalinago Territory, St Joseph, Mahaut and Grandbay were given transportation assistance and a “contribution” for their participation the parade.
Cuffy did not say which group was a no show.
7 Comments
So the next time, have them sign a contract so that the money is tied to their participation. So on what basis was the money handed over to these groups? You just signed over money with no strings attached?
You should not be blaming these groups, you should be embarrassed for being dupes.
Val boy, I have to laugh you know. So long your on this earth and still so gullible. Of course, these people will take the govt. money and enjoy themselves and don’t see anything wrong in it because it is tax payers’ money anyway. I am not saying this is right but that is the way of the world. That is one lesson about carnival Val, neither church nor government can own it. Sue them if you want and you will have another carnival, in court this time.
Well if they received assistance to participate in the parade they should have been there. Next time sign a contract. Show up or pay it back. In terms of the country carnivals clashing with Roseau, I agree that maybe it could be more of a collaborative effort. Give the country councils their day for carnival (before the official Monday and Tuesday), and on the Monday and Tuesday everyone come to town. Just a thought. Or meet with the various village councils and have a discussion to see what works best for everyone. Just please make it civil lol. People can get real ignorant boy.
Too much POLITICS!!!!!!!!
I am happy you pointed this out Mr. Cuffy. I really find it did not have as much groups as I would usually see. Make them sign a contract stating they have to participate once they receive that assistance check. If they are a no show, let them repay the funds.
Well I guess it isn’t working with you, so you must give up your reign and let the people who doesn’t have axe to grind take over. Nobody wants to work with you because you have infused your political ideology to deep into our culture. Val get out and let the younger generation give us our culture back.
Hahahah boy look things on the nature isle. Anyway I enjoyed my carnival in both country and city locations. I think val better leave the country side carnival as it is. Maybe new groups or offshoots from those big country groups could participate in town just to please Val and make a lil change.